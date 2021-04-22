May is already shaping up to be another exciting month of new movies, TV series, and Originals on Netflix Australia. We’re incredibly excited to see some fantastic new, and returning Originals that everyone is sure to enjoy. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Australia in May 2021.

May is set to be another exciting month of new Originals, movies, and TV series on Netflix Australia.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 1st, 2021:

Below Deck (Season 3) – Reality tv following the crew of a multi-mullion dollar charter boat located in the Caribbean.

Erskineville Kings (1999) – After the death of his abusive father, 25-year-old lost soul Barky returns home believing it's finally safe.

Dark City (1998) – Dark fantasy starring Rufus Sewell and Kiefer Sutherland.

– Dark fantasy starring Rufus Sewell and Kiefer Sutherland. The Dish (2000) – Historical comedy about a remote Australian community that played a key role in the first Apollo moon landing.

– Historical comedy about a remote Australian community that played a key role in the first Apollo moon landing. Indecent Proposal (1993) – 90s romantic drama that sees a couple offered a million dollars in exchange for one night with the wife.

– 90s romantic drama that sees a couple offered a million dollars in exchange for one night with the wife. The Next Step (Season 7) – The dancers of A-Troupe are preparing for a regional dance competition, where relationships and loyalty are put to the test at the Next Step Studio.

– The dancers of A-Troupe are preparing for a regional dance competition, where relationships and loyalty are put to the test at the Next Step Studio. Resident Evil: Damnation (2012) – Animated horror that places Leon S. Kennedy in the middle of another biohazard disaster in a European war zone.

Spellbinder (1995) – When a prank that goes wrong lands teen Paul Reynolds in an alternate reality, he has to try and find his way home.

– When a prank that goes wrong lands teen Paul Reynolds in an alternate reality, he has to try and find his way home. The Tracker (2002) – Australian western centered around a Native Australian man accused of the murder of a white woman.

– Australian western centered around a Native Australian man accused of the murder of a white woman. Two Hands (1999) – Crime thriller starring Heath Ledger and Bryan Brown.

– Crime thriller starring Heath Ledger and Bryan Brown. Utopia (4 Seasons) – Comedy centered around the lives and careers of the Nation Building Authority, a newly created government organization responsible for overseeing major infrastructure projects.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 4th, 2021:

Selena: The Series (Part 2) N – The second, and final season of Netflix’s biopic of the Queen of Tejano music Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

Trash Truck (Season 2) N – Kids cartoon series about a giant truck and his best friend Hank continuing their adventures together.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 5th, 2021:

Lava Ka Dhaava (Season 1) N – Indian spin-off of the reality series where contestants aren’t allowed to touch the floor.

– Indian spin-off of the reality series where contestants aren’t allowed to touch the floor. The Circle (Season 2 – Finale) N – Reality series based on the Channel 4 show – Weekly episodes will arrive in April but the finale will air on May 5th.

– Reality series based on the Channel 4 show – Weekly episodes will arrive in April but the finale will air on May 5th. The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Limited Series) N – Crime docu-series about a journalist looking into murders of The Son of Sam Case, is convinced that the murders are linked to a satanic cult.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 6th, 2021:

An Tomorrow the Entire World (2020) N – German crime-drama that sees a law student’s political idealogy pushed to the limit when she joins an anti-fascist group and is sucked into increasingly dangerous and violent situations.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 7th, 2021:

Girl from Nowhere (Season 2) N – Thai series returning for season 2.

– Thai series returning for season 2. Jupiter’s Legacy (Volume 1) N – The first series of the Millarworld comics, Jupiter’s Legacy sees the first generation of heroes looking to retire after a century of keeping the world safe, now it’s up to their children to take the mantle of hero, despite their reluctance to live up to their parent’s legacy.

Milestone (2021) N – Indian drama about a bereaved trucker who faces the threat of losing his job.

– Indian drama about a bereaved trucker who faces the threat of losing his job. Monster (2021) N – Court-room drama that sees a 17-year-old film student from Harlem charged with murder, and the dramatic and complex legal battle he must go through to try and win his freedom.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 8th, 2021:

Super Me (2019) N – Chinese fantasy drama about Sang Yu, a man with the ability to extract antiques from his dreams into the real world. Almost overnight his newfound wealth draws the attention of a ruthless gangster.

– Chinese fantasy drama about Sang Yu, a man with the ability to extract antiques from his dreams into the real world. Almost overnight his newfound wealth draws the attention of a ruthless gangster. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990) –

– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991) –

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 11th, 2021:

Money, Explained (Limited Series) N – Miniseries detailing the history of currency.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 12th, 2021:

Oxygen (2021) N – French sci-fi survival film starring Mélanie Laurent as a woman who awakens inside a cryogenic chamber, with no memory and must escape before she runs out of air.

The Upshaws (Season 1) N – New sitcom about a Black family in Indiana striving for a better life.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 13th, 2021:

Castlevania (Season 4) N – The fourth and final season of Castlevania will see Trevor Belmont and Sypha investigate the plans to resurrect Dracula, while Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity.

Haunted (Season 3) N – More real-world testimony of scary haunted sightings.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 14th, 2021:

Ferry (2021) N – Dutch spin-off movie to the series Undercover available now on Netflix.

– Dutch spin-off movie to the series Undercover available now on Netflix. Move to Heaven (Season 1) N – K-Drama centered around Geu Roo, a young man with Asperger’s syndrome who works for his father’s trauma cleaning business “Move to Heaven.”

The Woman in the Window (2021) N – Amy Adams headlines this psychological thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 15th, 2021:

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2) – Sports anime series centered around Kuroko and the Kagami, the newest members of the Seirin High basketball team.

– Sports anime series centered around Kuroko and the Kagami, the newest members of the Seirin High basketball team. The Real Housewives of New York City (Multiple Seasons) –

– Saints & Strangers (Season 1) – Historical drama depicting the voyage, and story of the Mayflower as the first pilgrims set sail for America.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 16th, 2021:

Changeling (2008) – Angelina Jolie stars as the grief-stricken Christine Collins who tried to take on the LAPD when she tries to pass off an imposter as her own missing child.

– Angelina Jolie stars as the grief-stricken Christine Collins who tried to take on the LAPD when she tries to pass off an imposter as her own missing child. Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) – BDSM romance-thriller starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson.

– BDSM romance-thriller starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson. Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014) – To stop the world from being destroyed, penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico, and Private join the undercover organization The North Wind to stop the evil Dr. Octavious Brine.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) – Musical sequel that sees the Barden Bellas go international when they travel to Europe to take part in a competition no American team has ever won before.

– Musical sequel that sees the Barden Bellas go international when they travel to Europe to take part in a competition no American team has ever won before. R.I.P.D (2013) – Action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 19th, 2021:

Blade Trinity (2004) – The third and final film of the Wesley Snipes Blade trilogy sees the legendary vampire hunter fight his most dangerous enemy yet, Dracula.

The Last Days (1998) – Harrowing holocaust documentary centered around the plight of the hundreds of thousands of Hungarian Jews who were forced into concentration camps during WW2.

– Harrowing holocaust documentary centered around the plight of the hundreds of thousands of Hungarian Jews who were forced into concentration camps during WW2. Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) N – The hit Spanish crime mystery returns to wrap up the story.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 20th, 2021:

Special (Season 2) N – A slightly longer final outing for the comedy series by Ryan O’Connell.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 21st, 2021:

Army of the Dead (2021) N – Zack Snyder returns to direct his first zombie horror since Dawn of the Dead. Starring Dave Bautista, a crack team of elite mercenaries attempt the heist of the century in the zombie-infested city of Las Vegas.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) N – The third season of Jurassic World sees the kids of Camp Cretaceous continue their fight for survival on the island of Isla Nublar, but a new genetic monster released on the island threatens them all.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 26th, 2021:

The Divine Ponytail (2021) N – Italian biopic on the life and career of legendary Italian footballer Roberto Baggio.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 27th, 2021:

Eden (Season 1) N – Sci-fi anime series from Justin Leach about two malfunctioning robots who secretly raise a girl, disobeying the directive of their robotic overlord who believes killing all of mankind will bring about paradise on Earth.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on May 28th, 2021:

Lucifer (Season 5B) N – The second half of the devil detective series FINALLY hits Netflix.

– The second half of the devil detective series FINALLY hits Netflix. The Kominsky Method (Season 3) N – Final season of the incredibly underrated Chuck Lorre comedy series.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in May 2021? Let us know in the comments below!