What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2021

It’s time for an early look at what’s set to leave Netflix in the US in September 2021. Below, you’ll find the full and biggest list of movies and TV shows that are due to expire.

For those unaware of why Netflix removes content or how this page works. Here’s a recap.

Netflix loses licensed content (even Netflix Originals) once their contract with Netflix expires. Netflix typically buys its content for a fixed period and once that contract comes to an end the two parties either have to agree on a new contract or the show leaves.

We typically get word of removals 30 days before they’re due to leave. We also get an expanded list from Netflix towards the end of the prior month. There are also regularly unannounced removals from Netflix too.

Full List of What’s Currently Set to Leave Netflix in September 2021

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 1st, 2021

Adrift (2018)

Angel Eyes (2001)

Chinatown (1974)

Election (1999)

Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002)

Hot Rod (2007)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Love Actually (2003)

Love Happens (2009)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Moon Kingdom

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Pootie Tang (2001)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Superbad (2007)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Departed (2006)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Muppets (2011)

The Prince & Me (2004)

The Ring (2002)

The Social Network (2010)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 24th

Real Steel (2011) (Potential removal due to the Disney contracts)

