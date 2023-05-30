Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in November 2023

Welcome along to a very early preview ahead at all the Netflix Originals currently scheduled to release throughout the month of November 2023.

This is part of our monthly rundowns for the remaining months of 2023. You can see all the Netflix Originals planned for September 2023 here and December 2023 Originals here.

Please note: this list is subject to change and is a work-in-progress. We’ll be including new titles as and when they get announced for November 2023 and this list by no means represents everything coming throughout the month.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in November 2023

All The Light We Cannot See (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: November 2nd

Steven Knight is behind this new drama limited series based on the best-selling book of the same name and from producer Shawn Levy.

The series follows young Marie-Laure is notably blind with her path during the war colliding with a German soldier in occupied France.

Aria Mia Loberti leads the series with Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie co-stars.

The Killer (2023)

Coming to Netflix: November 10th

Based on the hit graphic novel series The Killer by Alexis Nolent, this new highly anticipated movie comes from Oscar-winning director David Fincher perhaps best known in recent years for his Netflix series Mindhunter.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect:

“After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

Among the cast for the new movie includes Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Coming to Netflix: November 15th (date subject to change)

The hotly-anticipated and, we think it’s fair to say, rather controversial competition reality series based on the K-drama superhit will finally hit Netflix in mid-November, according to sources. The show pits contestants against each other in a series of tasks that resemble those played out in the main show.

A Family Affair (2023)

Coming to Netflix: November 17th

This new romantic comedy has an all-star cast and comes from director Richard LaGravenese. It follows a trio who are facing complications with love, sex and identity.

The cast for A Family Affair includes Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy, and Kathy Bates.

Leo (2023)

Coming to Netflix: November 22nd

One of the four Adam Sandler movies releasing on Netflix exclusively in 2023 is a new animated movie called Leo, where Sandler plays a class pet lizard.

The other voices you’ll hear in the movie include Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, and Jackie Sandler.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in November 2023

Voleuses (2023)

Coming to Netflix: November 1st

Language: French

As unveiled by Vanity Fair, this new French movie is directed and starring Mélanie Laurent. Described as an action-comedy, the movie two expert thieves and best friends make a new recruit to assist them with one last job.

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix in November 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.