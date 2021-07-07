Netflix Picks Up ‘Pokemon Master Journeys’; Starts in September 2021

Netflix US is set to receive the brand new Pokémon Master Journeys which effectively serves as season 24 of the Pokémon animated series. The first batch of new episodes from the season are set to touch down on September 10th, 2021. Other regions are expected to follow later.

Starting last year, Netflix became the exclusive home to new seasons of the Pokemon animated series which has been running since 1997.

For fans of the show, you’ll know Netflix is criminally late in this instance in getting new episodes. The 24th season actually began airing on TV Tokyo back in December 2020 with episodes still airing throughout 2021 and expected to end by the end of July 2021. Season 24 also features an hour-long special.

The journey continues in Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series on US @Netflix! Ash trains to climb higher in the World Coronation Series, Goh fills out his Pokédex, and Chloe takes her first step as a Trainer! Stay tuned—12 new episodes arrive 9/10: https://t.co/5vkQoYvBT0 pic.twitter.com/nyDWFJAoIw — Pokémon (@Pokemon) July 7, 2021

Here’s what you can expect from the new season:

“It’s a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh-battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory. Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in his quest to catch Mew.”

As we mentioned episodes 1 through 12 are hitting on September 10th, 2021. New batches will hit every three months meaning we’d expect part 2 to arrive in December 2021, part 3 in March 2022, and part 4 in the summer of 2022. The exact same release pattern occurred with Pokémon Journeys: The Series too with part 1 arriving in June 2020, part 2 in September 2020, part 3 in December 2020, part 4 in March 2021, and the final part in June 2021.

Other Netflix regions may get Pokemon Master Journeys but not until the middle of next year. Netflix UK, Canada, and other regions only got season 23 of the show added on July 1st, 2021.

Beyond the main series, Netflix also acquired Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution for release back in February 2020.

Netflix US also continues to stream Pokémon The Series: Indigo League, Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us, Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! and Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon. Pokémon the Series: XYZ and Pokémon: XY departed in April 2019.

Are you looking forward to the new Pokémon season hitting Netflix from September 2021? Let us know in the comments.