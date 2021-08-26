New Anime on Netflix in September 2021

September is looking increasingly like one of the quietest months for anime on Netflix in 2021. Thankfully, of the three anime currently listed to arrive, subscribers will still wildly enjoy when they land on Netflix.

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in September 2021:

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3)

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 75

Genre: Sports | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: Wednesday, September 1st, 2021

The final season will see Kuroko and his Seirin High School Basketball club compete in the finals of the Winter Cup where they will face their biggest challenges yet.

Kuroko, the phantom 6th member of “The Generation of Miracles,” joins the Seirin High School basketball club. Also joining is Taiga Kagami, who learned how to play basketball in the USA. Together the pair find the winning formula for Seirin, but standing in their way are the remaining five miracles who have each joined new schools and their respective basketball teams.

Pokemon: Master Journeys: The Series N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: Friday, September 10th, 2021

The Pokemon Journeys series has evolved into Master Journeys, which will see Ash and Goh face some of their biggest trials yet as they each strive to become the very best Pokemon trainers in their fields.

The adventures of Ash and Goh continue, and this time Chloe joins them as the trio travels the Pokemon world, battling elite trainers, capturing Pokemon, and making friends along the way.

Baki Hanma (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Martial Arts | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: TBA

The original Baki anime that arrived previously aired has come to an end on Netflix, but the story officially continues with the upcoming release of Baki Hanma. It’s still unclear when Baki Hanma is coming to Netflix but there’s a chance we could see the anime arrive sometime in September 2021.

As seen in the tweet below, Baki Hanma has been listed in Netflix’s anime September line-up, albeit with no release date, and listed as “coming soon.”

Here's a sneak peek at a bunch of new movies and shows coming to Netflix (in The US) this September pic.twitter.com/H8zJdvUXlF — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) August 25, 2021

Baki Hanma: Son of Ogre picks up where Baki left off, with Baki laying down his challenge to his father Yujiro.

What anime are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in September 2021? Let us know in the comments below!