Netflix Original Movie ‘Outside the Wire’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

2021 is scheduled to be another busy year of new feature Originals on Netflix. One of the first arrivals of the new year is Outside the Wire, an exciting new sci-fi thriller starring MCU’s Falcon aka Anthony Mackie. We have everything you need to know about Outside the Wire, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Outside the Wire is an upcoming Netflix Original sci-fi thriller, written by Rob Yescombe and Athale, and directed by Mikael Håfström.At the time of writing Outside the Wire is the fifth scheduled feature Original to arrive on Netflix in 2021.

When is the Netflix release date for Outside the Wire?

Thanks to the release of the trailer it is now confirmed that Outside the Wire will be coming to Netflix on Friday, January 15th, 2020.

The Original will be available to stream globally on Netflix.

What is the run time of Outside the Wire?

The official run time has been confirmed to be 114 minutes.

What is the plot of Outside the Wire?

Set in the near future, an ace drone pilot teams up with an android officer as they venture into a deadly militarized zone to locate a doomsday device.

Who are the cast members of Outside the Wire?

The following cast has been confirmed to appear on Outside the Wire:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Harp Anthony Mackie The Hurt Locker | Captain America: The Winter Soldier | The Adjustment Bureau Leo Damson Idris Snowfall | Black Mirror | The Twilight Zone TBA Emily Beechum Daphne | Into the Badlands | Hail, Caeser! TBA Michael Kelly Dawn of the Dead | Chronicle | House of Cards TBA Pilou Asbaek Ghost in the Shell | Overlord | Game of Thrones Corporal Mandy Bale Kristina Tontetri-Young Warrior Nun | A Gift from Bob | Dancing Through the Shadow Sergeant Miller Enzo Cilenti Free Fire | In the Loop | Guardians of the Galaxy Reggie Bobby Lockwood Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga | Dunkirk | Wolfblood Brydon Henry Garrett Criminal | Zero Dark Thirty | Pride Oshlank Velibor Topic Kingdom of Heaven | Kingsman: The Secret Service | The Saint Adams Elliot Edusah 1917 | Sitting in Limbo | Small Axe Gomez Adam Fielding Ackley Bridge | Krypton | In the Dark

Anthony Mackie has become a familiar face on Netflix. Including his role in Outside the Wire, Mackie will have starred in a total of four Originals, Altered Carbon, Black Mirror, and IO.

When and where was Outside the Wire filmed?

Filming for Outside the Wire took place in Budapest in August 2019, which took a reported eight weeks.

Will Outside the Wire be available to stream in 4K?

The vast majority of new Originals are available to stream on Netflix in 4K. If you want to watch Outside the Wire on Netflix in 4K you will need a 4K device, an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps, and a premium Netflix subscription.

