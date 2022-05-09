Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies According to IMDb

Netflix has a huge slate of upcoming movies but if you’re wondering which 10 are the most anticipated, we’re here to help. Using IMDb data, we can tell you the 10 most anticipated upcoming Netflix Original movies.

This list is compiled using IMDb Movie Meter data. For those unaware, IMDb is the biggest movie and TV show database on the planet. Every Monday, they compile their list of the hottest titles based on traffic on the database which receives half a billion visits a month according to SimilarWeb.

Note: MovieMeter scores correct as of May 9th, 2022

1. The Gray Man

IMDb MovieMeter: 257

Coming to Netflix: July 2022

Headlining Netflix’s 2022 movie slate is undoubtedly the new action-thriller from the Russo Brothers, The Gray Man.

Set to release this July, the movie employs one of Netflix’s largest-ever movie budgets to date alongside a stellar cast for what will hopefully be an excellent adaptation of the Mark Greaney novel.

Ryan Gosling leads the cast but the movie will also feature the likes of Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page and Wagner Moura.

2. Knives Out 2

IMDb MovieMeter: 1,097

The first Knives Out movie was a breakout success for Lionsgate and clearly that caught the eye on Netflix who not only bought and is releasing a second entry but will also release a third too.

With an absolutely stacked cast including the return of Daniel Craig, the movie is naturally one of Netflix’s most anticipated movies in the coming months.

3. Blonde

IMDb MovieMeter: 1,257

Andrew Dominik’s movie starring Ana de Armas has been years in the making and is scheduled to finally release on Netflix in 2022. The movie adapts the Joyce Carol Oates novel that seeks to tell the story of the inner circle of famed actress Marilyn Monroe.

Blonde hasn’t been a cakewalk to get produced and has been given a rare NC-17 rating. It’s thought to be coming to Netflix in December 2022.

4. Rebel Moon

IMDb MovieMeter: 1,416

From director Zack Snyder will come one of Netflix’s most ambitious fantasy movies to date, after all, the script itself was originally a pitch as a Star Wars story.

Rupert Friend is set to lead the cast of Rebel Moon with other confirmed actors and actresses including Charlie Hunnam, Sofia Boutella, and Alfonso Herrera.

Here’s what we know so far about the plot of Rebel Moon:

“The people of a galaxy sends a young woman to seek out warriors from other planets to help them from the tyrannical armies that are terrorizing their peaceful colony.”

5. Spiderhead

IMDb MovieMeter: 2,451

One of the June 2022 releases will be the second major action movie to headline Chris Hemsworth following Extraction (greenlit for a sequel at Netflix too.)

Here’s a rundown on what you can expect from the new Hemsworth movie:

“In the near future, convicts are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects to shorten their sentence. One such subject for a new drug capable of generating feelings of love begins questioning the reality of his emotions.”

6. Persuasion

IMDb MovieMeter: 2,875

Dakota Johnson is headlining the cast of this new period drama romance adaptation of the Jane Austen novel. It’s set to release in the middle of July 2022 on Netflix globally and comes from director Carrie Cracknell.

Starring alongside Johnson includes Henry Golding, Suki Waterhouse, and Richard E. Grant.

7. Havoc

IMDb MovieMeter: 3,214

Gareth Evans, most known for The Raid, will be heading back to his action crime thriller roots with this new movie that takes place following a busted drug deal.

Tom Hardy leads the cast as a “bruised” detective who has to fight through a criminal underworld filled to the brim with corruption to rescue a politician’s son.

The movie was mostly filmed in Wales in late 2021 and into 2022 but it’s still unclear when the movie will release onto the service.

8. The School for Good and Evil

IMDb MovieMeter: 3,254

Paul Feig is perhaps best known for his comedy output whether that be The Heat or Freaks and Geeks but has now directed a new major fantasy adaptation in the form of The School of Good and Evil set to release on Netflix in 2022.

Charlize Theron and Michelle Yeoh are the main cast draws in the movie that is about young kids attending an institution where they are trained to become fairytale-like heroes and villains.

9. Pinocchio

IMDb MovieMeter: 3,737

One of Netflix’s grandest and most ambitious animated projects to date is the upcoming Guillermo del Toro-directed animated adaptation of the classic tale of Pinocchio.

It’s set to be a darker version of the classic fairy tale and features a huge voice cast. Among the names attached to the project includes John Turturro, Cate Blanchett, Ewan McGregor, Burn Gorman, and Tilda Swinton.

The Guillermo del Toro project is due to release on Netflix this holiday season in December 2022.

10. Hustle

IMDb MovieMeter: 3,930

Happy Madison Productions is best known for their wacky comedies but shaking things up in June 2022 will be this surprisingly grounded sports drama about a basketball scout who is seemingly past his prime discovering new talent which could revive his career.

Adam Sandler headlines the cast of the movie with Jeremiah Zagar directing.

Also set to feature in the movie includes Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, Queen Latifah, David Hammond, and Jaleel White.

Those are the most anticipated movies coming soon to Netflix as of May 2022. We’ll be keeping this post updated overtime to reflect releases and changing popularity in upcoming Netflix movies.