Spanish Horror ‘The Girl in the Mirror’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Upcoming Spanish horror 'The Girl in the Mirror' is coming to Netflix sometime in 2022.

The Girl in the Mirror is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original horror-mystery series created, written, and directed by Sergio G. Sánchez. The production company behind the original is Sospecha Films, which previously worked on the Spanish mini-series The Innocent.

When is The Girl in the Mirror Netflix release date?

Netflix has yet to announce a release date, but with the project listed as complete, we should see the release of The Girl in the Mirror before the end of 2022.

What is the plot of The Girl in the Mirror?

The synopsis for The Girl in the Mirror has been sourced from IMDb:

After surviving a bus crash that kills most of her classmates, Alma awakes with no memories of the incident or her past. Her parents seem like strangers and her home is a place filled with secrets and mystery. She gets the growing suspicion that everyone around her is lying, trying to turn her into someone else. Trapped in a world that doesn’t feel her own, she must unravel the events that led to the accident before her true identity vanishes forever.

Who are the cast members of The Girl in the Mirror?

Leading the series is actress Mireia Oriol, who will portray the role of Alma. Oriol previously starred in horror-thriller The Pact and the sci-fi thriller Amo. The Girl in the Mirror will be the actress’s Netflix debut.

It will be a third Netflix Original role for Pol Monen, who will portray the role of Bruno. The actor previously starred in Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island and Unathourized Living.

Milena Smit will be making her Netflix debut in The Girl in the Mirror in the role of Nico. She will also be starring in another Netflix series in 2022 when the thriller La chica de nieve debuts.

the girl in the mirror season 1 netflix cast membersjpg

From left to right: Mireia Oriol, Pol Monen and Milena Smit

The list of actors below have been credited for making an appearance in at least nine episodes of The Girl in the Mirror:

Role Cast Members
Alma Mireia Oriol
Bruno Pol Monen
Nico Milena Smit
Aurora Elena Irureta
Carlos Mario Tardon
TBA Álex Villazán
TBA Claudia Roset
TBA Javier Morgade
TBA Kandido Uranga
TBA Marta Belaustegui
TBA Maria Caballero
TBA Josean Bengoetxea
TBA Raúl Tejón
TBA Nil Cardoner
TBA Alejandro Serrano
TBA Celia Sastre
TBA Katia Borlado
TBA Ximena Vera

 

What is the production status of The Girl in the Mirror?

Official Production Status: Completed (Last Updated: 22/06/2022)

Filming for The Girl in the Mirror took place almost two years ago when principal photography began in Llanes, Asturias, Spain.

Filming also took place in Manresa, Catalonia, Spain. It’s unclear how long it took to film the series but IMDb Pro has the status of the project listed for post-production since July 24th, 2021.

A recent update from another source has the project listed as completed as of June 13th, 2022.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed the show will have a total of ten episodes.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Girl in the Mirror on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

