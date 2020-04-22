Welcome to a comprehensive guide to everything scheduled to release on Netflix throughout May 2020. This list will be updated throughout April and May 2020 with all the additions set to hit Netflix in the United States.

Netflix Originals continue to be a dominant part of the Netflix lineup and May is no different. There are lots of new Netflix Originals to be excited for. Our top picks are Space Force, the new show from the creator and main star of NBC’s The Office. We’re also psyched for the limited series Hollywood due out on the first of the month. You can find an expanded look at the Netflix Originals coming in May here.

As always, not only will May 2020 see new releases, it’ll also see titles leave too.

Please note: this is now the complete list with Netflix’s list now having released. However, it will be updated every other day with other newly announced projects that aren’t released in advance.

Currently Announced List of What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 1st

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) – Jim Carrey features as the pet detective in a movie that was panned by critics but absolutely adored by fans.

– Jim Carrey features as the pet detective in a movie that was panned by critics but absolutely adored by fans. All Day and a Night (2020) N – Drama featuring Jeffrey Wright and Ashton Sanders written and directed by Joe Robert Cole. About a young criminal who arrives at a prison and reflects on his life thus far.

Back to the Future (1985) – The first of the classic trilogy returns to Netflix following Marty McFly.

– The first of the classic trilogy returns to Netflix following Marty McFly. Back to the Future II (1989) – The Oscar-nominated second title in the trilogy also makes its return. Sadly, however, the third is not coming in May.

– The Oscar-nominated second title in the trilogy also makes its return. Sadly, however, the third is not coming in May. Casi Feliz / Almost Happy (Season 1) N – Spanish comedy series

– Spanish comedy series Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) – The Johnny Depp Roald Dahl adaptation that sees lucky kids traverse around the famous chocolate factory.

– The Johnny Depp Roald Dahl adaptation that sees lucky kids traverse around the famous chocolate factory. Cracked Up (2018) – Documentary looking into the life of the comedian, Darrell Hammond.

– Documentary looking into the life of the comedian, Darrell Hammond. Den of Thieves (2018) – Gerard Butler, 50 Cent and Pablo Schreiber star in this action flick about the clash between an elite police unit and a crew of bank robbers.

– Gerard Butler, 50 Cent and Pablo Schreiber star in this action flick about the clash between an elite police unit and a crew of bank robbers. For Colored Girls (2010) – Tyler Perry drama from a decade ago.

– Tyler Perry drama from a decade ago. Fun with Dick & Jane (2005) – Judd Apatow writes this Jim Carrey crime flick released 15 years ago. About an affluent couple turning to crime after they lose all their money.

Get In (2020) N – French thriller where a man returns home and finds his home occupied by squatters.

– French thriller where a man returns home and finds his home occupied by squatters. Hollywood (Limited Series) N – Ryan Murphy produced epic limited series recounting they hey-day of Hollywood from the perspective of aspiring directors and actors.

Into the Night (Season 1) N – New Belgian sci-fi series

– New Belgian sci-fi series Jarhead (2005) – The first (and the best) Jarhead movie that’s a military thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Foxx and directed by Sam Mendes.

– The first (and the best) Jarhead movie that’s a military thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Foxx and directed by Sam Mendes. Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2013) – War action-drama follow-up by with fewer stars and less budget.

– War action-drama follow-up by with fewer stars and less budget. Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016) – See above.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) – The second Dreamworks title where the animals crash land on a remote African nature reserve.

– The second Dreamworks title where the animals crash land on a remote African nature reserve. Masha and the Bear (Season 4) – More kids animated adventures with Masha and the Bear.

– More kids animated adventures with Masha and the Bear. Medici (Season 3) N – The Italian made period drama returns for its final season.

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1) – High school anime drama.

– High school anime drama. Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) N – Indian thriller about a doctor’s wife who sets out to murder people to prove her husband’s innocence.

– Indian thriller about a doctor’s wife who sets out to murder people to prove her husband’s innocence. Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2018) N – Documentary looking back at the life of Shimon Peres directed by Richard Trank featuring testimony from George Clooney, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush.

Sinister (2012) – Horror mystery thriller.

– Horror mystery thriller. Song of the Sea (2014) – Animated family adventure.

– Animated family adventure. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) – Brad Pitt features in this three-time Oscar-winner about a baby born as an old man and ages the opposite direction.

The Half of It (2020) N – Romantic comedy directed by Alice Wu about an unexpected teenage love triangle.

– Romantic comedy directed by Alice Wu about an unexpected teenage love triangle. The Heartbreak Kid (2007) – Ben Stiller features in this rom-com about a newly-wed couple on Honeymoon and cracks begin to immediately appear.

– Ben Stiller features in this rom-com about a newly-wed couple on Honeymoon and cracks begin to immediately appear. The Patriot (2000) – Mel Brooks historical drama

– Mel Brooks historical drama Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow – Another Thomas movie where the gang looks like they could be replaced.

– Another Thomas movie where the gang looks like they could be replaced. Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival – Thomas sees new technology arrive.

– Thomas sees new technology arrive. Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine – Another adventure with Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends taking part in a royal celebration.

– Another adventure with Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends taking part in a royal celebration. Underworld (2003), Underworld: Evolution (2006), Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) – The Underworld film franchise starring Kate Beckinsale

– The Underworld film franchise starring Kate Beckinsale Urban Cowboy (2016) – Mexican rodeo rider works as a runner for a powerful drug cartel.

– Mexican rodeo rider works as a runner for a powerful drug cartel. What a Girl Wants (2003) – Kelly Kapoor’s favorite movie starring Amanda Bynes.

– Kelly Kapoor’s favorite movie starring Amanda Bynes. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) – Return of the original Willy Wonka movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 4th

Arctic Dogs (2019) – Animated title featuring the voices of Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum and James Franco about an arctic fox working in the mailroom.

– Animated title featuring the voices of Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum and James Franco about an arctic fox working in the mailroom. Luccas Neto em: Acampemonto de Ferias 2 – Family drama about a band of friends making music together at summer camp.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020) N – Second stand-up special from Jerry Seinfeld who takes talking and texting and pop tarts.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 6th

Hangman (2017) – Al Pacino stars in this crime drama about a detective chasing a killer who models his kills based on the board game.

Workin Moms (Season 4) N – Canadian comedy series continues on Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 7th

Scissor Seven (Season 2) N – More anime battles in this series about the power struggle between several warring factions.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 8th

18 regali (2020) – Italian drama directed by Francesco Amato.

– Italian drama directed by Francesco Amato. Dead to Me (Season 2) N – The long-anticipated second season of the drama starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

House at the End of the Street (2012) – Jennifer Lawrence horror.

– Jennifer Lawrence horror. Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2) N – More attempts from the experts to revive failing restaurants around the world.

– More attempts from the experts to revive failing restaurants around the world. Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2) N – More car-flipping in this Canadian reality series that turns heaps of scraps into desirable motors.

– More car-flipping in this Canadian reality series that turns heaps of scraps into desirable motors. Sleepless (2017) – Jamie Foxx features in this action cop thriller where he has a connection to a dark criminal underworld which helps him find his son.

The Eddy (Limited Series) N – Musical series from Jack Throne looking at a French club owner operating in the heart of Paris.

– Musical series from Jack Throne looking at a French club owner operating in the heart of Paris. The Hollow (Season 2) N – The new season animated genre-defying Canadian series.

– The new season animated genre-defying Canadian series. The Wrong Missy (2020) N – Comedy directed by Tyler Spindel about a man meeting the woman of his dreams and sends her an invite to his corporate retreat but sends to the wrong person. Features David Spade.

– Comedy directed by Tyler Spindel about a man meeting the woman of his dreams and sends her an invite to his corporate retreat but sends to the wrong person. Features David Spade. Valeria (Season 1) N – Spanish dramedy about a writer who is in crisis.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 9th

Charmed (Season 2) – Second season of The CW’s Charmed reboot.

– Second season of The CW’s Charmed reboot. Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16) – The latest season of the ABC hospital drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 11th

Bordertown (Season 3) N – The third season of the gripping crime drama from Finland.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) N – Various celebrities recount their experiences with drugs.

– Various celebrities recount their experiences with drugs. Trial by Media (Season 1) N – Docu-series looking at how the modern media landscapes affect court cases.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 12th

True: Terrific Tales (2020) N – New special for the kids series, True.

– New special for the kids series, True. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (2020) N – Interactive special for the Netflix comedy where Kimmy confronts her captor.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 14th

Riverdale (Season 4) – The latest season of the hit show from The CW.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 15th

Chichipatos (Season 1) N – Spanish comedy series

– Spanish comedy series District 9 (2009) – Drama starring Sharlto Copley about an alien race living in a special quarantine zone.

– Drama starring Sharlto Copley about an alien race living in a special quarantine zone. I Love You, Stupid (2020) N – Spanish film about a man who is dumped and vows to become a better man.

– Spanish film about a man who is dumped and vows to become a better man. Magic for Humans (Season 3) N – More magic tricks from Justin Willman.

– More magic tricks from Justin Willman. She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5) N – The final season of the Dreamworks animated series on She-Ra.

– The final season of the Dreamworks animated series on She-Ra. The Wiggles – Kids series for preschool kids.

– Kids series for preschool kids. White Lines (Season 1) N – The new series from Alex Pina the creator of Money Heist.

From Álex Pina – creator of Money Heist – and the producers of The Crown, with all the twists, turns and 🤯of The Stranger. White Lines arrives 15 May. pic.twitter.com/xufzEUemud — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 22, 2020

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 16th

Public Enemies (2009) – Johnny Depp and Christian Bale star in this biopic on the American gangsters, John Dillinger, Baby Face Nelson and Pretty Boy Floyd.

United 93 (2006) – Historical drama retelling the events of United Flight 93.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 17th

Soul Surfer (2011) – Written and directed by Sean McNamara, this biopic tells the story of a teenage surfer who returns to the water after a shark attack.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 18th

The Big Flower Fight (Season 1) N – New reality series where florists and sculptors face off.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 19th

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020) N – New stand-up special

– New stand-up special Sweet Magnolias (Season 1) N – Three friends go through life in a small town. Heartfelt TV series based on the book.

– Three friends go through life in a small town. Heartfelt TV series based on the book. Trumbo (2015) – Bryan Cranston plays Dalton Trumbo, a Hollywood screenwriter who is arrested alongside other artists.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 20th

Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (2020) N – Special live concert from The Politician star, Ben Platt.

– Special live concert from The Politician star, Ben Platt. The Flash (Season 6) – The latest series from the DC universe on The CW.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 22nd

Control Z (Season 1) N – New Spanish teen drama compared to Elite.

If you love #Elite, get ready for Control Z! When a hacker begins releasing students' most intimate secrets to the whole school, life at El Colegio Nacional is turned upside down. Popular kids become bullied, outcasts gain status, and everyone is a suspect. pic.twitter.com/x5uUAx9ehc — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 21, 2020

Just Go With It (2011) – Adam Sandler rom-com with Jennifer Aniston.

– Adam Sandler rom-com with Jennifer Aniston. Selling Sunset (Season 2) N – The next season of the reality series where our real estate brokers sell luxury homes.

– The next season of the reality series where our real estate brokers sell luxury homes. The Lovebirds (2020) N – Acquired movie from Paramount that was originally due in the cinemas in early April. About a couple who get involved in a murder mystery.

– Acquired movie from Paramount that was originally due in the cinemas in early April. About a couple who get involved in a murder mystery. Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2) N – More animated adventures with our favorite hillbillies.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 23rd

Dynasty (Season 3) – The third season of The CW drama reboot.

– The third season of The CW drama reboot. Spelling the Dream (2020) N – Documentary looking at the ups and downs of four students competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 25th

Uncut Gems (2019) – The superb Adam Sandler drama directed by the Safdie Brothers that hit cinemas last year. The movie internationally is dubbed an Original hence why it’s getting a much earlier Netflix US release.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020) N – Second stand-up special from the female comic.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 27th

I’m No Longer Here (2019) – Argentinian drama about a young immigrant feeling lonely after the death of her brother.

– Argentinian drama about a young immigrant feeling lonely after the death of her brother. The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) – Matthew McConaughey plays a lawyer who defends the rich gets into his own spot of problems.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 28th

La Corazonada (2020) N – Argentinian thriller (also known as The Hunch)

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 29th

Space Force (Season 1) N – Debut season of the Steve Carrell/Greg Daniels mockumentary series about an elite group of people working within the newly formed Space Force.

– Debut season of the Steve Carrell/Greg Daniels mockumentary series about an elite group of people working within the newly formed Space Force. Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3) N – More food adventures with Phil.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 31st