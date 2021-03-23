April is almost upon us, and with it is a whole heap of exciting new movies and TV series is coming to Netflix Australia. There are lots of exciting new Originals to look forward to as well, with some very highly anticipated shows making their Netflix debut. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Australia in April 2021.

If you’re looking for more information on the Netflix Originals coming to Netflix in April 2021, we have an ongoing preview for the month.

Please Note: This is not the full list, more titles will be announced throughout March and April.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 1st, 2021

47 Ronin (2013) – A band of Samurai set out on a revenge mission against the Shogun who killed their master.

– A band of Samurai set out on a revenge mission against the Shogun who killed their master. The American (2010) – Crime drama starring George Clooney.

– Crime drama starring George Clooney. Augusta: Osage County (2013) – Comedy-drama starring Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.

– Comedy-drama starring Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts. Beethoven (1992) – Classic family-comedy featuring everyone’s favorite St. Bernard dog.

– Classic family-comedy featuring everyone’s favorite St. Bernard dog. The Boy Next Door (2015) – US thriller about a woman who separates from her unfaithful husband, but her affair with a younger man next door takes a sinister turn.

– US thriller about a woman who separates from her unfaithful husband, but her affair with a younger man next door takes a sinister turn. Cruising (1980) – To catch a serial killer that is targeting gay men, a police detective goes undercover into the S&M subculture of New York City.

– To catch a serial killer that is targeting gay men, a police detective goes undercover into the S&M subculture of New York City. Daylight (1996) – Disaster drama starring Sylvester Stallone.

– Disaster drama starring Sylvester Stallone. Deliverance (1972) – A group of friends is on a vacation from hell when their canoeing trip in the American back-country is targeted by the dangerous locals.

– A group of friends is on a vacation from hell when their canoeing trip in the American back-country is targeted by the dangerous locals. Dumb and Dumber To (2014) – Long-awaited comedy sequel with Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels.

– Long-awaited comedy sequel with Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. Everest (2015) – Biographical drama.

– Biographical drama. The Express (2008) – Biographical sports-drama based on the life of Ernie Davis, the first African-American to win the Heisman Trophy.

– Biographical sports-drama based on the life of Ernie Davis, the first African-American to win the Heisman Trophy. First Knight (1995) – Fantasy adventure starring Richard Gere and Sean Connery.

– Fantasy adventure starring Richard Gere and Sean Connery. The Green Mile (1999) – The lives of the guards on Death Row are changed forever when they come into contact with the gentle giant, John Coffey, a man charged with the rape and murder of two little girls.

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009) – Tear-jerking drama starring Richard Gere.

– Tear-jerking drama starring Richard Gere. Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar (Season 1) – Children’s animated series set in the Jurassic World franchise.

– Children’s animated series set in the Jurassic World franchise. Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) – The classic tale by Mary Shelley brought to life by director Kenneth Branagh.

– The classic tale by Mary Shelley brought to life by director Kenneth Branagh. Prank Encounters (Season 2) N – Gaten Matarazzo returns for a second round of frightening pranks.

– Gaten Matarazzo returns for a second round of frightening pranks. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013) – Japanese action-drama.

– Japanese action-drama. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower (2013) – Japanese action-drama.

– Japanese action-drama. Sleepers (1996) – Crime-thriller with an all-star male cast of Bacon, Hoffman, De Niro, and Pitt.

– Crime-thriller with an all-star male cast of Bacon, Hoffman, De Niro, and Pitt. Soylent Green (1973) – Dystopian sci-fi drama starring Charles Heston.

– Dystopian sci-fi drama starring Charles Heston. Straight Outta Compton (2015) – Biographical drama about the lives and careers of legendary hip-hop group NWA.

– Biographical drama about the lives and careers of legendary hip-hop group NWA. Tersanjung: The Movie (2021) N – Indonesian romantic-drama centered around a complicated love triangle between three close friends.

– Indonesian romantic-drama centered around a complicated love triangle between three close friends. The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012) – Action sequel starring Dave Bautista and Ron Pearlman.

– Action sequel starring Dave Bautista and Ron Pearlman. The Swarm (1978) – Horror thriller that pits a community against a growing swarm of African killer bees.

– Horror thriller that pits a community against a growing swarm of African killer bees. Trainwreck (2015) – Comedy starring Amy Schumer.

– Comedy starring Amy Schumer. The Truth About Charlie (2002) – Mystery-thriller starring Thandie Newton

– Mystery-thriller starring Thandie Newton Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994) – Fantasy horror with one of Wes Craven’s most famous villains, Freddy Kreuger.

– Fantasy horror with one of Wes Craven’s most famous villains, Freddy Kreuger. Without a Paddle (2004) – Coming of age comedy about three childhood friends who go on the hunt for the lost bounty of D. B. Cooper.

– Coming of age comedy about three childhood friends who go on the hunt for the lost bounty of D. B. Cooper. Worn Stories (Limited Series) N – A docuseries dedicated to clothes. Created by Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Morgan Neville.

– A docuseries dedicated to clothes. Created by Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Morgan Neville. Zog (2018) – Children’s animated adventure.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 2nd, 2021

Bitter Daisies (Season 2) N – A civil guard officer uncovers the secrets of her past as she investigates the disappearance of a teenage girl.

– A civil guard officer uncovers the secrets of her past as she investigates the disappearance of a teenage girl. Concrete Cowboy (2021) N – Drama starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin.

– Drama starring Idris Elba and Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin. God Calling (2018) – Nollywood drama.

– Nollywood drama. I Met a Girl (2020) – Road trip romantic-drama starring Brenton Thwaites.

– Road trip romantic-drama starring Brenton Thwaites. Irul (2021) – Malayam-Lnaguage thriller.

– Malayam-Lnaguage thriller. Just Say Yes (2021) N – Dutch rom-com starring Yolanthe Cabau as the bride who gets left at the alter and now has to deal with the engagement of her self-absorbed sister.

– Dutch rom-com starring Yolanthe Cabau as the bride who gets left at the alter and now has to deal with the engagement of her self-absorbed sister. Madame Claude (2021) N – French biographical-drama about Madame Claude, the most powerful and influential brothel owner France had ever seen.

– French biographical-drama about Madame Claude, the most powerful and influential brothel owner France had ever seen. Run (2020) N – Horror thriller starring Sarah Paulson.

Sky High (2020) N – Spanish thriller centered around a gang of Spanish petty criminals and their misadventures after the real estate crash.

– Spanish thriller centered around a gang of Spanish petty criminals and their misadventures after the real estate crash. Stateless (Limited Series) –

– The Serpent (Limited Series) N – Crime-drama co-production with the BBC tells the tale of Charles Sobhraj, a murderer, thief, and seductive master of disguise.

– Crime-drama co-production with the BBC tells the tale of Charles Sobhraj, a murderer, thief, and seductive master of disguise. Tale of the Nine Tailed (Season 1) – Fantasy horror K-Drama.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 4th, 2021

Apollo 11 (2019) – Documentary on the first-moon landing.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 5th, 2021

Coded Bias (2020) – In-depth documentary based on the research of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini, which lead to the discovery that current facial recognition technology does not accurately detect darker-skinned faces.

– In-depth documentary based on the research of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini, which lead to the discovery that current facial recognition technology does not accurately detect darker-skinned faces. Family Reunion (Part 3) N – When the McKellan family moves from Seattle to Georgia, they struggle to adapt to life in the South.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 7th, 2021

The Big Day (Collection 2) N – Next set of episodes of the Indian reality series.

– Next set of episodes of the Indian reality series. Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021) N – Musical special with famous country artist Dolly Parton.

– Musical special with famous country artist Dolly Parton. Snabba Cash (Season 1) N – Swedish crime drama.

– Swedish crime drama. This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series) N – Docu-series on a heist that occurred in the 1990s.

– Docu-series on a heist that occurred in the 1990s. Upin & Ipin (Seasons) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. The Wedding Coach (Season 1) N – Reality series that sees Jamie Lee aide with wedding planning for struggling lovebirds.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 8th, 2021

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 3) – Japanese anime series that follows the adventures of the Joe-star family across multiple generations.

– Japanese anime series that follows the adventures of the Joe-star family across multiple generations. Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love (2020) – Indonesian romantic-drama.

– Indonesian romantic-drama. The Way of the House Husband (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series that sees the legendary Yakuza ‘Immortal Tatsu’ retire from gang-life, and settle down as a house husband.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 9th, 2021

Have You Seen the Fireflies (2021) N – Turkish-drama.

– Turkish-drama. Night in Paradise (2021) N – After the death of his sister and nephew, former Korean mobster Tae-soo escapes to Jeju island where he meets a terminally ill woman and begins an unlikely friendship.

– After the death of his sister and nephew, former Korean mobster Tae-soo escapes to Jeju island where he meets a terminally ill woman and begins an unlikely friendship. Thunder Force (2021) N – Superhero-comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 11th, 2021

Don’t Be The First One (New Episode) – South Korean reality series.

– South Korean reality series. Downton Abbey (2019) – The story of the Crawley family continues as they welcome the King and Queen of England to their home.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 13th, 2021

Mighty Express (Season 3) N – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series) N – Six couples from different regions across the world share the love stories of their decades-long romances.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 14th, 2021

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Season 1) N – Jamie Foxx returns to his sitcom roots as a successful cosmetics business owner that suddenly has to learn how to be a father on the job when his teenage daughter moves in.

– Jamie Foxx returns to his sitcom roots as a successful cosmetics business owner that suddenly has to learn how to be a father on the job when his teenage daughter moves in. Love and Monsters (2020) N – Dystopian adventure comedy that sees Joel go in search of his girlfriend, but to get to her he must navigate his way through 85 miles of monster-infested country.

The Soul (2021) N – Taiwan mystery-drama.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 15th, 2021

Dark City: Beneath the Beat (2020) – Documentary that reimagines the narrative of Baltimore.

– Documentary that reimagines the narrative of Baltimore. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Multiple Seasons) – American reality series.

– American reality series. Ride or Die (2021) N – Japanese LGBT psychological-thriller.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 16th, 2021

Alpha (2018) – A young man is separated from his tribe and befriends a young wolf in similar circumstances, changing the future between man and wolf forever.

– A young man is separated from his tribe and befriends a young wolf in similar circumstances, changing the future between man and wolf forever. Arlo The Alligator Boy (Season 1) N – Anthirmporhic cartoon series centered around a young alligator boy and his adventures in the big city.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 4) N – Animated spin-off series set in the world of the Fast & Furious film franchise.

– Animated spin-off series set in the world of the Fast & Furious film franchise. Into the Beat (2020) N – German romantic-musical.

– German romantic-musical. Strange Daastaans (2021) N – Indian romantic drama.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 18th, 2021

Abominable (2019) – DreamWorks animated adventure that sees three teenagers try to return a young yeti to his family.

– DreamWorks animated adventure that sees three teenagers try to return a young yeti to his family. Good Boys (2019) – R-rated comedy about three kids who ditch school for a day, with hilarious and disastrous consequences.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 19th, 2021

Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 2) N – A dramatization of the life and career of Mexican superstar Luis Miguel.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 20th, 2021

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2) N – 11-year-old Lizzy and her veterinarian mother travel across their Australian island rescuing the exotic and beautiful wildlife.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 21st, 2021

Zero (Season 1) N – Italian superhero-drama series.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 23rd, 2021

Shadow and Bone (Season 1) N – Based on the best-selling Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo, the fantasy-drama takes place in a world ravaged by war, where the threat of the Shadow Fold threatens to destroy everything. When Alina Starkov’s magical powers are revealed to the world, she is sent to train and hone her magical abilities as Grisha, an elite army of magical soldiers.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 29th, 2021

Yasuke (Season 1) N – Anime series inspired by the real-life Yasuke, the first and only known Black Samurai.

What’s New on Netflix Australia on April 30th, 2021

Things Heard and Seen (2021) N – Horror thriller starring Amanda Seyfriend and Natalia Dyer.

– Horror thriller starring Amanda Seyfriend and Natalia Dyer. The Innocent (Season 1) N – Spanish crime-drama that centers around Mateo, the man who became an accidental murderer after interceding in a fight nine years ago

