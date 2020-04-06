What’s Coming to Netflix UK in April 2020

Welcome to your very first (and very early) look at what’s currently scheduled to hit Netflix in the United Kingdom and Ireland throughout the month of April 2020.

If you want to see an expanded list of the Netflix Originals that are coming to Netflix globally, you can check that out in our special preview. Also, don’t forget that Netflix UK will also be the recipient of the final batch of Studio Ghibli titles.

As the month of April looks a little daunting given the worldwide spread of coronavirus, hopefully, Netflix can help you through these difficult times.

Please note: this list does not represent the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK in April and as always, release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix UK on April 1st

Community (Seasons 1-5) – Every (current) season of the NBC sitcom starring Donald Glover hits Netflix on April 1st.

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior (2019) N –

– From Up on Poppy Hill (2011) – Studio Ghibli release

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Season 1) N – Docuseries

– Docuseries Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) – Studio Ghibli release

Pom Poko (1994) – Studio Ghibli release

– Studio Ghibli release Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008) – Studio Ghibli release

Sunderland 'Til I Die (Season 2) N – More ups and a lot of downs for the football club, Sunderland through their latest season.

– More ups and a lot of downs for the football club, Sunderland through their latest season. The Wind Rises (2013) – Studio Ghibli release

When Marnie Was There (2014) – Studio Ghibli release

– Studio Ghibli release Whisper of the Heart (1995) – Studio Ghibli release

Coming to Netflix UK on April 3rd

Coffee & Kareem (2020) N – Comedy starring Ed Helms.

– Comedy starring Ed Helms. Money Heist / La Casa de Papel (Part 4) N – The next part of the Spanish series which will see The Professor face his toughest circumstances yet.

– The next part of the Spanish series which will see The Professor face his toughest circumstances yet. Money Heist Documentary (2020) N – A special documentary looking at the global impact of Netflix’s Money Heist.

Coming to Netflix UK on April 7th

365 Days (2020) – Romantic Thriller

– Romantic Thriller Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Part 3) N – Latest 12 episodes of the excellent Japanese reality series.

– Latest 12 episodes of the excellent Japanese reality series. The Healer (2017) – After hitting rock bottom a handyman moves in with his distant uncle who’s insistent his nephew’s ability to repair things goes beyond the workshop.

Coming to Netflix UK on April 8th

Welcome to Mercy (2018) – Horror starring Lily Newmark

Coming to Netflix UK on April 9th

Brian Banks (2019) – After his release from prison, a wrongfully convicted football player tries to clear his name and resume his career in the NFL

– After his release from prison, a wrongfully convicted football player tries to clear his name and resume his career in the NFL Child’s Play (2019) – Reboot of the classic horror story about a self-aware, sinister and murderous child’s doll.

– Reboot of the classic horror story about a self-aware, sinister and murderous child’s doll. Hi Score Girl: Season 2 N – A chronic underachiever who’s life revolves around video games meets his match when the cute new girl challenges him to an arcade game.

– A chronic underachiever who’s life revolves around video games meets his match when the cute new girl challenges him to an arcade game. The Circle France (Season 1) N – The first season of the French spin-off of The Circle.

Coming to Netflix UK on April 10th

Brews Brother (Season 1) N – Comedy series

– Comedy series Code 8 (2019) – Dystopian drama

– Dystopian drama LA Originals (2020) N – Documentary on the gritty art, street culture, and hip hip of Chicano.

– Documentary on the gritty art, street culture, and hip hip of Chicano. Love, Wedding, Repat (2020) N – Comedy starring Sam Claflin that sees the same wedding day unfold in hilariously different and disastrous ways.

– Comedy starring Sam Claflin that sees the same wedding day unfold in hilariously different and disastrous ways. Night Hunter (2018) – Suspenseful thriller starring Henry Cavill and Alexandra Daddario

– Suspenseful thriller starring Henry Cavill and Alexandra Daddario School Life (2019) N – French Comedy

– French Comedy The Main Event (2020) N – Feel good children’s film co-produced between Netflix and the WWE.

– Feel good children’s film co-produced between Netflix and the WWE. The Trial: Season 1 N – Italian drama series

– Italian drama series Tigertail (2020) N – Drama movie directed by Alan Yang.

– Drama movie directed by Alan Yang. Time to Hunt (2020) N – South Korean Dystopian Thriller

Coming to Netflix UK on April 13th

A Champion Heart (2018) – Children’s drama

Coming to Netflix UK on April 14th

Chris D’Elia: No Pain (2020) N – Stand up special from Chris D’Eli

– Stand up special from Chris D’Eli Fittest in Dubai (2019) – Fitness documentary

– Fitness documentary The Big Family Cooking Show: Season 2 – Reality series that sees families competing against each other to cook extraordinary food.

– Reality series that sees families competing against each other to cook extraordinary food. The LEGO Ninjago Movie (2017) – Fun-filled children’s action-adventure

Coming to Netflix UK on April 15th

Outer Banks (2020) N – Crime drama about a group of teens that stumble upon a treasure map for a long-sought buried treasure.

– Crime drama about a group of teens that stumble upon a treasure map for a long-sought buried treasure. The Innocence Files (Season 1) N – Docuseries

Coming to Netflix UK on April 16th

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: 2 Seasons – Animated children’s series.

– Animated children’s series. Fary: Hexagone: Season 1 N – Stan-Up special with French comedian Fary.

– Stan-Up special with French comedian Fary. Fauda: Season 3 N – Gritty Israeli thriller series

– Gritty Israeli thriller series Giri / Haji: Season 1 – A detective from Tokyo scours London for his missing brother, who’s been involved with the Yakuza and accused of murder.

– A detective from Tokyo scours London for his missing brother, who’s been involved with the Yakuza and accused of murder. Mauricio Meirelles: Generating Chaos (2020) N – Stand up special

Coming to Netflix UK on April 17th

#blackAF: Season 1 N – Comedy series

– Comedy series Earth and Blood (2020) N – Suspenseful French drama

– Suspenseful French drama El Dragón: Return of a Warrior: Season 2 N – Mexican action series

– Mexican action series Hasmukh: Season 1 N – Cynical dark-comedy series about a small town comedian who finally gets his big break, but the only way to keep his onstage mojo is to murder.

– Cynical dark-comedy series about a small town comedian who finally gets his big break, but the only way to keep his onstage mojo is to murder. Rising High (2020) N – German comedy-drama

– German comedy-drama The King: Eternal Monarch: Season 1 N – New weekly K-Drama series

– New weekly K-Drama series The Last Kids on Earth: Season 1 N – Fun dystopian children’s adventure series

– Fun dystopian children’s adventure series The Legacy of the Bones (2019) N – Spanish crime thriller

– Spanish crime thriller Sergio (2020) N – Movie on the life of a UN worker.

Coming to Netflix UK on April 21st

Peaky Blinders: Season 5: Cillian Murphy returns as the feared crime boss of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy Shelby.

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 2: The voice of God himself, Morgan Freeman, explores the role of religion in human history.

Coming to Netflix UK on April 22nd

Circus of Books (2020) N – Documentary on a gay porn shop.

– Documentary on a gay porn shop. Peaky Blinders (Season 5) – The BBC period drama starring Cillian Murphy is finally on Netflix and continues the story of Tommy Shelby.

– The BBC period drama starring Cillian Murphy is finally on Netflix and continues the story of Tommy Shelby. The Willoughbys (2020) N – Big budget animated movie.

Coming to Netflix UK on April 24th

After Life (Season 2) N – Return of Ricky Gervais’s comedy series.

– Return of Ricky Gervais’s comedy series. Extraction (2020) N – Action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth

Coming to Netflix UK on April 29th

A Secret Love (2020) N – Documentary on the couple that inspired A League of Their Own.

A Secret Love (April 29)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (2020) N – Murder mystery documentary

– Murder mystery documentary Summertime (Season 1) N – Italian teen drama series

Coming to Netflix UK on April 30th

Biohackers (Season 1) N – German thriller series

– German thriller series Killer Cove (2019) – Thriller

– Thriller The Victims Game (Season 1) N – Mandarin Thriller

April 2020 Netflix UK Releases Dates TBD

The only Netflix Original announced for April without a firm release date currently is Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.

There’s also a few currently confirmed titles to be coming in April but no date as of yet. We suspect these will be April 1st additions but it’s not confirmed. These include Ferris Beuller’s Day Off, The Breakfast Club, and Sixteen Candles.