Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in January 2021

It’s time to take a look at the Netflix Originals lineup for the first month of 2021 which is already packed full of big content. Here’s what’s currently lined up for January 2021 on Netflix globally.

Please note: this list will expand over time as and when we learn of new Netflix Originals and as a result, may look a little empty initially.

Full Netflix Original Lineup for January 2021

Azizler (2021)

Netflix Release Date: January 8th

Fans of Turkish titles? Netflix is kicking the new year off with two new Originals from the region including this brand new movie from The Taylan Brothers who are directors from the region with notable klout working in both TV and movies.

The movie is about a middle-aged man who is not content with life and starts a web of lies to break out of his routine.

Cobra Kai (Season 3)

Netflix Release Date: January 8th

Cobra Kai season 3 has been in the bag so to speak for a number of months with fans anxiously awaiting the third season. Of course, it’s been a bit of a trip for Cobra Kai over the past year with it moving entirely to Netflix but the series has a long future ahead of it with season 4 already confirmed and will begin production in early 2021 too.

There’s a lot we still need to learn about Cobra Kai season 3 but we can be assured this will be the biggest TV release for January 2021 after Cobra Kai stormed the Netflix top 10s when season 1 and 2 hit in summer 2020.

The White Tiger

Netflix Release Date: January 22nd

Netflix will be kickstarting its major 2021 slate of new Indian content with The White Tiger towards the end of January 2021.

Ava DuVernay serves as executive producer on this movie about a mans rise from a poor villager to a hugely successful businessman in India.

“There is only one way to break free. . ." Here's the teaser trailer for THE WHITE TIGER, from executive producers @ava and @priyankachopra and writer-director Ramin Bahrani, in select theaters December, on Netflix globally January 22. pic.twitter.com/RRtDUaSOq4 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 28, 2020

50M2 (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: January 27th

The second Turkish title to release in 2021 is 50M2, a brand new crime drama series about a hitman on the downlow after betraying the trust of his bosses and asssumes a new identity.

Engin Öztürk stars in the title role.

Lupin (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Kicking off the 2021 French slate is a new modern adaptation of Arsene Lupin with Omar Sy playing the role of Assane Diop.

Rumored Netflix Originals for January 2021

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) is rumored for January 5th.

Double Dad (2020) is rumored for January 15th

That’s all we have for now, keep it locked right here for more on what’s coming to Netflix throughout 2021.