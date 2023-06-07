‘Unicorn Academy’ Animated Series Releasing on Netflix in November 2023

Unicorn Academy, the new kids animated series from Spin Master, is headed to Netflix in November 2023 having first been attached to Netflix in March 2023 with development initially starting in 2018. Here’s what you can expect from the new series that plans multiple seasons and specials and will also spawn a toy franchise starting in 2024.

Season 1, which has been given November 2023 window thanks to a new interview conducted by The Hollywood Reporter, will kick off the season with an extended 72-minute first episode.

The new series is based on the popular kid’s book series of the same name written by Julie Sykes and illustrated by Lucy Truman. Spread now over 20 books and counting, the story revolves around the magical adventures of girls and their unicorn friends at Unicorn Academy. Each book typically features a different pair of girl-unicorn friends.

Article Continues Below...

The series is produced by Spin Master, a company that has previously collaborated with Netflix on the original series, Mighty Express. In addition, other Spin Master shows, such as Abby Thatcher and Bakugan Legends, are also available for viewing in most regions of Netflix.

A new dedicated website for the upcoming show provides a small logline of what we can expect:

“Join Sophia and the rest of the students at Unicorn Academy where they’re learning to protect magic for the whole world. No pressure or anything.”

A teaser trailer for the forthcoming series has also been released:

The series has also been renewed for multiple seasons with a content slate set to deploy throughout the course of 2024 and 2025. In that interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Spin Master’s president of Entertainment, Jen Dodge, detailed the upcoming release schedule saying:

“Now, the first drop will have the 72-minute movie event immediately with the first eight episodes, which is the first season or what we call the first chapter of the story. We have another full season of episodes that will drop, and we also have 44 and 60-minutes specials that will drop along the way.”

Will you be checking out Unicorn Academy on Netflix in November 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.