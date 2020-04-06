What’s Coming to Netflix UK in April 2020

Welcome to your very first (and very early) look at what’s currently scheduled to hit Netflix in the United Kingdom and Ireland throughout the month of April 2020.
If you want to see an expanded list of the Netflix Originals that are coming to Netflix globally, you can check that out in our special preview. Also, don’t forget that Netflix UK will also be the recipient of the final batch of Studio Ghibli titles.
As the month of April looks a little daunting given the worldwide spread of coronavirus, hopefully, Netflix can help you through these difficult times.
Please note: this list does not represent the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK in April and as always, release dates are subject to change.
Coming to Netflix UK on April 1st
- Community (Seasons 1-5) – Every (current) season of the NBC sitcom starring Donald Glover hits Netflix on April 1st.
- El Dragón: Return of a Warrior (2019) N –
- From Up on Poppy Hill (2011) – Studio Ghibli release
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Season 1) N – Docuseries
- Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) – Studio Ghibli release
- Pom Poko (1994) – Studio Ghibli release
- Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008) – Studio Ghibli release
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 2) N – More ups and a lot of downs for the football club, Sunderland through their latest season.
- The Wind Rises (2013) – Studio Ghibli release
- When Marnie Was There (2014) – Studio Ghibli release
- Whisper of the Heart (1995) – Studio Ghibli release
Coming to Netflix UK on April 3rd
- Coffee & Kareem (2020) N – Comedy starring Ed Helms.
- Money Heist / La Casa de Papel (Part 4) N – The next part of the Spanish series which will see The Professor face his toughest circumstances yet.
- Money Heist Documentary (2020) N – A special documentary looking at the global impact of Netflix’s Money Heist.
Coming to Netflix UK on April 7th
- 365 Days (2020) – Romantic Thriller
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Part 3) N – Latest 12 episodes of the excellent Japanese reality series.
- The Healer (2017) – After hitting rock bottom a handyman moves in with his distant uncle who’s insistent his nephew’s ability to repair things goes beyond the workshop.
Coming to Netflix UK on April 8th
- Welcome to Mercy (2018) – Horror starring Lily Newmark
Coming to Netflix UK on April 9th
- Brian Banks (2019) – After his release from prison, a wrongfully convicted football player tries to clear his name and resume his career in the NFL
- Child’s Play (2019) – Reboot of the classic horror story about a self-aware, sinister and murderous child’s doll.
- Hi Score Girl: Season 2 N – A chronic underachiever who’s life revolves around video games meets his match when the cute new girl challenges him to an arcade game.
- The Circle France (Season 1) N – The first season of the French spin-off of The Circle.
Coming to Netflix UK on April 10th
- Brews Brother (Season 1) N – Comedy series
- Code 8 (2019) – Dystopian drama
- LA Originals (2020) N – Documentary on the gritty art, street culture, and hip hip of Chicano.
- Love, Wedding, Repat (2020) N – Comedy starring Sam Claflin that sees the same wedding day unfold in hilariously different and disastrous ways.
- Night Hunter (2018) – Suspenseful thriller starring Henry Cavill and Alexandra Daddario
- School Life (2019) N – French Comedy
- The Main Event (2020) N – Feel good children’s film co-produced between Netflix and the WWE.
- The Trial: Season 1 N – Italian drama series
- Tigertail (2020) N – Drama movie directed by Alan Yang.
- Time to Hunt (2020) N – South Korean Dystopian Thriller
Coming to Netflix UK on April 13th
- A Champion Heart (2018) – Children’s drama
Coming to Netflix UK on April 14th
- Chris D’Elia: No Pain (2020) N – Stand up special from Chris D’Eli
- Fittest in Dubai (2019) – Fitness documentary
- The Big Family Cooking Show: Season 2 – Reality series that sees families competing against each other to cook extraordinary food.
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie (2017) – Fun-filled children’s action-adventure
Coming to Netflix UK on April 15th
- Outer Banks (2020) N – Crime drama about a group of teens that stumble upon a treasure map for a long-sought buried treasure.
- The Innocence Files (Season 1) N – Docuseries
Coming to Netflix UK on April 16th
- Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: 2 Seasons – Animated children’s series.
- Fary: Hexagone: Season 1 N – Stan-Up special with French comedian Fary.
- Fauda: Season 3 N – Gritty Israeli thriller series
- Giri / Haji: Season 1 – A detective from Tokyo scours London for his missing brother, who’s been involved with the Yakuza and accused of murder.
- Mauricio Meirelles: Generating Chaos (2020) N – Stand up special
Coming to Netflix UK on April 17th
- #blackAF: Season 1 N – Comedy series
- Earth and Blood (2020) N – Suspenseful French drama
- El Dragón: Return of a Warrior: Season 2 N – Mexican action series
- Hasmukh: Season 1 N – Cynical dark-comedy series about a small town comedian who finally gets his big break, but the only way to keep his onstage mojo is to murder.
- Rising High (2020) N – German comedy-drama
- The King: Eternal Monarch: Season 1 N – New weekly K-Drama series
- The Last Kids on Earth: Season 1 N – Fun dystopian children’s adventure series
- The Legacy of the Bones (2019) N – Spanish crime thriller
- Sergio (2020) N – Movie on the life of a UN worker.
Coming to Netflix UK on April 21st
- Peaky Blinders: Season 5: Cillian Murphy returns as the feared crime boss of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy Shelby.
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 2: The voice of God himself, Morgan Freeman, explores the role of religion in human history.
Coming to Netflix UK on April 22nd
- Circus of Books (2020) N – Documentary on a gay porn shop.
- Peaky Blinders (Season 5) – The BBC period drama starring Cillian Murphy is finally on Netflix and continues the story of Tommy Shelby.
- The Willoughbys (2020) N – Big budget animated movie.
Coming to Netflix UK on April 24th
- After Life (Season 2) N – Return of Ricky Gervais’s comedy series.
- Extraction (2020) N – Action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth
Coming to Netflix UK on April 29th
- A Secret Love (2020) N – Documentary on the couple that inspired A League of Their Own.
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (2020) N – Murder mystery documentary
- Summertime (Season 1) N – Italian teen drama series
Coming to Netflix UK on April 30th
- Biohackers (Season 1) N – German thriller series
- Killer Cove (2019) – Thriller
- The Victims Game (Season 1) N – Mandarin Thriller
April 2020 Netflix UK Releases Dates TBD
The only Netflix Original announced for April without a firm release date currently is Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.
There’s also a few currently confirmed titles to be coming in April but no date as of yet. We suspect these will be April 1st additions but it’s not confirmed. These include Ferris Beuller’s Day Off, The Breakfast Club, and Sixteen Candles.
Coming in April:
– Ferris Bueller's Day Off
– The Breakfast Club
– Sixteen Candles
*walks away, punches air*
