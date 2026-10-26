New Documentaries Coming to Netflix in November 2026

From high-profile true crime cases to inspiring stories of artists and Hollywood stars, Netflix has nine documentaries coming out throughout November 2026. Here’s your complete guide.

As usual, true crime dominates Netflix’s documentary slate for November 2026 with the streamer exploring cases of dodgy business dealings, disappearances, and murder. And for those less interested in true crime, the streamer has diversified its line-up with portraits of legends from both the art world and Hollywood superstars.

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Down below we’ve compiled a complete overview of Netflix’s documentary offerings coming throughout November. You can check out the streamer’s full November 2026 slate.

Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It

Coming to Netflix: November 4

Ninho is France’s biggest rap star, boasting an average of 8.3 million Spotify listeners a month with 18.2 million monthly streams, according to Chart Masters.

Produced by Jefe Films and Nolita himself, this new documentary is a portrait of the rapper’s life, chronicling a decade of record-breaking hits and personal sacrifice. But after reaching the absolute peak of his career, he ultimately contemplates walking away from the music industry for good.

Throughout this documentary we see Ninho like never before through personal archives, behind-the-scenes footage, and intimate interviews with his friends and family. It paints a thought-provoking picture of the immense highs and the cruel lows of fame.

Taken: Natalee Holloway

Coming to Netflix: November 6

This documentary series comes from an acclaimed team, including co-directors Dani Sloane (The Menendez Brothers) and Matthew Galkin (One Night In Idaho: The College Murders).

Over 20 years ago in 2005, 18-year-old Natalee Holloway went on a high school trip to Aruba, and she never returned. Fast forward to 2023, and one of the case’s prime suspects, the serial criminal Joran van der Sloot, admitted to killing Holloway on a beach. This case has garnered immense media attention over the years, and in this 3-part documentary series, Natalee’s mother Beth Holloway tells the story from her point of view.

There’ve been documentaries about this case before, but this one promises to be the most in-depth look yet, with exclusive access to investigators and never-before-seen footage.

Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story (2026)

Coming to Netflix: November 6

Licensed by Netflix

There was a time when Dane Cook was one of the most popular comedians out there. Known for his edgy, darkly comedic style, he could quite easily sell out entire arenas at the height of his career. He notably went double-platinum with his comedy album Retaliation.

While Cook was dominating the comedy scene, his older half-brother, Darryl McCauley, served as his business manager. Cook entrusted his entire fortunes to McCauley. That would turn out to be a huge mistake. In 2008, Cook learned that his half-brother was embezzling millions of dollars from his accounts — at least $12 million to $15 million. When his brother was discovered to be doing this, he went on the run.

This documentary is a comprehensive overview of what happened. It features interviews with Cook himself, as well as Darryl’s ex-wife Erika McCauley, and both lawyers and agents.

Unprotected: Murder in Galicia

Coming to Netflix: November 6

This documentary comes one week before the Spanish drama Murder in Galicia lands on Netflix. It serves to uncover and reconstruct the real-life events that inspired the series, chronicling the story of Isabel Fuentes — one of Spain’s most disturbing true crime cases.

The case dates back to April 2015. In her mid-sixties, Fuentes was found barely alive at her home in Pazos, Galicia. Attacked by burglars, she was rushed to hospital and spent weeks in intensive care. As evidence on the case piled up, details on the case got scrutinised, and her husband became a suspect. Over a month after being admitted to hospital, Isabel Fuentes was killed in her hospital room. In July 2015, her husband was arrested for her murder. In 2017, he was sentenced to 31 years in prison.

“When I first learned about Isabel Fuentes’ story, what struck me most was not only the crime itself, but an uncomfortable question I could not explain: How was it possible for her to be murdered in a hospital when it was known that she was in danger?” director and writer Jorge Laplace said of the case.

This documentary is more than something to accompany the upcoming fictional series. Rather, it’s the single biggest deep dive we’ve had into Isabel Fuentes’ story to date.

Avedon

Coming to Netflix: November 11

Licensed by Netflix

Directed by the legendary Ron Howard, the Academy Award-winning visionary behind A Beautiful Mind and Apollo 13, this movie traces the life, art, and legacy of photographer Richard Avedon.

An art pioneer, Avedon was known for his minimalist fashion photography. Throughout his career, he worked with some of the most ubiquitous names on the planet, from Marilyn Monroe and The Beatles, to Andy Warhol, and Audrey Hepburn.

To help document his life and achievements, the documentary has enlisted the help of industry legends who knew him well, including fashion designer Calvin Klein and model Isabella Rossellini.

Netflix picked up this documentary following an extremely positive reception across film festivals, including Cannes and Telluride.

RBG (2018)

Coming to Netflix: November 17

Licensed by Netflix

Premiering back in 2018, the documentary film RBG traces the life and career of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second female Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Her career spanned decades, and she achieved many things, most notably making huge strides for women’s rights including co-founding the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU. She notably also became the first justice to officiate a same-sex marriage.

Since her passing in 2020, this documentary has become highly sought after and a requisite capsule of her life and achievements.

This marks the second time that the film has landed on Netflix, first streaming on the service back in October 2021.

Primetime Preacher$

Coming to Netflix: November 20

Directed by Academy Award-nominee Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost, Brother’s Keeper), Primetime Preacher$ focuses on three of the most prominent and controversial televangelists of the 1970s and 1980s: Jim Bakker, Jerry Falwell, and Jimmy Swaggart. It explores their political movements, intense rivalries, scandals, and how they spun evangelical Christianity into a big player within the American political system.

The documentary tells their story through a blend of archival footage and interviews with subject experts. While Berlinger is directing, the film is produced by Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Emma Ho, and Rachael Profiloski.

The Trials of Karen Read

Coming to Netflix: November 23

Co-directed by Danielle Johnson (The Phantom) and Rob Miller (House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths), The Trials of Karen Read is a 3-part docuseries that pieces together the controversial trial of Karen Read, who was accused of killing her boyfriend John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer.

The case takes viewers back to January 2022, when police officer John O’Keefe was found unconscious outside of a home of a colleague in Canton, Massachusetts after a night of drinking. Prosecutors alleged that his wife hit him with her Lexus SUV, leaving him to die in the snow. However, Read ardently fought for her innocence, citing that she was framed in a police cover-up.

The trials of Karen Read would go on to become some of the most significant in recent American history. This docuseries explores the case in detail, featuring interviews with Read herself and her defense attorneys, as well as O’Keefe’s family and friends, and local journalists.

Rob Lowe: The Outsider

Coming to Netflix: November 24

Directed by Chris Smith (Fyre, Biggest Heist Ever), Rob Lowe: The Outsider explores the life and career of the legendary Brat Pack member, from his breakout film debut as Sodapop Curtis in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 adaptation of The Outsiders, to his later successes with projects like Parks and Recreation and The West Wing.

Lowe’s work has spanned generations, and this intimate documentary traces it from the beginning, featuring interviews with those who know him best.

Of course, Lowe will also be on our screens this holiday season, starring in Tiffany Paulsen’s Christmas rom-com In a Holidaze alongside Maddie Ziegler and Graham Phillips.

Which of these documentaries will you be watching? Tell us in the comments down below!