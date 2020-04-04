Titles Leaving Netflix in May 2020

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Teen Sam meets the boy of her dreams at a dance before returning to toil in her stepmother’s diner. Can her lost cell phone bring them together?

IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: PG First Released: 01/01/2020

A Little Princess (1995)

With her father fighting in World War I, young Sara enrolls in boarding school and clashes with a headmistress who tries to stifle her self-worth.

IMDb Score: 7.7/10 Rating: G First Released: 02/01/2020

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Using a sharp, blade-fingered glove, a disfigured slasher named Freddy Krueger creeps into the night and turns his victims’ fears into reality.

IMDb Score: 5.2/10 Rating: R First Released: 02/01/2020

American Experience: The Circus (2018)

An exploration of the American circus, as the spectacle evolved from a one-ring show to a cultural event and eventually, a dying breed.

IMDb Score: 8.0/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 05/01/2019

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

In a smog-choked dystopian Los Angeles, blade runner Rick Deckard is called out of retirement to snuff a quartet of escaped “replicants.”

IMDb Score: 8.1/10 Rating: R First Released: 02/01/2020

Boys Over Flowers (TV Series)

Unassuming high school girl Jan-di stands up to — and eventually falls for — a spoiled rich kid who belongs to the school’s most powerful clique.

IMDb Score: 8.0/10 Rating: TV-14 First Released: 05/01/2018

Crash (2004)

In post-Sept. 11 Los Angeles, tensions erupt when the lives of people from all walks of life converge during a 36-hour period.

IMDb Score: 7.8/10 Rating: R First Released: 10/01/2019

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

A young woman in ancient China longs for an adventurous life rather than a dull arranged marriage in Ang Lee’s Oscar-winning martial arts epic.

IMDb Score: 7.8/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 03/01/2019

Dirty Harry (1971)

When a madman dubbed “The Scorpio Killer” terrorizes San Francisco, hard-boiled cop Harry Callahan is tasked with hunting down the psychopath.

IMDb Score: 7.7/10 Rating: R First Released: 02/01/2020

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

After strong-willed widow Miss Daisy crashes her car, she reluctantly hires a chauffeur, and the two strike up an unexpected friendship.

IMDb Score: 7.4/10 Rating: PG First Released: 02/01/2020

Friday the 13th (2009)

A group of teenage camp counselors raises the ire of Jason Voorhees, a masked, homicidal maniac, in this remake of the classic slasher flick.

IMDb Score: 5.5/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/01/2020

Good Burger (1997)

Working at a neighborhood fast-food joint, two teens try to save the restaurant when a giant burger franchise fires up the competition.

IMDb Score: 5.7/10 Rating: PG First Released: 10/01/2019

GoodFellas (1990)

Former mobster Henry Hill recounts his colorful yet violent rise and fall in a New York crime family — a high-rolling dream turned paranoid nightmare.

IMDb Score: 8.7/10 Rating: R First Released: 03/01/2020

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

Buddies Harold and Kumar set out to satisfy a stoner craving for hamburgers but end up on an epic journey when they can’t find White Castle.

IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/01/2020

Iris (TV Series)

Two friends’ lives are changed forever when they are recruited by a top-secret organization tasked with protecting the country from foreign threats.

IMDb Score: 7.9/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/01/2018

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

After their parents are tragically killed, three orphans are taken in by the dastardly Count Olaf, who hopes to snatch their inheritance from them.

IMDb Score: 6.8/10 Rating: PG First Released: 03/01/2020

Love Rain (TV Series)

A story of two couples’ journey of new love, loss and unexpected reunion spans decades, from the 1970s through present day.

IMDb Score: 7.7/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 05/01/2018

Mutant Busters (TV Series)

After a natural disaster known as the Big Fart leaves Earth divided, only Sheriff and his rebel misfits can protect the planet from a mutant invasion.

IMDb Score: 5.9/10 Rating: TV-PG First Released: 11/01/2016

Police Academy (1984)

A mayor’s decision to open the police academy to all applicants draws a swarm of sad sacks who have no business protecting and serving anything.

IMDb Score: 6.7/10 Rating: R First Released: 02/01/2020

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)

Officer Carey Mahoney and his cohorts have finally graduated from the Police Academy and are about to hit the streets on their first assignment.

IMDb Score: 5.8/10 Rating: PG-13 First Released: 02/01/2020

Police Academy 3: Back in Training (1986)

When budget cuts threaten to close one of the city’s two police academies, alumni Carey Mahoney and the gang are called back to save their academy.

IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: PG First Released: 02/01/2020

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol (1987)

Eager to do their part, a very green batch of civilian volunteers joins the new Citizens on Patrol program headed by Officer Carey Mahoney.

IMDb Score: 5.0/10 Rating: PG First Released: 02/01/2020

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach (1988)

After descending upon Miami, Capt. Harris and a group of former academy misfits find themselves embroiled in a crime ring involving stolen gems.

IMDb Score: 4.6/10 Rating: PG First Released: 02/01/2020

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege (1989)

Baffled by a rash of high-stakes robberies, Wilson Heights district officials bring in Commandant Lassard and his band of blundering academy cohorts.

IMDb Score: 4.4/10 Rating: PG First Released: 02/01/2020

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow (1994)

The cadets from everyone’s favorite police academy jet off to Moscow to help the Russians deal with the Mafia in chapter seven of the comedy series.

IMDb Score: 3.6/10 Rating: PG First Released: 02/01/2020

Queens of Comedy (2017)

Eight women perform in front of celebrity judges and compete for the title of India’s top female stand-up comedian.

Rating: TV-MA First Released: 05/01/2018

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

A woman is thrilled to find out she’s pregnant. But as her belly grows, the more certain she becomes that her unborn child is in serious danger.

IMDb Score: 8.0/10 Rating: R First Released: 11/01/2019

Rounders (1998)

A law student befriends and “befoes” a fellow gambling addict and a club owner, and tensions run high when they must come up with $15k in just 5 days.

IMDb Score: 7.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 11/01/2019

Scream 2 (1997)

Gale has written a best-seller which has been turned into a film. As the movie premiere looms closer, the mysterious deaths begin again.

IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: R First Released: 10/01/2019

Scream 3 (2000)

This installment of the tongue-in-cheek horror franchise finds Sidney Prescott once again battling a crazed killer — this time, on a movie set.

IMDb Score: 5.6/10 Rating: R First Released: 07/01/2019

Space Jam (1996)

Basketball legend Michael Jordan hoops it up with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters in this romp that blends live action with animation.

IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: PG First Released: 03/01/2020

Spy Kids (2001)

The tables are turned when pint-sized kids Carmen and Juni must rescue their secret-agent parents from the diabolical clutches of Alexander Minion.

IMDb Score: 5.4/10 Rating: PG First Released: 04/01/2019

Step Brothers (TV Series)

Brennan and Dale might be grown men, but that doesn’t stop a childish sibling rivalry from erupting after Brennan’s mom marries Dale’s dad.

IMDb Score: 6.9/10 Rating: R First Released: 11/01/2019

Strictly Ballroom (1992)

Dumped by his partner just before a major dance competition, gifted hoofer Scott Hastings is forced to take a graceless neophyte as his new partner.

IMDb Score: 7.1/10 Rating: PG First Released: 01/01/2020

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

In this animated adventure, Master Splinter whips the four Ninja Turtles back into shape to defeat monsters running amok in New York.

IMDb Score: 6.2/10 Rating: PG First Released: 05/01/2019

The Craft (1996)

At a Catholic school, a new girl falls in with a clique of teen witches who wield their powers against anyone who crosses them, even their parents.

IMDb Score: 6.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/01/2020

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

In this Academy Award-winning World War II flick, a U.S. Army major is tasked with turning a group of conscripted convicts into a crack fighting unit.

IMDb Score: 7.8/10 Rating: TV-MA First Released: 02/01/2020

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Framed for murder, upstanding banker Andy Dufresne begins a new life at the Shawshank prison and gradually forms a close bond with older inmate Red.

IMDb Score: 9.3/10 Rating: R First Released: 03/01/2020

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

A charming sociopath maneuvers into the lush life of a young heir. But as he embraces the posh lifestyle, he’ll stop at nothing to hold onto it.

IMDb Score: 7.4/10 Rating: R First Released: 01/01/2020