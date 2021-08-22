What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2021

It’s time for an early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the US throughout September 2021. Below, we’ll walk you through all of the new TV shows, documentaries and movies coming to Netflix throughout the month.

As always, you’ll want to keep an eye on removals just as much as the new additions. There’s already a bunch of movies worth watching that will expire on the first of the month.

If you’re looking for a bit more information on all the Netflix Originals, check out our dedicated Netflix Original preview.

What’s Coming to Netflix US in September 2021

Coming to Netflix US on September 1st

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017) – An all-star cast unites for this mystery crime movie based on the Agatha Christie novel. Stars Glenn Close, Max Irons, Christina Hendricks and more.

– An all-star cast unites for this mystery crime movie based on the Agatha Christie novel. Stars Glenn Close, Max Irons, Christina Hendricks and more. Anjaam (1994) – Bollywood thriller.

– Bollywood thriller. Barbie: Big City Big Dreams (2021) – Animated kids hour-long movie featuring the well-known figure.

– Animated kids hour-long movie featuring the well-known figure. Brave Animated Series (Season 1) – Adult animated series about a group of superheroes setting out to rid of the world of evil.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) – Adventure comedy from 2 decades ago with Paul Hogan starring as Crocodile Dundee.

– Adventure comedy from 2 decades ago with Paul Hogan starring as Crocodile Dundee. Green Lantern (2011) – Ryan Reynolds stars as the Green Lantern and is undoubtedly one of the best superhero movies of all time.

– Ryan Reynolds stars as the Green Lantern and is undoubtedly one of the best superhero movies of all time. House Party (1990) – Comedy from Reginald Hudlin about a boy heading to a friend’s house party who couldn’t have prepared for the wildest night of their lives. Due to be getting a reboot from New Line Cinema.

– Comedy from Reginald Hudlin about a boy heading to a friend’s house party who couldn’t have prepared for the wildest night of their lives. Due to be getting a reboot from New Line Cinema. How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1) N – Reality series hosted by Dale Brisby looking to keep the cowboy tradition alive.

El Patron, radiografia de un crimen / The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime (2014) – Argentinian Spanish language movie based on a true story.

– Argentinian Spanish language movie based on a true story. HQ Barbers (Season 1) – Nollywood comedy series.

Letters to Juliet (2010) – Romantic comedy starring Amanda Seyfried about an American girl vacationing in Italy.

Level 16 (2018) – Sci-fi thriller set in an all-girls academy where two girls begin to realise what they’re being trained for.

– Sci-fi thriller set in an all-girls academy where two girls begin to realise what they’re being trained for. Los Carcamales / Oldsters (Season 1) – Crime comedy Spanish series about a group of elderly men teaming up to form a criminal gang.

– Crime comedy Spanish series about a group of elderly men teaming up to form a criminal gang. Kid-E-Cats (Season 2) – Animated kids series about three kittens exploring the world together.

– Animated kids series about three kittens exploring the world together. Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3) – Anime series.

Marshall (2017) – Courtroom biopic of Thurgood Marshall the first-ever Black U.S. Supreme Court justice. Stars Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad and Kate Hudson.

– Courtroom biopic of Thurgood Marshall the first-ever Black U.S. Supreme Court justice. Stars Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad and Kate Hudson. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Season 1) N – 5-part docu-series releasing on Netflix looking back at the tragic events of 9/11.

– 5-part docu-series releasing on Netflix looking back at the tragic events of 9/11. Welcome Home: Roscoe Jenkins (2008) – Ensemble comedy movie led by Martin Lawrence.

Coming to Netflix on September 2nd

Afterlife of the Party (2021) N – Victoria Justice and Midori Francis headline this new comedy about a young girl dying on her birthday weekend and getting a second chance to right any wrongdoings.

– Victoria Justice and Midori Francis headline this new comedy about a young girl dying on her birthday weekend and getting a second chance to right any wrongdoings. Here and There – Filipino romance movie.

Hotel Del Luna (Season 1) – Korean drama series set in a hotel where all the guests are ghosts.

– Korean drama series set in a hotel where all the guests are ghosts. Q-Force (Season 1) N – Animated action series about a handsome secret agent and his team of LGBTQ superspies. Featuring the voice talents of Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison and David Harbour.

– Animated action series about a handsome secret agent and his team of LGBTQ superspies. Featuring the voice talents of Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison and David Harbour. The Guardian – Thriller about a backup singer promoted to the lead singer in a band but is plagued by supernatural horrors.

Coming to Netflix on September 3rd

Dive Club (Season 1) N – Australian co-production set on the shores of Cape Mercy about a group of teen divers investigating secrets.

Money Heist (Season 5 – Part 1) N – The Spanish cult-hit returns for the first half of a two-part final season.

– The Spanish cult-hit returns for the first half of a two-part final season. Sharkdog (Season 1) N – Animated kids series from ViacomCBS about a 10-year-old with his best friend which is half dog, half shark.

– Animated kids series from ViacomCBS about a 10-year-old with his best friend which is half dog, half shark. Worth (2021) N – 9/11 biopic based on the true story behind a lawyer seeking justice for the victims of the September 11 attacks.

Coming to Netflix on September 5th

Bunk’d (Season 5) – Disney Channel’s comedy series from Pamela Eells O’Connell.

Coming to Netflix on September 6th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 1 & 2) N – Docuseries that is covering the SpaceX manned space flight from the team behind ESPN’s and Netflix’s The Last Dance.

– Docuseries that is covering the SpaceX manned space flight from the team behind ESPN’s and Netflix’s The Last Dance. Shadow Parties (2021) – Nollywood movie from director Yemi Amodu.

Coming to Netflix on September 7th

If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd (2018) – Documentary on the famous rock band.

Kid Cosmic (Season 2) N – The animated kids series continues with Jo learning what it means to be a true leader this season. The show has also been renewed for season 3.

– The animated kids series continues with Jo learning what it means to be a true leader this season. The show has also been renewed for season 3. Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Season 1) N – A new animated spin-off to the main Octonauts series.

– A new animated spin-off to the main Octonauts series. On The Verge (Season 1) N – Comedy-drama series about four women who are all friends getting through life together while experiencing mid-life crises.

– Comedy-drama series about four women who are all friends getting through life together while experiencing mid-life crises. Untold Breaking Point (2021) N – Sports documentary about the American tennis player Mardy Fish.

Coming to Netflix on September 8th

Chhota Bheem (Season 8) – Indian animated kids series.

– Indian animated kids series. Into the Night (Season 2) N – The superb thriller produced in Belgium will continue the fight for survival for the plane full of passengers needing to keep out of the sun.

JJ+E / Vinterviken 2021 (2021) N – Swedish romance movie about the love story between Elisabeth and John-John two youngsters who live in the same city but lead very different lives.

Show Dogs (2018) -Family comedy starring Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne, Jordin Sparks and Gabriel Iglesias. About a police dog called Max (voiced by Ludacris) who goes undercover at a prestigious dog show.

-Family comedy starring Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne, Jordin Sparks and Gabriel Iglesias. About a police dog called Max (voiced by Ludacris) who goes undercover at a prestigious dog show. The Circle (Season 3) N – New episodes weekly – A brand new season of the reality series where “flirts, fibers and honest allies” compete.

Coming to Netflix on September 9th

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021) N – Documentary on two icons and influential figures with rare archive footage.

– Documentary on two icons and influential figures with rare archive footage. The Women and the Murderer (2021) N – True crime documentary follows a police chief and a murder victims mother desperately searching for an infamous 1990s serial killer in Paris.

Coming to Netflix on September 10th

Firedrake the Silver Dragon (2021) N – German-produced animated movie about a young dragon who summons the courage to seek a home where he can live free.

Kate (2021) N – Action thriller directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and headlined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. About an assassin who has 24 hours left to live after being poisoned.

– Action thriller directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and headlined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. About an assassin who has 24 hours left to live after being poisoned. Lucifer (Season 6) N – The final season of the Tom Ellis led detective series where he plays the devil. Expect a teary final season.

Metal Shop Masters (Season 1) N – Reality series hosted by comedian Jo Koy putting iron men and women against the clock to come up with unique builds.

– Reality series hosted by comedian Jo Koy putting iron men and women against the clock to come up with unique builds. Omo Ghetto: the Saga (2020) – Comedy from Nigeria.

– Comedy from Nigeria. Pokemon Master Journey: The Series (Part 1) N – Netflix acquired the exclusive rights to the new animation series in the Pokemon universe.

– Netflix acquired the exclusive rights to the new animation series in the Pokemon universe. Prey (2021) N – A hiking trip into the wild turns into a desperate bid for survival for five friends on the run from a mysterious shooter.

– A hiking trip into the wild turns into a desperate bid for survival for five friends on the run from a mysterious shooter. Titipo Titipo (Season 2) – Animated kids series.

Coming to Netflix on September 13th

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1) N – True-crime docuseries.

Coming to Netflix on September 14th

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 2) N – Docuseries looking into the best properties around the world.

– Docuseries looking into the best properties around the world. You vs. Wild: Out Cold (2021) N – Interactive Bear Grylls survival special.

Coming to Netflix on September 15th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 3 & 4) N – Two new episodes of the docuseries.

– Two new episodes of the docuseries. Nailed It! (Season 6) N – Emmy-nominated baking competition show hosted by

Nicole Byer returns.

– Emmy-nominated baking competition show hosted by Nicole Byer returns. Nightbooks (2021) N – Krysten Ritter and Lidya Jewett star in this fantasy horror movie adapting the book by J.A. White about a young boy obsessed with scary stories.

Schumacher (2021) N – F1 documentary on the German racer Michael Schumacher and his career in the sport.

– F1 documentary on the German racer Michael Schumacher and his career in the sport. Too Hot to Handle: Latino (Season 1) N – Latino spin-off of the Netflix reality series.

Coming to Netflix on September 16th

Birth of the Dragon (2017) – Martial arts action drama set in San Francisco’s Chinatown and documents Bruce Lee’s emergence in Hollywood.

– Martial arts action drama set in San Francisco’s Chinatown and documents Bruce Lee’s emergence in Hollywood. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 1) N – Yes, that’s right another He-Man animated series.

My Heroes Were Cowboys (2021) N – Documentary on Robin Wiltshire who was rescued by Westerns and now gets to live his dream life.

– Documentary on Robin Wiltshire who was rescued by Westerns and now gets to live his dream life. Safe House (2012) – Action thriller starring Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington.

– Action thriller starring Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington. The Smart Money Woman (Season 1) – Nigerian comedy series.

Coming to Netflix on September 17th

Ankahi Kahaniya (2021) N – Hindi anthology movie.

– Hindi anthology movie. Chicago Party Aunt (Season 1) N – Animated comedy series. Featuring the vocal talents of RuPaul, Ike Barinholtz, and Lauren Ash.

– Animated comedy series. Featuring the vocal talents of RuPaul, Ike Barinholtz, and Lauren Ash. Sex Education (Season 3) N – Comedy series seeing the return of all your favorites.

Squid Game (Season 1) N – Korean sci-fi series which will appeal to those who loved Netflix’s Alice in Borderland or Dark.

– Korean sci-fi series which will appeal to those who loved Netflix’s Alice in Borderland or Dark. Tayo and Little Wizards (Season 1) N – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. The Stronghold (2020) N – French movie about three Marseille cops facing the opportunity of busting a drug network.

Coming to Netflix on September 22nd

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) N – Brazillian rom-com directed by Bruno Garotti.

– Brazillian rom-com directed by Bruno Garotti. Dear White People (Season 4) N – The final volume of the comedy series which is expected to have a musical flare.

Coming to Netflix on September 23rd

A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) N – Animated special set in the Storybots universe.

Coming to Netflix on September 24th

Ganglands (Season 1) N – French thriller series.

– French thriller series. Midnight Mass (Season 1) N – Supernatural horror series from Mike Flanagan about the arrival of a priest to a small isolated island.

My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) N – Exclusive animated feature film set in the My Little Pony universe.

Coming to Netflix on September 28th

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1) N – Kids animated series from Chris Nee and the Obamas production company Higher Ground adapting the books of a young girl interested in science.

Coming to Netflix on September 29th

Sounds Like Love (2021) N – Spanish rom-com about a 30-year-old who is stuck as an assistant but vows to move forward with her life.

Coming to Netflix on September 30th