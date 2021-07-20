‘Money Heist’ Continues to Dominate the Netflix Top 10s Around the World

The Netflix Top 10 feature was first introduced globally back in February 2020 and has provided excellent insight as to what’s popular on Netflix around the world. Money Heist (among others) is one of the shows that has had the so-called longest legs having spent close to 500 days in the top 10s around the world.

The data that says Money Heist is one of the most popular shows on Netflix around the world comes from FlixPatrol’s longest legs list. It’s followed closely by Warner Brother’s Friends which isn’t included in the US top 10s given it was removed before the feature was introduced.

This list compiles the top 10s but the number of unique days. For each day the title spends in the top 10 anywhere around the world, it’s counted towards the total.

As of July 20th, 2021, here are the titles that have survived the longest in Netflix’s top 10s around the world:

Money Heist – 486 days Friends – 474 days Yo soy Betty la fea – 473 days Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord – 458 days Crash Landing on You – 452 days The Blacklist – 442 days Chica Vampiro – 438 days Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – 430 days Brooklyn Nine-Nine – 424 days 365 Days – 423 days

Where does Money Heist perform the best on Netflix?

Money Heist has featured in the top 10s in the majority of regions around the world but interestingly, it performs the best outside of its origin country. In Spain, the series has only appeared in the top 10s for 67 days.

The top 10 feature was introduced on February 24th, 2020 so it’s been in operation for 512 days total. That means that Money Heist has featured in the top 10s around the world for around 95% of that time.

India in particular is a country where the title has performed incredibly well which is often touted as being one of Netflix’s most important territories in the years and decades to come.

In India, the show has spent 406 days in the TV top 10s (nearly 80% of the time since the feature was introduced).

We asked Mahmad Sohel Moldharia who is the editor-in-chief of Otakukart why he thinks the show performs so well in the region:

“Money Heist is basically a show, which has everything Indians like, drama is the main genre in India and Money Heist has a lot of it What more is bank robbery, this is often used in indian movies, and a lot to be honest. It’s never been executed as good as it was executed in Money Heist, however. Good characters that appeals to Indians, its almost never females are shown in the lead in such shows in India, and money heist is different, it has female lead like Tokyo, Nairobi, and Raquel”

The show has spent the most days in the top 10s in Hungary with 474 days.

Money Heist’s popularity around the world was even acknowledged with the 2020 documentary release of Money Heist: The Phenomenon which covered its popularity around the world.

Of course, the show is soon coming to an end with both parts of season 5 due to release later in 2021.

Other Insights From The Longest Running Titles in the Netflix Top 10s

There are a number of insights we can gain from this list as to what content does well on Netflix.

There are notably only two Netflix Originals in the top 10 with the majority of others being licensed content with all but one (the elusive 365 Days) being TV shows.

Only three US TV shows feature in the top 10 with Friends from Warner Brothers, The Blacklist from Sony, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine from NBC Universal doing well around the world.

Most shows on the list have more than 1 season (we know lots of episodes gives a show a better chance of performing) which is why the K-drama Crash Landing on You is so impressive with only a single season available.

What do you think about Money Heist? Why does it do so well in the top 10s around the world? Let us know in the comments.