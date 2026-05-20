‘Notes from the Last Row’ Thriller K-Drama: June 2026 Release & What We Know So Far

Oldboy’s Choi Min Shik will star in his first Netflix project alongside Hi Cookie’s Choi Hyun Wook in Netflix’s adaptation of Notes from the Last Row. Filming concluded in 2025, and Netflix has confirmed the release for June 26, 2026.

Notes from the Last Row (Previously titled The Boy in the Last Row) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original K-drama directed by Kim Kyu Tae. The series is adapted from Juan Mayorga’s Spanish play of the same name.

When is Notes from the Last Row coming to Netflix?

As part of Netflix’s 2026 Korean Slate, it was confirmed that Notes from the Last Row will be released on Netflix sometime in Q2 2026 (April-June).

We have an update with confirmation that Notes from the Last Row will be released on Netflix sometime in June 2026. An exact release has yet to be formally announced, but we have learned that June 26, 2026, will be the release date.

What is the plot of Notes from the Last Row?

The synopsis has been sourced from MyDramaList:

“Mun O is a Korean literature professor and novelist who has effectively failed as a writer, having published only one book. Mun O, who could not forget the words of his classmate who coldly evaluated his novels in his youth, became unable to write after that. Currently, he is a professor of Korean literature at a prestigious university, and he lives without much achievement, forcing himself to endure disappointment and disgust toward students who cannot even complete a proper sentence. One day, after reading his student’s writing, Lee Gang, Mun O developed a desire to raise a decent student. He suggested that Lee Gang receive a proper writing lesson and started reading Lee Gang’s writing. Mun O becomes a character who experiences surprising deviations as he becomes fascinated by Lee Gang’s writing.”

Who are the cast of Notes from the Last Row?

Choi Min Shik has been cast as Hae Mun O. The actor only recently returned to K-dramas in 2022 after a 25-year hiatus from television. The actor has yet to star in a Netflix project and is most well-known for his role as Oh Dae Soo in Old Boy. He has also starred in films such as Sympathy for Lady Vengeance, New World, and I Saw the Devil. He also starred in the 1996 K-drama Their Embrace.

The character of Hae Mun O has been described as:

“After reading Lee Kang’s writing assignment — the only submission that piques his interest — he takes Lee Kang under his wing. Choi Min-sik’s portrayal of Mun-oh’s troubled mind is set to be compelling.”

Choi Hyun Wook has been cast as Lee Kang. The actor has starred in two Netflix K-dramas: Racket Boys and D.P. He also starred in the first season of Weak Hero Class, which is coming to Netflix in March 2025. His most prominent role to date was in the 2023 K-drama Hi Cookie.

The character of Lee Kang has been described as:

“An engineering student with a hidden literary gift. Under Mun-oh’s mentorship, Lee Kang embarks on an unpredictable journey, shaped by Mun-oh’s deep interest in his work.”

Huh Joon Ho plays Kim Su Hun. The actor will be seen in Netflix’s highly anticipated series Mercy for None. He also starred in Bloodhounds, Kingdom, and Designated Survivor: 60 Days.

The character of Kim Su Han has been described as:

“The successful writer friend of Mun Oh. Laid-back and self-assured due to his fame, Su-hun was once the source of Mun-oh’s secret jealousy, leaving Mun-oh with a lingering sense of defeat.”

Kim Yoon Jin plays Ahn Eun Joo. The actress previously starred in Netflix’s adaptation of Money Heist. Her career has predominantly featured her acting in movies over the years, but she has also starred in dramas such as Miss Ma Nemesis, Humaneness, and Wedding Dress.

The character of Ahn Eun Joo has been described as:

“Su Hun’s wife”

Jin Kyung plays Jo Hyeon Suk. The actress has starred in Netflix dramas such as Black Knight, Queenmaker, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

The character of Jo Hyeon Suk has been described as:

“Mun-oh’s psychologist wife, rounding out a remarkable ensemble cast.”

The supporting cast has been confirmed as:

Han Ji Eun as Seon Min Hui.

Jo Han Chul.

Moon Jung Hee.

Lee Jin Woo.

What is the production status of Notes from the Last Row?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming began in the middle of April 2025 and ended by early September 2025.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of six episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching The Boy in the Last Row on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!