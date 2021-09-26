Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘RBG’ Documentary Coming to Netflix in October 2021

Netflix in the United States is set to stream the 2018 multi-award-winning documentary on the career and life of the U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg in early October 2021.

Arriving on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 the movie takes a look back at the life of the Supreme Court Justice who serves on the court for decades and achieved many things through her long and distinguished life.

She notably made strides for women’s rights throughout the decades such as co-founding the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU. She also was the first justice to officiate a same-sex marriage and of course, became a pop culture icon.

Released by Magnolia Pictures, the documentary first premiered at Sundance back in January 2018 before getting a theatrical release in May 2018. Also involved in the project was CNN Films, Participant Media and Dog Woof.

It was added to Hulu in October 2018 with Decider calling it an “uplifting film made with a light touch”.

The documentary was highly sought after in September 2020 with the passing of the supreme court justice.

At the time, Hulu had the streaming rights to the documentary. It also did a highly unusual promotion where it made the movie available for free through its YouTube channel for a limited time.

For how long the documentary will be on Netflix US is unclear. Both Netflix Canada and Japan are currently streaming the documentary too with Canada hosting it since November 2020.

The movie was notably excluded from the PR release for their October 2021 releases but that’s not completely uncommon. Netflix also didn’t include other October releases such as Oats Studios and Occupation: Rainfall.

