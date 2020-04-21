Welcome to a very very early look at everything scheduled to come to Netflix throughout May 2020. This list will be updated throughout April and May 2020 with all the additions set to hit Netflix in the United States.

Netflix Originals continue to be a dominant part of the Netflix lineup and May is no different. There’s lots of new Netflix Originals to be excited for. Our top picks are Space Force, the new show from the creator and main star of NBC’s The Office. We’re also psyched for the limited series Hollywood due out on the first of the month. You can find an expanded look at the Netflix Originals coming in May here.

As always, not only will May 2020 see new releases, it’ll also see titles leave too.

Please note: this post is much earlier than usual as Netflix announces more titles in advance than normal. We’ll get a complete list towards the end of April 2020 and then regular updates throughout May too.

Currently Announced List of What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 1st

All Day and a Night (2020) N – Drama featuring Jeffrey Wright and Ashton Sanders written and directed by Joe Robert Cole. About a young criminal who arrives at prison and reflects on his life thus far.

– Drama featuring Jeffrey Wright and Ashton Sanders written and directed by Joe Robert Cole. About a young criminal who arrives at prison and reflects on his life thus far. Casi Feliz / Almost Happy (Season 1) N – Spanish comedy series

– Spanish comedy series Den of Thieves (2018) – Gerard Butler, 50 Cent and Pablo Schreiber star in this action flick about the clash between an elite police unit and a crew of bank robbers.

– Gerard Butler, 50 Cent and Pablo Schreiber star in this action flick about the clash between an elite police unit and a crew of bank robbers. Fun with Dick & Jane (2005) – Judd Apatow writes this Jim Carrey crime flick released 15 years ago. About an affluent couple turning to crime after they lose all their money.

Get In (2020) N – French thriller where a man returns home and finds his home occupied by squatters.

– French thriller where a man returns home and finds his home occupied by squatters. Hollywood (Limited Series) N – Ryan Murphy produced epic limited series recounting they hey-day of Hollywood from the perspective of aspiring directors and actors.

Into the Night (Season 1) N – New Belgian sci-fi series

– New Belgian sci-fi series Masha and the Bear (Season 4) – More kids animated adventures with Masha and the Bear.

– More kids animated adventures with Masha and the Bear. Medici (Season 3) N – The Italian made period drama returns for its final season.

Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) N – Indian thriller about a doctor’s wife who sets out to murder people to prove her husband’s innocence.

– Indian thriller about a doctor’s wife who sets out to murder people to prove her husband’s innocence. Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2018) N – Documentary looking back at the life of Shimon Peres directed by Richard Trank featuring testimony from George Clooney, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush.

– Documentary looking back at the life of Shimon Peres directed by Richard Trank featuring testimony from George Clooney, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush. The Half of It (2020) N – Romantic comedy directed by Alice Wu about an unexpected teenage love triangle.

– Romantic comedy directed by Alice Wu about an unexpected teenage love triangle. Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow – Another Thomas movie where the gang looks like they could be replaced.

– Another Thomas movie where the gang looks like they could be replaced. Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival – Thomas sees new technology arrive.

– Thomas sees new technology arrive. Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine – Another adventure with Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends taking part in a royal celebration.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 4th

Arctic Dogs (2019) – Animated title featuring the voices of Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum and James Franco about an arctic fox working in the mailroom.

– Animated title featuring the voices of Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum and James Franco about an arctic fox working in the mailroom. Luccas Neto em: Acampemonto de Ferias 2 – Family drama about a band of friends making music together at summer camp.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020) N – Second stand-up special from Jerry Seinfeld who takes talking and texting and pop tarts.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 6th

Hangman (2017) – Al Pacino stars in this crime drama about a detective chasing a killer who models his kills based on the board game.

– Al Pacino stars in this crime drama about a detective chasing a killer who models his kills based on the board game. Workin Moms (Season 4) N – Canadian comedy series continues on Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 7th

Scissor Seven (Season 2) N – More anime battles in this series about the power struggle between several warring factions.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 8th

Dead to Me (Season 2) N – The long-anticipated second season of the drama starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.]

Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2) N – More attempts from the experts to revive failing restaurants around the world.

– More attempts from the experts to revive failing restaurants around the world. Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2) N – More car-flipping in this Canadian reality series that turns heaps of scraps into desirable motors.

– More car-flipping in this Canadian reality series that turns heaps of scraps into desirable motors. Sleepless (2017) – Jamie Foxx features in this action cop thriller where he has a connection to a dark criminal underworld which helps him find his son.

The Eddy (Limited Series) N – Musical series from Jack Throne looking at a French club owner operating in the heart of Paris.

– Musical series from Jack Throne looking at a French club owner operating in the heart of Paris. The Hollow (Season 2) N – The new season animated genre-defying Canadian series.

– The new season animated genre-defying Canadian series. The Wrong Missy (2020) N – Comedy directed by Tyler Spindel about a man meeting the woman of his dreams and sends her an invite to his corporate retreat but sends to the wrong person. Features David Spade.

– Comedy directed by Tyler Spindel about a man meeting the woman of his dreams and sends her an invite to his corporate retreat but sends to the wrong person. Features David Spade. Valeria (Season 1) N – Spanish dramedy about a writer who is in crisis.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 11th

Bordertown (Season 3) N – The third season of the gripping crime drama from Finland.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) N – Various celebrities recount their experiences with drugs.

– Various celebrities recount their experiences with drugs. Trial by Media (Season 1) N – Docu-series looking at how the modern media landscapes affect court cases.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 12th

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (2020) N – Interactive special for the Netflix comedy where Kimmy confronts her captor.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 14th

Riverdale (Season 4) – The latest season of the hit show from The CW.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 15th

Chichipatos (Season 1) N – Spanish comedy series

– Spanish comedy series She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5) N – The final season of the Dreamworks animated series on She-Ra.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 15th

Public Enemies (2009) – Johnny Depp and Christian Bale star in this biopic on the American gangsters, John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson and Pretty Boy Floyd.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 16th

Soul Surfer (2011) – Written and directed by Sean McNamara, this biopic tells the story of a teenage surfer who returns to the water after a shark attack.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 19th

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020) N – New stand-up special

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 20th

Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (2020) N – Special live concert from The Politician star, Ben Platt.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 22nd

Control Z (Season 1) N – New Spanish teen drama compared to Elite.

If you love #Elite, get ready for Control Z! When a hacker begins releasing students' most intimate secrets to the whole school, life at El Colegio Nacional is turned upside down. Popular kids become bullied, outcasts gain status, and everyone is a suspect. pic.twitter.com/x5uUAx9ehc — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 21, 2020

The Lovebirds (2020) N – Acquired movie from Paramount that was originally due in the cinemas in early April. About a couple who get involved in a murder mystery.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 23rd

Spelling the Dream (2020) N – Documentary looking at the ups and downs of four students competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 25th

Uncut Gems (2019) – The superb Adam Sandler drama directed by the Safdie Brothers that hit cinemas last year. The movie internationally is dubbed an Original hence why it’s getting a much earlier Netflix US release.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020) N – Second stand-up special from the female comic.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 28th

La Corazonada (2020) N – Argentinian thriller (also known as The Hunch)

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 29th