Year on year K-Dramas on Netflix arrive in greater number, and the quality of them only continues to grow further. 2022 is already shaping up to be an incredibly exciting year for K-Dramas on Netflix, and below we’ll be keeping track of all of the new K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2022.

Just like the previous years, we’ll be continuing to track all of the new K-Dramas coming to Netflix in the new year, with monthly previews, and in-depth looks into all of the exciting K-Dramas headed your way.

Please Note: This isn’t the full list of all of the K-Dramas coming to Netflix in 2022 as more series are yet to be announced.

All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Horror

Cast: Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Jo Yi Hyun, Park Solomon, Yoo In Soo

Netflix Release Date: January 2022

The appetite for zombies has always been ravenous, even when the genre often becomes stale and predictable. However, if there’s one nation that’s given life back to the genre, you can’t look further than South Korea. Starting with the incredible Train to Busan in 2016, in recent years we’ve seen the likes of Rampant, Peninsula, Kingdom, and #Alive.

We’ve known for some time that an adaptation of the popular webtoon All of Us Are Dead was coming to Netflix. The exciting new horror is set to arrive on Netflix in 2022, making it the perfect series to kick start the new year.

A group of high-school students becomes trapped inside their school when a zombie virus tears through the populous.

Juvenile Justice (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Crime, Drama, Law

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Sung Min, Lee Jung Eun, Park Jong Hwan

Netflix Release Date: January 2022

Since returning to the small screen, veteran and beloved actress Kim Hye Soo had the leading role in the crime-comedy Hyena. In her next role, Kim Hye Soo will make another appearance for Netflix, standing in an imposing judge with a large chip on their shoulder.

A judge who is infamously known for their dislike towards juveniles becomes the newly appointed judge of a juvenile court in the Yeonhwa District. A victim of juvenile crime in her youth, she faces various cases involving juvenile delinquents and other youths, which helps her discover what it truly means to be an adult.

Carter (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Cast: Joo Won, Lee Sung Jae

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Joo Won, the beloved actor of the smash-hit series Good Doctor will star in his very first Netflix Original when he takes on the role of Carter, a South Korean agent who is suffering from memory loss, is sent in to investigate a mysterious virus sweeping the Korean peninsula.

Money Heist (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Jeon Jong Seo, Park Hae Soo, Lee Won Jong, Kim Ji Hoon

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Money Heist, the worldwide Spanish phenomenon, has been one of the most influential and popular non-English language dramas on Netflix. It was only a matter of time before an adaptation of Money Heist was put into production, and what better country than South Korea to try and replicate the show’s success?

We know that filming began in September 2021, which means we can expect to see Money Heist arrive on Netflix sometime in the latter half of 2022.

Queen of the Scene (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Gong Hyo Jin, Park Ha Sun

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Gong Hyo Jin, last seen on KBS2’s popular drama, When the Camellia Blooms, is returning to Netflix for a new and exciting drama. The series is still in pre-production, which means it could be a late 2021 release date.

Kim Ma Ri, a famous South Korean drama writer has made a name for herself thanks to the shocking twists and turns of her stories. One day Ma Ri suddenly finds herself trapped within one of her own stories, and tries desperately to escape back to her own reality.

Remarriage & Desires (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama

Cast: Kim Hee-seon, Lee Hyun-wook, Jung Eugene, Cha Ji-yeon, Park Hoon

Netflix Release Date: 2022

The upcoming jTBC produced drama is still in pre-production, but with the announcement of the cast, we’re hoping to see production move on to filming soon.

At the exclusive matchmaking agency Rex, the upper members of society are catered to. Members of the matchmaking service are ambitious and aspire to upgrade their social status by marrying into the ranks of the elite, in particular those listed under the “Black” tier, an elite group consisting only of 0.001 percent of the population.

The Sound of Magic (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Hwang In Yeop, Nam Da Reum, Hong Seo Hee

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Filming has been ongoing since September 10th, 2021, which means we should see the release of The Sound of Magic by Summer 2021.

Abandoned by her parents because of debt, Yoon Ah Yi supports herself and her younger sister. Despite how busy she is with her part-time job and her studies, Yoon Ah Yi is still one of the top students of the school. All Yoon Ha Yi wishes for is to grow up as fast as possible so that she can have a stable job, and when she reveals her dream to the magician Lee Eul, her life is changed forever.

Suriname (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Hwang Jung Min, Park Hae Soo, Jo Woo Jin, Yoo Yeon Seok

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Another extremely exciting crime drama that we expect to be a smash hit with subscribers. The word online is that South Korean critics and TV buffs can’t wait to see the star-studded cast in action, as they look forward to the synergy that’s expected.

Based on true events, Suriname takes place in South America, where a drug lord operating in the country has grabbed the attention of the National Intelligence Service. The intelligence service enlists the help of an ordinary entrepreneur who set his sights on making his fortune in Suriname but only to fall knee-deep into the world of drug crime.

TBC jTBC Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2022

Below are all of the known jTBC dramas coming in 2022, but we’re still waiting for confirmation which ones are coming to Netflix.

The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate (Season 1)

My Liberation Diary (Season 1)

Insider (Season 1)

Meteorological Agency People: The Cruelty of Office Romance (Season 1)

Thirty-Nine (Season 1)

Green Mothers Club (Season 1)

Tell Me Your Wish (Season 1)

Blood Riding Love (Season 1)

Sabotage City (Season 1)

TBC tvN Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2022

Below are all of the known tvN dramas coming in 2022, but we’re still waiting for confirmation which ones are coming to Netflix.

Island (Season 1)

Big Mouth (Season 1)

Twenty-Five Twenty-One (Season 1)

Monstrous (Season 1)

Military Prosecutor Do Bae Man (Season 1)

Cruel Mrs Ae Ran (Season 1)

Eve’s Scandal (Season 1)

Unexpected Business (Season 2)

Tale of the Nine-Tailed (Season 2)

Tale of the Nine-Tailed (Season 3)

