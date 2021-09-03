‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light’ Coming to Netflix in October 2021

The highly anticipated movie and sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins anime, The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light, is coming to Netflix in October 2021. In a weird turn of events, we’re still waiting for the few episodes that remain of the anime series, which means you’ll be watching the movie at your own risk of spoilers. Here’s everything we know so far about the Netflix anime movie The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime movie and sequel to the highly popular Seven Deadly Sins anime series. The movie is directed by Takayuki Hamana, with the story written by creator Nakaba Suzuki, however, the screenplay was written by Rintarō Ikeda.

Studio Deen took over the animation of A1-Pictures for the remaining two seasons of Seven Deadly Sins, and they have also been behind the production of Cursed by Light. However, the animation for the movie looks significantly better than the anime series.

When is The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light coming to Netflix?

It has been confirmed that The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light is coming to Netflix on Friday, October 1st, 2021.

The second movie in the series will be available to stream globally on Netflix.

What is the plot of The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light?

Please Note: The following synopsis will reveal spoilers for the final half of the Seven Deadly Sins season 5.

After defeating successfully defeating the Demon King, the world has found peace for the first time in many long years. The wedding ceremony for King and Diane is interrupted by an army of Fairies and Giants, lead by the missing ” Second Fairy King” Dahlia, and the “Giant Master Craftsman” Dubs, who seek to punish the seven deadly sins and all those that contributed to the Holy War.

Who are the cast members of The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light?

The voice actors of the Japanese and English dubs are returning to lend their talented voices for Cursed by Light.

Role Japanese Dub English Dub Meliodas Yūki Kaji Bryce Papenbrook Elizabeth Liones Sora Amamiya Erika Harlacher Hawk Misaki Kuno Cristina Vee Diane Aoi Yūki Erica Mendez Ban Tatsuhisa Suzuki Benjamin Diskin King Jun Fukuyama Max Mittelman Gowther Yūhei Takagi Erik Scott Kimerer Merlin Maaya Sakamoto Lauren Landa Escanor Tomokazu Sugita Kyle Hebert Zeldris Yūki Kaji Bryce Papenbrook Dahlia Yūichi Nakamura TBA Dubs Shin’ichirō Kamio TBA Supreme Deity Kana Kurashina TBA

When will the final episodes of The Seven Deadly Sins land on Netflix?

Given that the movie takes place after the events of the final season we would like to think that Netflix will release the final episodes before the movie premieres. However, we are still waiting for Netflix to confirm when the remaining episodes are coming to Netflix, which means there is a chance the movie will be available to stream before the last batch of episodes arrive.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!