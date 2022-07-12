New Spanish Language Originals Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Some of the most popular non-English dramas on Netflix belong to Spanish-speaking nations. While there is no Money Heist, Sky Rojo, or Welcome to Eden on this list, August is the perfect opportunity to give at least one of three brand new Spanish language originals a try on Netflix.

Below are the Spanish-Language Originals coming to Netflix in August 2022:

Don’t Blame Karma! (2022) N

Director: Elisa Miller

Genre: Comedy, Romantic | Runtime: 85 Minutes

Cast: Aislinn Derbez, Carmen Madrid, Renata Notni, Giuseppe Gamba, Mauricio Garcia Lozano

Netflix Release Date: August 3rd, 2022

Sara is a frustrated fashion designer who blames karma for her bad luck. But soon she will have to come face to face with her sister Lucy, on whom luck is smiling, and she will have to face a series of situations that will lead her to make a crucial decision. They are things of destiny.

High Heat (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Eduardo Capetillo, Itatí Cantoral, Iván Amozurrutia, Esmeralda Pimentel, Polo Morín

Netflix Release Date: August 17th, 2022

We still don’t know what’s exactly in store for us with High Heat (Donde hubo fuego) other than the story is centered around the lives of firefighters, who on a daily basis, put themselves in the face of danger to help save lives.

The Girl in the Mirror (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Supernatural | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Mireia Oriol, Álex Villazán, Pol Monen, Claudia Roset, Javier Morgade

Netflix Release Date: August 19th, 2022

Arguably the best pick for the month, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for us with The Girl in the Mirror. A potential sleeper hit, hopefully, the series will be the surprise hit on Netflix this summer.

After surviving a bus crash that kills most of her classmates, Alma awakes with no memories of the incident or her past. Her parents seem like strangers and her home is a place filled with secrets and mystery. She gets the growing suspicion that everyone around her is lying, trying to turn her into someone else. Trapped in a world that doesn’t feel her own, she must unravel the events that led to the accident before her true identity vanishes forever.

What Spanish-language movies and TV shows have you been watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!