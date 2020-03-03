What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2020

Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in the United States in March 2020. Here we’ll be constantly updating the list of new movies, TV series, specials and documentaries on the way throughout the month of March.

It’s going to be a big month when it comes to Netflix Originals with the much-anticipated return of Ozark season 3 headlining most people’s lists.

As always, you can find an expanded list of all the Netflix Originals due out throughout the month of March in our list here. For the Brits among you, we’ve got your preview for March as well and don’t forget everyone outside of the US and Canada will also get the new batch of Studio Ghibli titles too.

Note: this is now the complete initial list of what’s coming to Netflix in March. We’ll have more titles announced in the leading weeks to the month and more throughout the month too.

New Weekly Episodes in March 2020

Crash Landing on You (Season 1) – New episodes Sundays

– New episodes Sundays Find Yourself (Season 1) – New episodes Sundays

– New episodes Sundays Itaewon Class (Season 1) – New episodes Fridays

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 1st

Akame ga Kill! (Season 1) – Anime series Note: this has been listed to be added several times so far in 2020 so pinch of salt.

– Anime series Note: this has been listed to be added several times so far in 2020 so pinch of salt. Always a Bridesmaid (2019) – Sick of being a bridesmaid, Corina enters the date game. Romantic comedy.

– Sick of being a bridesmaid, Corina enters the date game. Romantic comedy. Babylon Berlin (Season 3) N – Set in the late 1920s in Berlin, crime political drama continues.

– Set in the late 1920s in Berlin, crime political drama continues. Beyond the Mat (1999) – Documentary on wrestling and the day-to-day lives of the athletes.

– Documentary on wrestling and the day-to-day lives of the athletes. Calico Critters Mini Episodes Clover (Season 1) – Kids animated series about a small rabbit family.

– Kids animated series about a small rabbit family. Calico Critters: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky (Season 1) – More adventures with a chipmunk family.

– More adventures with a chipmunk family. Change in the Air (2018) – Drama about a new woman moving into a neighborhood and causing a stir.

– Drama about a new woman moving into a neighborhood and causing a stir. Cop Out (2010) – Action comedy starring Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan where Jimmy’s rare baseball cards are robbed.

– Action comedy starring Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan where Jimmy’s rare baseball cards are robbed. Corpse Bride (2005) – Tim Burton’s beautifully animated stop-motion movie about a shy groom.

Donnie Brasco (1997) – Classic biopic starring Al Pacino and Johnny Dep on an FBI agent who infiltrates the mob.

– Classic biopic starring Al Pacino and Johnny Dep on an FBI agent who infiltrates the mob. Frank & Lola (2016) – Matthew Ross writes and directs this romantic drama set in Las Vegas and Paris.

– Matthew Ross writes and directs this romantic drama set in Las Vegas and Paris. Freedom Writers (2007) – Hilary Swank plays a young teacher inspiring a group of underprivileged students to pursue higher-level education.

– Hilary Swank plays a young teacher inspiring a group of underprivileged students to pursue higher-level education. Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) – Romantic drama starring Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner and Emma Stone. About a womanizer haunted by the ghosts of his past girlfriends.

– Romantic drama starring Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner and Emma Stone. About a womanizer haunted by the ghosts of his past girlfriends. Go! Go! Cory Carson (Season 2) N – More pre-school adventures with the Toot-Too Drivers.

GoodFellas (1990) – Perhaps Martin Scorsese’s finest gangster movies yet about the notorious mobster Henry Hill.

– Perhaps Martin Scorsese’s finest gangster movies yet about the notorious mobster Henry Hill. Haywire (2011) – Action thriller from Steven Soderbergh about a black-ops soldier seeking payback.

– Action thriller from Steven Soderbergh about a black-ops soldier seeking payback. He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) – Romantic comedy about several interconnecting story arcs. Features Ginnifer Goodwin and Jennifer Aniston.

– Romantic comedy about several interconnecting story arcs. Features Ginnifer Goodwin and Jennifer Aniston. Hook (1991) – The Robin Williams family adventure movie that tells the story of the adult Peter Pan returning to Neverland.

– The Robin Williams family adventure movie that tells the story of the adult Peter Pan returning to Neverland. Hugo (2011) -The Martin Scorsese animated fantasy movie set in 1931 Paris.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) – Dreamworks animated movie about the dragon warrior coming to terms with his past and stop the new peacock villain in town.

– Dreamworks animated movie about the dragon warrior coming to terms with his past and stop the new peacock villain in town. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) – The first adaptation of the Lemony Snicket book series before Netflix came along.

– The first adaptation of the Lemony Snicket book series before Netflix came along. Life as We Know It (2010) – Romance starring Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel about two single adults become caregivers when their mutual friends die in an accident.

– Romance starring Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel about two single adults become caregivers when their mutual friends die in an accident. Looney Tunes: Back in Action (2003) – The live-action Looney Tunes movie starring Brendan Fraser and Steve Martin.

– The live-action Looney Tunes movie starring Brendan Fraser and Steve Martin. Ordinary World (2016) – Musical comedy featuring Fred Armisen about an aging punk rocker who has his life flipped upside down.

Outbreak (1995) – Timely movie about Dustin Hoffman’s struggling to contain an outbreak of a virus spreading through California.

– Timely movie about Dustin Hoffman’s struggling to contain an outbreak of a virus spreading through California. Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) – The second Resident Evil movie featuring Milla Jovovich who leaves Racoon City hospital.

– The second Resident Evil movie featuring Milla Jovovich who leaves Racoon City hospital. Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) – Another Resident Evil entry where survivors travel across the Nevada desert.

– Another Resident Evil entry where survivors travel across the Nevada desert. Ri¢hie Ri¢h (1994) – Macauley Culkin stars in this family comedy about a rich boy targeted.

– Macauley Culkin stars in this family comedy about a rich boy targeted. Semi-Pro (2008) – Sports comedy starring Will Ferrell.

– Sports comedy starring Will Ferrell. Sleepover (2004) – Romantic comedy about four friends entering a scavenger hunt.

– Romantic comedy about four friends entering a scavenger hunt. Space Jam (1996) – The cult classic about the Looney Tunes seeking out Michael Jordan to help them win a basketball match.

– The cult classic about the Looney Tunes seeking out Michael Jordan to help them win a basketball match. The Gift (2015) – Jason Bateman stars in this Joel Edgerton thriller.

– Jason Bateman stars in this Joel Edgerton thriller. The Interview – It’s unclear whether this is the Seth Rogen comedy or the drama starring Hugo Weaving.

– It’s unclear whether this is the Seth Rogen comedy or the drama starring Hugo Weaving. The Shawshank Redemption (1994) – The highest-ranked movie on IMDb rejoins Netflix.

– The highest-ranked movie on IMDb rejoins Netflix. The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Season 3) – National Geographic series presented by Morgan Freeman looking at religion.

There Will Be Blood (2007) – Paul Thomas Anderson’s drama about a prospector in his early days of business.

– Paul Thomas Anderson’s drama about a prospector in his early days of business. Tootsie (1982) – Romantic comedy starring Dustin Hoffman.

– Romantic comedy starring Dustin Hoffman. Valentine’s Day (2010) – Another romantic comedy for the first of the month about intertwining couples and singles in Los Angeles over Valentine’s Day. Features Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, and Jessica Alba.

– Another romantic comedy for the first of the month about intertwining couples and singles in Los Angeles over Valentine’s Day. Features Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, and Jessica Alba. Velvet Colección: Grand Finale – The final part of the Spanish period drama. Caution, the main Velvet series is leaving Netflix shortly.

– The final part of the Spanish period drama. Caution, the main Velvet series is leaving Netflix shortly. Voice (Season 1) – South Korean drama about a detective whose wife is killed by a serial murderer and teams up with a rookie cop to get revenge.

– South Korean drama about a detective whose wife is killed by a serial murderer and teams up with a rookie cop to get revenge. ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas (2019) – Musical biopic on the bluesmen.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 3rd

Freaks (2018) – Mystery sci-fi drama about a girl discovering a new threat.

Freshman Year (2019) – Journey of two young people heading off to college. Heartfelt drama.

– Journey of two young people heading off to college. Heartfelt drama. Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (2020) N – Comedian Taylor Tomlinson takes aim at her life choices.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 4th

Everybody’s Everything (2019) – Documentary on the music icon, Lil Peep.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 5th

Castlevania (Season 3) N – Animated adult series set in the video game franchise.

– Animated adult series set in the video game franchise. Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (2020) N – Indian animated kids series

– Indian animated kids series Power Players (Season 1) – A kid transforms into an action figure-sized superhero and teams with his toys in a fight against a villainous robot to save the world.

– A kid transforms into an action figure-sized superhero and teams with his toys in a fight against a villainous robot to save the world. Tootsies & the Fake (2019) – Thai comedy.

– Thai comedy. Wassup Man GO! – Comedy movie about star Joon Park who goes to Los Angeles for an audition.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 6th

Alakada Reloaded – Nollywood movie about a woman from an impoverished family telling her tales of her rise to the top.

– Nollywood movie about a woman from an impoverished family telling her tales of her rise to the top. All About Love (2017) – African movie about a love triangle.

– African movie about a love triangle. Guilty (2020) N – Indian drama.

– Indian drama. I am Jonas (2020) N – French drama about Jonas who falls in love in his teenage years with Nathan.

– French drama about Jonas who falls in love in his teenage years with Nathan. Paradise PD (Part 2) N – More outrageous episodes from the creators of Brickleberry.

– More outrageous episodes from the creators of Brickleberry. Spenser Confidential (2020) N – Mark Wahlberg action movie about an ex-felon going back to his roots in Boston’s criminal underworld.

The Protector (Season 3) N – Third season of the Turkish supernatural drama.

– Third season of the Turkish supernatural drama. Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (2020) N – Spanish movie about a detective who is looking to solve murders that mimicked someone she put away years ago.

– Spanish movie about a detective who is looking to solve murders that mimicked someone she put away years ago. Ugly Delicious (Season 2) N – David Chang returns for more delicious episodes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 8th

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (2020) N – Silent short movie set in 1970s Pakistan.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 10th

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (2020) N – Interactive special

– Interactive special Marc Maron: End Times Fun (2020) N – Stand-up special

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 11th

Dirty Money (Season 2) N – Documentary series looking at corrupt and shady businesses/organizations.

– Documentary series looking at corrupt and shady businesses/organizations. Last Ferry (2019) – Thriller about a young lawyer who travels to Fire Island and gets involved in a sick and twisted murder plot.

On My Block (Season 3) N – The return of the teen drama and there’s a lot we need to learn after the major cliffhanger of season 2.

– The return of the teen drama and there’s a lot we need to learn after the major cliffhanger of season 2. Q Ball (2019) – Documentary about the San Quentin Prison basketball squad.

– Documentary about the San Quentin Prison basketball squad. Summer Night (2019) – Coming-of-age comedy starring Lana Condor.

– Coming-of-age comedy starring Lana Condor. The Circle (Brazilian Portuguese) (Season 1) N – Regional variant of the reality series game show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 12th

Fary: Hexagone (2020) N – French Stand-up special

– French Stand-up special Hospital Playlist (Season 1) N – New South Korean hospital drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 13th

100 Humans (Season 1) N – Reality TV series pitting 100 people against each other in various tests.

– Reality TV series pitting 100 people against each other in various tests. Beastars (Season 1) N – Mystery romance anime series.

Bloodride (Limited Series) N – Norweigen horror anthology series.

– Norweigen horror anthology series. Elite (Season 3) N – The return of the Spanish series.

– The return of the Spanish series. Go Karts (2020) N – Australian family movie about a young boy who discovers a love for go-karting.

– Australian family movie about a young boy who discovers a love for go-karting. Kingdom (Season 2) N – Second season of the South Korean zombie series.

– Second season of the South Korean zombie series. Lost Girls (2020) N – Mystery thriller about a women’s daughter disappearing but after the police fail her, she tries to find an answer on our own.

– Mystery thriller about a women’s daughter disappearing but after the police fail her, she tries to find an answer on our own. The Valhalla Murders (Season 1) N – Icelandic crime drama.

– Icelandic crime drama. Women of the Night (Season 1) N – Dutch crime drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 15th

Aftermath – Unclear what version this is.

– Unclear what version this is. Ben & Holly’s Litle Kingdom (Season 1) – Award winning kids animated series about an elf and a fairy living in the magical Little Kingdom.

– Award winning kids animated series about an elf and a fairy living in the magical Little Kingdom. Dean (2016) – Comedy written, directed and starring Demetri Martin about an illustrator in LA who’s falling in love while going through some personal troubles. Also stars Gillian Jacobs.

– Comedy written, directed and starring Demetri Martin about an illustrator in LA who’s falling in love while going through some personal troubles. Also stars Gillian Jacobs. Thomas & Friends (Season 24) – The classic kids series makes its exclusive debut on Netflix.

– The classic kids series makes its exclusive debut on Netflix. The Assignment (2016) – Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver star in this action thriller about a hitman that gets gender reassignment as punishment.

Dean and The Assignment are headed to Netflix US on March 15th pic.twitter.com/8fbYF4idXF — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 2, 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 16th

The Boss Baby: Back in Business (Season 3) N – New kids adventures with The Boss Baby

– New kids adventures with The Boss Baby Search Party (2014) – Comedy adventure starring T.J. Miller about a pair of friends on a mission to reunite their friend with his fiance.

– Comedy adventure starring T.J. Miller about a pair of friends on a mission to reunite their friend with his fiance. Silver Linings Playbook (2012) – The Bradley Cooper/Jennifer Lawrence romantic comedy from David O. Russell.

– The Bradley Cooper/Jennifer Lawrence romantic comedy from David O. Russell. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) – Set in the cold war and is about an espionage veteran starring Gary Oldman and Colin Firth.

– Set in the cold war and is about an espionage veteran starring Gary Oldman and Colin Firth. The Young Messiah (2016) – A fantasy retelling of the story of Jesus Christ.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 17th

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (2020) N – Stand-up Special

All American (Season 2) – The CW sports drama series returns

– The CW sports drama series returns Black Lightning (Season 3) – The CW superhero series.

– The CW superhero series. Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Season 1) N – More adventures with Shaun the Sheep after his Netflix theatrical debut.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 18th

Lu Over the Wall (2017) – Japanese anime about a middle school student who meets a mermaid and her life changes forever.

– Japanese anime about a middle school student who meets a mermaid and her life changes forever. Altered Carbon: Resleeved (2020) N – Anime based on the Netflix series made by Dai Sato who produced Cowboy Bebop.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 20th

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (2020) N – Historical documentary looking at the “Formula One” king Juan Manuel Fangio.

– Historical documentary looking at the “Formula One” king Juan Manuel Fangio. Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Season 2) N – New season of the Dreamworks show based on the book series.

– New season of the Dreamworks show based on the book series. Dino Girl Gauko (Season 2) N – Japanese anime kids series

– Japanese anime kids series Greenhouse Academy (Season 4) N – The next chapter of the excellent kids series.

Self Made: Inspired by The Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Limited Series) N – Octavia Spencer jumps into the role of the historic figure, Madam C.J. Walker.

– Octavia Spencer jumps into the role of the historic figure, Madam C.J. Walker. The Letter for the King (Season 1) N – Dutch kids series

– Dutch kids series The Platform (2020) N – Spanish thriller about a prison with different tiers but things are about to change.

– Spanish thriller about a prison with different tiers but things are about to change. Tiger King (2020) N – True crime documentary looking at big cat breeding.

– True crime documentary looking at big cat breeding. Ultras (2020) N – Italian sports movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 25th

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020) N – Documentary about a summer camp for children with disabilities.

– Documentary about a summer camp for children with disabilities. The Occupant (2020) N – Spanish sports movie.

– Spanish sports movie. YooHoo to the Rescue (Season 3) N – More adventures with YooHoo and friends.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 26th

7Seeds (Season 2) N – Return of the anime sci-fi series

– Return of the anime sci-fi series Blood Father (2016) – Mel Gibson action drama about an ex-con helping her daughter who is being chased by drug dealers.

Unorthodox (Mini-series) N – New German series from the creator of Deutschland 83.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 27th

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 2) N – More cars bought back from the brink.

– More cars bought back from the brink. Killing Them Softly (2012) – Brad Pitt stars as Jackie Cogan, an enforcer.

– Brad Pitt stars as Jackie Cogan, an enforcer. Ozark (Season 3) N – More episodes of the crime drama featuring the Byrde family.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 29th

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 6) N – The first episode of a new season of Netflix’s topical show.

What are you looking forward to seeing in March? Let us know in the comments down below.