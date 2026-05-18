What’s Coming to Netflix in June 2026

Welcome back to an extended first look at what’s shaping up to be a massive June 2026 on Netflix. As we transition into the heat of summer, the streamer is bringing a heavy-hitting mix of licensed favorites and long-awaited Originals to keep your AC bills justified.

The month kicks off with a bang on June 1st, featuring the complete Creed trilogy and the return of Rocky Balboa in his 2006 self-titled revival. We’re also seeing some high-profile library additions early in the month, including the Oscar-winning Poor Things, the final season of SYFY’s Resident Alien, and the Paramount+ hit Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

On the Netflix Original front, June is dominated by several “finally” moments. The crown jewel is undoubtedly the return of Avatar: The Last Airbender for Season 2, which looks to dive deep into the Earth Kingdom. We’re also getting a first-of-its-kind US-based Harlan Coben adaptation with I Will Find You, starring Sam Worthington, and a star-studded romantic comedy, Office Romance, featuring the unlikely but intriguing pairing of Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. From the feel-good return of Sweet Magnolias to the chaotic buddy-comedy energy of John Cena and Eric Andre in Little Brother, there is truly something for everyone in this stacked June lineup.

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

Full List of New Arrivals Scheduled for Netflix US in June 2026

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 1st

Assassination Classroom (Season 2) – Anime series.

– Anime series. Creed Movie Collection Creed (2015) – Former World Heavyweight Champion Rocky Balboa serves as a trainer and mentor to Adonis Johnson, the son of his late friend and former fierce rival Apollo Creed. Creed II (2018) –Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, newly crowned heavyweight champion Adonis Creed faces the ultimate challenge when he must fight Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, the powerful boxer who killed Adonis’s father in the ring decades earlier. Creed III (2023) – After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after a lengthy prison sentence, the ensuing face-off becomes more than just a fight.



Father of the Bride (1991) – George Banks is an ordinary, middle-class man whose relatively comfortable life is turned upside down when his beloved daughter announces her engagement, plunging him into a hilariously chaotic whirlwind of over-the-top wedding preparations.

– George Banks is an ordinary, middle-class man whose relatively comfortable life is turned upside down when his beloved daughter announces her engagement, plunging him into a hilariously chaotic whirlwind of over-the-top wedding preparations. Father of the Bride Part II (1995) – Just as he finally recovers from the stress of his daughter’s wedding, George Banks faces a double dose of unexpected news: both his recently married daughter and his wife are pregnant at the exact same time.

– Just as he finally recovers from the stress of his daughter’s wedding, George Banks faces a double dose of unexpected news: both his recently married daughter and his wife are pregnant at the exact same time. Hot Summer Nights (2017) – Drama with Timothy Chalamet. A teenage loner gets in over his head when he starts dealing drugs in the early 90s.

– Drama with Timothy Chalamet. A teenage loner gets in over his head when he starts dealing drugs in the early 90s. Identity Theft of a Cheerleader (2019) – Thriller television film. A thirty-year-old high school dropout, desperate for a do-over in life, steals a teenager’s identity to enroll as a senior and become a cheerleader, going to deadly extremes to maintain her popular new persona.

– Thriller television film. A thirty-year-old high school dropout, desperate for a do-over in life, steals a teenager’s identity to enroll as a senior and become a cheerleader, going to deadly extremes to maintain her popular new persona. If I Can’t Have You (2023) – Thriller television film. A woman’s life begins to unravel when a seemingly charming new acquaintance becomes dangerously obsessed with her, leading to a terrifying escalation as she attempts to protect herself from his unwanted and violent affections.

– Thriller television film. A woman’s life begins to unravel when a seemingly charming new acquaintance becomes dangerously obsessed with her, leading to a terrifying escalation as she attempts to protect herself from his unwanted and violent affections. Milky Subway: The Galactic Limited Express – The Movie (2025) – Animated sci-fi adventure film. When a secret late-night subway train reveals itself to be a gateway to a sprawling interstellar railway, a group of ordinary commuters is whisked away on the Galactic Limited Express, embarking on a dazzling journey across the Milky Way to protect a vital cosmic artifact from a band of space-faring pirates.

– Animated sci-fi adventure film. When a secret late-night subway train reveals itself to be a gateway to a sprawling interstellar railway, a group of ordinary commuters is whisked away on the Galactic Limited Express, embarking on a dazzling journey across the Milky Way to protect a vital cosmic artifact from a band of space-faring pirates. My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (2021) – Anime superhero film. When a sinister doomsday cult threatens to wipe out all Quirk users across the globe with a deadly chemical weapon, Izuku Midoriya and his classmates join a global coalition of pro heroes to stop them, a high-stakes mission that goes awry when Midoriya is suddenly framed for mass murder and forced to go on the run.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Limited Series) – Western television series. Based on true events, this chronicles the life of the legendary lawman Bass Reeves, an enslaved man who escaped to freedom and became the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River, arresting over 3,000 outlaws.

– Western television series. Based on true events, this chronicles the life of the legendary lawman Bass Reeves, an enslaved man who escaped to freedom and became the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River, arresting over 3,000 outlaws. One Piece (Season 33) – Anime series.

– Anime series. Rocky Balboa (2006) – Sports Drama film. Thirty years after the ringing of the first bell, a retired and widowed Rocky Balboa steps back into the ring for one last exhibition match against the reigning, heavily favored heavyweight champion, Mason “The Line” Dixon.

– Sports Drama film. Thirty years after the ringing of the first bell, a retired and widowed Rocky Balboa steps back into the ring for one last exhibition match against the reigning, heavily favored heavyweight champion, Mason “The Line” Dixon. Shangri-La Frontier (Season 2) – Anime series.

– Anime series. The Fault in Our Stars (2014) – Romantic Drama film. Two teenage cancer patients meet at a local support group and fall deeply in love, embarking on a poignant, life-affirming journey to Amsterdam to track down their favorite reclusive author.

– Romantic Drama film. Two teenage cancer patients meet at a local support group and fall deeply in love, embarking on a poignant, life-affirming journey to Amsterdam to track down their favorite reclusive author. The Girl on the Train (2016) – Psychological Thriller film. A recent divorcee who fantasizes about the seemingly perfect couple she observes from her daily commuter train becomes dangerously entangled in a missing persons investigation when she witnesses a shocking event from her window.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 2nd

Bros (2022) – Romantic Comedy film. Two commitment-phobic gay men in New York City stumble towards love, attempting to forge a genuine relationship while navigating the complexities of modern LGBTQ+ dating, demanding careers, and their own deeply ingrained personal insecurities.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 3rd

David (2025) – Animated historical epic film. Chronicling the legendary life of the biblical figure, a humble young shepherd boy armed with only a sling and his profound faith steps forward to confront the fearsome giant Goliath, embarking on a monumental and perilous journey to become the most celebrated king in Israel’s history.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 4th

Another Round (2020) – Comedy-drama film. Four weary high school teachers test a philosophical theory that they will improve their professional and personal lives by maintaining a constant, low-level blood alcohol content throughout the day, leading to both liberating breakthroughs and devastating consequences.

– Comedy-drama film. Four weary high school teachers test a philosophical theory that they will improve their professional and personal lives by maintaining a constant, low-level blood alcohol content throughout the day, leading to both liberating breakthroughs and devastating consequences. Golda (2023) – Biographical Drama film. Faced with the potential destruction of her country during the tense nineteen days of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical war cabinet, and a complex relationship with the United States to ensure Israel’s survival.

– Biographical Drama film. Faced with the potential destruction of her country during the tense nineteen days of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical war cabinet, and a complex relationship with the United States to ensure Israel’s survival. Maa Behen (2026) Netflix Original – Indian comedy.

– Indian comedy. Night Shift for Cuties (Season 1) Netflix Original – Comedy series from Indonesia.

– Comedy series from Indonesia. Poldi (2025) Netflix Original – German football documentary on Lukas Podolski.

– German football documentary on Lukas Podolski. The Murder of Rachel Nickell (2026) Netflix Original – Documentary on the events that were depicted in The Witness.

– Documentary on the events that were depicted in The Witness. The Witness (Limited Series) Netflix Original – UK crime drama series. Based on true events, this follows Alex and André Hanscombe as they deal with the devastating impact of a brutal act of violence that resulted in Rachel Nickell’s murder in 1992.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 5th

Anthropoid (2016) – War thriller film with Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan. Based on the extraordinary true story of Operation Anthropoid, two Czechoslovak soldiers operating in exile are parachuted into their occupied homeland to carry out a daring and incredibly dangerous mission to assassinate SS General Reinhard Heydrich, the Reich’s third in command and the main architect behind the Final Solution.

– War thriller film with Cillian Murphy and Jamie Dornan. Based on the extraordinary true story of Operation Anthropoid, two Czechoslovak soldiers operating in exile are parachuted into their occupied homeland to carry out a daring and incredibly dangerous mission to assassinate SS General Reinhard Heydrich, the Reich’s third in command and the main architect behind the Final Solution. Fast Charlie (2023) – Crime thriller film with Pierce Brosnan. After his aging mob boss and entire crew are brutally wiped out by an ambitious rival, a veteran hitman teams up with the resourceful ex-wife of a former target to embark on a relentless and calculated campaign of revenge.

– Crime thriller film with Pierce Brosnan. After his aging mob boss and entire crew are brutally wiped out by an ambitious rival, a veteran hitman teams up with the resourceful ex-wife of a former target to embark on a relentless and calculated campaign of revenge. Mexico 86 (2026) Netflix Original – Sports comedy film. Diego Luna headlines this film, arriving just in time for the World Cup, following the team that helped put together the 1986 World Cup against all odds.

– Sports comedy film. Diego Luna headlines this film, arriving just in time for the World Cup, following the team that helped put together the 1986 World Cup against all odds. Office Romance (2026) Netflix Original – Romantic Comedy film. Two fiercely competitive executives vying for the exact same major promotion are forced to team up on a high-stakes corporate retreat, only to discover that their intense professional rivalry is masking a mutual, undeniable attraction that could cost them both their careers. Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein headline.

Teach You A Lesson (Season 1) Netflix Original – K-Drama series. Inspectors arrive at a high school that has had its reputation fall into disrepair.

– K-Drama series. Inspectors arrive at a high school that has had its reputation fall into disrepair. The Marked Woman (2026) Netflix Original – Spanish thriller. A woman is found in a shipping container with no memory of who she was and two detectives try and help piece together her story.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 6th

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22) – The latest season of the ABC medical drama from Shonda Rhimes.

Resident Alien (Season 4) – The fourth and final season of the Syfy series with Alan Tudyk.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 7th

Poor Things (2023) – Dark comedy-fantasy film. Brought back to life by a brilliant and unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a slick, debauched lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she rapidly evolves and grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Dark comedy-fantasy film. Brought back to life by a brilliant and unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a slick, debauched lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she rapidly evolves and grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation. USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory (2026) Netflix Original – Documentary revisiting Brazil’s journey in the 1994 World Cup.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 8th

Sesame Street (Season 3) Netflix Original – A new batch of episodes of the classic kids series.

– A new batch of episodes of the classic kids series. Shrill (Seasons 1-3) – Hulu comedy series starring Amy Bryant. A struggling young journalist reclaims her voice by writing a story nobody else will.

– Hulu comedy series starring Amy Bryant. A struggling young journalist reclaims her voice by writing a story nobody else will. The Root of the Game (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Brazilian soccer docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 10th

Colors of Evil Black (2026) Netflix Original – Polish thriller. When a young boy goes missing in a small, sleepy town, a newly reassigned prosecutor begins to uncover unexpected links to an old missing persons case.

– Polish thriller. When a young boy goes missing in a small, sleepy town, a newly reassigned prosecutor begins to uncover unexpected links to an old missing persons case. My Family (Season 2) Netflix Original – Italian drama series.

– Italian drama series. Outlast: The Jungle (Season 1) Netflix Original – Competition reality series spin-off.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 11th

Double Happiness (2025) – Taiwanese comedy drama.

– Taiwanese comedy drama. Loving Vincent (2017) – Biographical animated drama film. A year after the mysterious death of the renowned but troubled artist Vincent van Gogh, a young man journeys to the artist’s final hometown to deliver his last letter, becoming deeply drawn into investigating the circumstances surrounding the painter’s final days through the accounts of those who knew him.

– Biographical animated drama film. A year after the mysterious death of the renowned but troubled artist Vincent van Gogh, a young man journeys to the artist’s final hometown to deliver his last letter, becoming deeply drawn into investigating the circumstances surrounding the painter’s final days through the accounts of those who knew him. Mapplethorpe (2018) – Biographical drama film with Matt Smith. Chronicling the life of the controversial and visionary photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, the film explores his rise to fame in the vibrant New York art scene of the 1970s, his complex relationship with musician Patti Smith, and his tragic early death from complications of AIDS.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 5) Netflix Original – Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue have their sights on the Big Apple in this new season of Netflix’s feel-good drama series.

– Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue have their sights on the Big Apple in this new season of Netflix’s feel-good drama series. The Evil Lawyer (Season 1) Netflix Original – Thai courtroom drama series.

– Thai courtroom drama series. Viral Hit (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese action drama series. Kota Shimura is a bullied high school student struggling under the weight of his mother’s medical bills and constant abuse from school bullies. His life couldn’t be more bleak… Until one day, an opportunity suddenly falls his way.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 12th

I Am Frankelda (2026) Netflix Original – Family animation movie blessed by Guillermo Del Toro.

– Family animation movie blessed by Guillermo Del Toro. The Polygamist (Season 1) Netflix Original – South African drama series based on a book. Social media darling, Joyce, is the picture of marital perfection — until her cheating husband’s conquests ignite a scandalous emotional meltdown.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 13th

Song Sung Blue (2025) – Biographical musical drama film with Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman. Based on a true story, a down-on-their-luck married couple from Milwaukee forms a local Neil Diamond tribute band called “Lightning & Thunder,” chasing their eccentric dreams of musical stardom while navigating the beautiful and chaotic realities of their life together.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 15th

Flowers in the Attic (2014) – Psychological drama television film. After the sudden death of their loving father, four siblings are hidden away in the desolate attic of their wealthy grandparents’ mansion by their mother and cruel grandmother, enduring years of horrific abuse and isolation as they slowly realize their mother has abandoned them to secure a massive family inheritance.

Percy Jackson Movie Collection Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) – After discovering he is the demigod son of Poseidon, an ordinary teenager embarks on a dangerous cross-country quest with his newfound friends to find Zeus’s stolen lightning bolt, prevent a catastrophic war between the Greek gods, and rescue his mother from the Underworld. Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) – In order to restore the dying magical barrier that protects Camp Half-Blood, Percy Jackson and his friends must embark on a perilous quest into the mythical Sea of Monsters—known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle—to retrieve the legendary Golden Fleece while battling terrifying creatures and a resurrected ancient evil.



What’s Coming to Netflix on June 18th

I Will Find You (Season 1) Netflix Original – The first US Harlan Coben crime drama adaptation exclusively for Netflix starring Sam Worthington and Britt Lower.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 19th

Oasis (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish teen thriller series from the creators of The Cable Girls and The Asunta Case.

– Spanish teen thriller series from the creators of The Cable Girls and The Asunta Case. Voicemails for Isabelle (2026) Netflix Original – Romantic comedy with Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson. Jill copes with her sister’s death by leaving her voicemails chronicling her chaotic life in San Francisco. When the number is unknowingly reassigned, an elusive Austin real estate agent begins receiving the hilariously confessional messages.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 24th

Another Self (Season 3) Netflix Original – Turkish drama series. As Ada returns to Ayvalık for a fresh start, a connection from her past shifts her path, while Sevgi dares to question her dream of having a family and Leyla dares to question her relationship.

– Turkish drama series. As Ada returns to Ayvalık for a fresh start, a connection from her past shifts her path, while Sevgi dares to question her dream of having a family and Leyla dares to question her relationship. The American Experiment (Season 1) Netflix Original – To celebrate the US’s 250th Birthday, Netflix is interviewing dozens of public figures on the history of the nation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 25th

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Season 2) Netflix Original – The second season of Netflix’s big expensive live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on June 26th

Little Brother (2026) Netflix Original – Buddy comedy movie with John Cena and Eric Andre. A famous real estate agent’s carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric “little brother” unexpectedly reappears.

– Buddy comedy movie with John Cena and Eric Andre. A famous real estate agent’s carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric “little brother” unexpectedly reappears. Chris & Martina: The Final Set (2026) Netflix Original – Tennis sports documentary.

Once again, keep this post bookmarked throughout May and in June as we keep updating it with all the new arrivals. What are you looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments.