Ugly Delicious Season 2 Coming to Netflix in March 2020

Ugly Delicious will be whipping up some more bizarre meals next month with the arrival of season 2 in March 2020.

For those uninitiated, Ugly Delicious is a cooking reality series that first premiered on Netflix back in 2018. Its first season saw David Chang, a famous chef’s journey to find the world’s most satisfying food but not the most visually pleasing.

The first season tackled pizza, tacos, shrimp, crawfish, BBQ, fried chicken, and fried rice.

The renewal for Ugly Delicious was first known when Dave Change took to Twitter to tell the world in November 2018. It’s been a grilling wait for the second season with it having taken nearly a year and a half for season 2 to reach our screens.

Now, however, we know that season 2 of Ugly Delicious is due out on Netflix around the world on March 6th, 2020.

While you’re waiting for season 2 of Ugly Delicious on Netflix, give a look to the series he was involved in last year. Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner arrived with the star chef presenting alongside some celebrity guests including Chrissy Teigen and Seth Rogen. Four episodes of that series are now available.

Although it doesn’t explicitly star David Chang, The Chef Show is another fantastic cooking show with its third volume due out on Netflix in February.

The second season release date comes as another cooking show where David Chang featured heavily, The Mind of a Chef is due to depart from Netflix. He played a heavy role in the early seasons of the PBS cooking show so it’s good to know we’ll have something to replace it with.

Netflix has been losing quite a few cooking and reality series from providers as of late. In December, for instance, Anthony Bourdain’s signature series Parts Unknown vacated Netflix.

Are you looking forward to more mouth-watering food come March? Let us know in the comments down below.