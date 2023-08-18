Leo Netflix Adam Sandler Animated Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Among the slate of new movies coming from Netflix’s animation department and its overall deal with Adam Sandler is Leo, set to arrive on Netflix on November 21st.

The movie has been in development for quite some time. The Hollywood Reporter first noted that Adam Sandler was planning an animated feature film in May 2016.

Then in 2022, Netflix Animation registered a copyright claim for Leo in November 2021 with STX Animation and STX Filmdev listed. Sadly, we could not get confirmation from Netflix that the project had landed with them. The movie also had an alternative development title, “The Big Kids.”

Of course, Adam Sandler is no stranger to animation, having delivered the Hotel Transylvania for Sony Pictures.

Who’s behind Leo on Netflix?

Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti, and David Wachtenheim are the movie directors.

Smigel worked on Saturday Night Live, Punch-Drunk Love, and Little Nicky.

Marianetti and Wachtenheim are a creative duo behind W/M Animation, a full-service animation company based in New York that has produced and directed award-winning for numerous companies over the years, including Cartoon Network, HBO, Disney, Universal, ESPN, Fox TV, Comedy Central, NBC, and the Sesame Workshop.

What’s Leo on Netflix about?

Netflix describes the project as a “coming-of-age animated musical

comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet.”

They go on to provide additional information about the movie, adding:

“Jaded 74 year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the

same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside, but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students – including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…”

Who is in the voice cast for Leo on Netflix?

The voice cast assembled for Leo includes many familiar faces if you’ve enjoyed any Happy Madison movies over the years:

Adam Sandler as Leo

as Leo Sheila Carrasco as Mrs. Wingo

as Mrs. Wingo Stephanie Hsu

Bill Burr

Cecily Strong

Jason Alexander

Rob Schneider

Sadie Sandler

Sunny Sandler

Jackie Sandler

Heidi Gardner

Nick Swardson

Nicholas Turturro,

Robert Smigel

Jo Koy

Sharleen Shayan

When will Leo release on Netflix?

Leo is set to release on Netflix globally on November 21st, 2023.

In January 2023, when Netflix first unveiled its movie slate for the year, it was listed for November 22nd, meaning it’s been pulled up a day earlier than it was first reported.

At the Annecy Animation Film Festival at the Theatre Bonlieu in April 2023, the movie featured at the “See What’s Next @ Netflix” panel will reveal a special sneak peek at the animated feature. While no footage from the event has been released to the public, the presentation was kicked off by Leo “featuring an introduction by directors Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel and David Wachtenheim as well as a specially recorded message from lead actor and writer/producer Adam Sandler.”

This is just one of several projects Netflix has with Sandler’s involvement in the coming months and years. In 2023, Murder Mystery 2 and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! were released, starring the actor. Coming up is Spaceman (delayed to 2024) and a new project where he reteams with the Safdie Brothers.

Leo also joins a stacked upcoming slate of new animated movies scheduled to hit in 2023 and beyond. Other 2023 entries include Nimona, The Monkey King, and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Are you looking forward to checking out Leo on Netflix in November 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.