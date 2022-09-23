What’s Coming to Netflix UK in October 2022

We have your comprehensive look at all of the exciting new movies, TV shows, documentaries, stand-up specials, and more coming to Netflix UK in October 2022!

In case you missed it, we've kept track of the latest additions to the UK library in September 2022. We're also keeping track of everything leaving the UK library in October 2022.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 1st

Eden (Season 1) – Australian drama about what happens when a young woman vanishes in an idyllic coastal town, it triggers a chilling chain of events that reveals the dark secrets beneath the tranquility.

– Australian drama about what happens when a young woman vanishes in an idyllic coastal town, it triggers a chilling chain of events that reveals the dark secrets beneath the tranquility. Halloween 2 (2009) – Michael Myer’s deadly return to Haddonfield, Illinois, wreaks havoc on the life of his sister Laurie Strode.

– Michael Myer’s deadly return to Haddonfield, Illinois, wreaks havoc on the life of his sister Laurie Strode. I, Frankenstein (2014) – Aaron Eckhart stars in this fantasy movie about Frankenstein’s creature caught in a war between two clans.

– Aaron Eckhart stars in this fantasy movie about Frankenstein’s creature caught in a war between two clans. One The Woman (Season 1) – Korean comedy series about a prosecutor who loses her memory and awakens to find herself struggling to survive.

– Korean comedy series about a prosecutor who loses her memory and awakens to find herself struggling to survive. Pixie (2020) – Olivia Cooke stars in this British crime thriller.

– Olivia Cooke stars in this British crime thriller. Sleepy Hollow (1999) – Ichabod Crane is sent to the town of Sleepy Hollow to investigate the decapitations of three people, who have been murdered by the headless horseman.

Ten Dollar Death Trip (2020) – Documentary on the opioid crisis in North America.

– Documentary on the opioid crisis in North America. The Final Destination (2009) – Thanks to a premonition, Nick is able to save his life and the lives of several others from a dreadful racetrack accident. But in the wake of their survival, death follows and soon the survivors begin dying in terrible accidents.

– Thanks to a premonition, Nick is able to save his life and the lives of several others from a dreadful racetrack accident. But in the wake of their survival, death follows and soon the survivors begin dying in terrible accidents. The Last Vermeer (2019) – A critically acclaimed artist is suspected of selling an extremely valuable painting to the Nazis in WW2 and struggles to prove his innocence.

– A critically acclaimed artist is suspected of selling an extremely valuable painting to the Nazis in WW2 and struggles to prove his innocence. The Name of the Game (2018) – Finnish video game documentary.

– Finnish video game documentary. The Scandalous Four (2011) – British period drama romance movie about what happens when you marry only for status.

– British period drama romance movie about what happens when you marry only for status. Through the Darkness (Those Who Read the Hearts of Evil) (Season 1) – Korean crime series.

Transition (2018) – British romance movie based on a true story. Starring Rachel Teate and Zoe Allin.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 2nd

Forever Queens (Season 1) N – Spanish Reality Competition.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 3rd

Chip and Potato (Season 4) – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. Peaky Blinders (Season 6) – The final season of the hit BBC series finally arrives on Netflix UK.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2nsT9uQPIrk

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 4th

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (2022) N – Comedy stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 5th

Bling Empire (Season 3) N – Reality series.

– Reality series. High Water (Season 1) N – Polish political drama set in 1997 when a destructive flood threatens the city.

– Polish political drama set in 1997 when a destructive flood threatens the city. Jumping from High Places (2022) N – Italian romantic comedy about a young woman with anxiety confronting her greatest fears.

– Italian romantic comedy about a young woman with anxiety confronting her greatest fears. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) N – After the death of a reclusive billionaire, Craig, a young boy who befriended him, is able to communicate with him from beyond the grave after Craig takes his iPhone.

Nailed It! (Season 7) N – Halloween special season of the baking competition reality show.

– Halloween special season of the baking competition reality show. The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Season 1) N – Biopic series on the soccer star Paolo Geuerrero.

– Biopic series on the soccer star Paolo Geuerrero. The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (Season 1) N – Companion docuseries about the boys who were stuck in the Thai cave.

– Companion docuseries about the boys who were stuck in the Thai cave. Togo (2022) N – Produced in Uruguay, this new crime thriller isa bout a car attendant who must defend his territory.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 6th

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Season 1) N – British docuseries from Olly Lambert about survivors firsthand accounts about the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

– British docuseries from Olly Lambert about survivors firsthand accounts about the 2015 Nepal earthquake. Ngeri Ngeri Sedap (2022) – Indonesian comedy movie.

– Indonesian comedy movie. The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (2022) N – Documentary on a young teen going on the adventure of a lifetime as he leaves China to pursue his passion for Romanian literature and culture.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 7th

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Season 1) N – Chilling conversations with American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer were recorded on tape in an attempt to understand him, and his evil motives.

– Chilling conversations with American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer were recorded on tape in an attempt to understand him, and his evil motives. Doll House (Season 1) N – Filipino drama about a troubled singer of a rock band setting out to reconnect with his long lost daughter.

– Filipino drama about a troubled singer of a rock band setting out to reconnect with his long lost daughter. Glitch (Season 1) N – After the mysterious disappearance of her boyfriend, Hong Ji-hyo enlists the help of a community of UFO watchers.

– After the mysterious disappearance of her boyfriend, Hong Ji-hyo enlists the help of a community of UFO watchers. Kev Adams: The Real Me (2022) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Luckiest Girl Alive (2022) N – With her dream wedding on the horizon, a critical New York woman is invited to take part in a crime documentary to tell her side of a shocking story that happened to her as a teenager. However, when forced to confront a dark truth, it threatens to unravel the perfect life she has built for herself.

Man on Pause (Season 1) N – Turkish comedy series.

– Turkish comedy series. Oddballs (Season 1) N – Animated series from the incredibly popular YouTube channel of the same name.

– Animated series from the incredibly popular YouTube channel of the same name. Old People (2022) N – German horror movie.

– German horror movie. The Midnight Club (Season 1) N – Five terminally ill patients of the Brightcliffe Hospice gather at night to tell each other scary stories.

– Five terminally ill patients of the Brightcliffe Hospice gather at night to tell each other scary stories. The Mole (Season 1) N – Reality competition series reboot.

– Reality competition series reboot. The Redeem Team (2022) N – After their shocking defeat at the 2004 Athen Olympic Games, the US Basketball is on the path to redemption to reclaim the Gold at Beijing’s 2008 Olympic Games.

– After their shocking defeat at the 2004 Athen Olympic Games, the US Basketball is on the path to redemption to reclaim the Gold at Beijing’s 2008 Olympic Games. TIGER & BUNNY 2 (Season 2 – New Episodes) N – Anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 8th

Bad Guys (Season 1) – Korean crime thriller series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 10th

Spirit Rangers (Season 1) N – Kids animated series.

Travel Man: 48 Hours In… (Multiple Seasons) – Richard Ayoade’s Channel 4 travel docuseries returns for multiple new seasons.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 11th

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (2022) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Island of the Sea Wolves (Season 1) N – British nature docuseries following the wildlife living in Vancouver Island.

– British nature docuseries following the wildlife living in Vancouver Island. Someone Borrowed (2022) N – Brazillian romantic comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Belascoarán, PI (Season 1) N – Mexican Crime Drama.

Blackout (2022) – Josh Duhamel and Abbie Cornish stars in this action thriller making its SVOD debut on Netflix.

– Josh Duhamel and Abbie Cornish stars in this action thriller making its SVOD debut on Netflix. Easy Bake Battle (Season 1) N – Skilled home cooks compete against each other by using their most ingenious kitchen hacks to determine who can make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food.

– Skilled home cooks compete against each other by using their most ingenious kitchen hacks to determine who can make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food. Missing: The Other Side (Season 1) – Korean fantasy series.

– Korean fantasy series. The Nutty Boy (2022) N – Brazillian title about a kid with big ideas who loves involving everyone in his adventures — even though they don’t usually go as planned!

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 13th

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2) N – The second season of the animted kids show.

– The second season of the animted kids show. exception (Season 1) N – Anime series set in a future where humans have had to leave Earth.

– Anime series set in a future where humans have had to leave Earth. Someone Borrowed (2022) N – Portuguese Romantic Comedy.

– Portuguese Romantic Comedy. Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Season 1) N – Docuseries following Sue Perkins traveling to South America to try out dangerous and bizarre activities.

The Playlist (Limited Series) N – Swedish biopic series on the birth of Spotify.

– Swedish biopic series on the birth of Spotify. The Watcher (Limited Series) N – Ominous letters. Strange neighbors. Sinister threats. A family moves into their suburban dream home, only to discover they’ve inherited a nightmare.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 14th

Black Butterflies (Season 1) N – French crime thriller about a novelist who agrees to write a memoir for a dying man who has a shady past.

– French crime thriller about a novelist who agrees to write a memoir for a dying man who has a shady past. Holy Family (Season 1) N – Spanish drama series about a family hiding a shocking secret.

– Spanish drama series about a family hiding a shocking secret. Mario Lanza: The Best of Everything (2017) – Biographic documentary on the musician Mario Lanza.

– Biographic documentary on the musician Mario Lanza. Mismatched (Season 2) N – Indian comedy series.

– Indian comedy series. The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) N – A teenage girl accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit that brings Halloween decorations to life, and begins to wreak havoc on her town.

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1) N – A young man spends a week in a psychiatric ward, where he meets five other patients and must contend with research-happy doctors and cynical nurses.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 15th

Happy Valley (1986) – British movie set in 1940s Kenya.

– British movie set in 1940s Kenya. Heroes of the Empire (2018) – British documentary on the Star Wars fandom and the 501st UK Garrison Star Wars costuming club around the UK.

Mad Dogs (2002) – British sci-fi thriller starring Jonathan Pyrce. Set in a future London plagued by a new diseased called Mad Dog.

– British sci-fi thriller starring Jonathan Pyrce. Set in a future London plagued by a new diseased called Mad Dog. The Queen’s Umbrella (Season 1) N – Thanks to court politics, and her troublemaking sons, the Queen has lost her serene nature, and is now sensitive and hot-tempered. Unafraid to abandon her pride for the sake of her family, the Queen must endure the everyday trials that come with being the wife of a great King.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 17th

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Season 2) N – Michelle Obama returns for another season of cooking and fun.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 18th

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles (2022) N – Gabriel Iglesias discusses life growing up in LA, the largest fine ever recorded on stage, and an attempt to extort him.

– Gabriel Iglesias discusses life growing up in LA, the largest fine ever recorded on stage, and an attempt to extort him. LiSA Another Great Day (2022) N – Japanese music documentary.

– Japanese music documentary. Somebody Feed Phil (Season 6) N – Phil Rosenthal travels the world to learn the history of the places he visits, and to sample the food that’s on offer.

– Phil Rosenthal travels the world to learn the history of the places he visits, and to sample the food that’s on offer. Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) N – Through interviews, and character-driven storytelling, some of the most intriguing, horrifying, and bewildering mysteries are explored as those involved attempt to understand and solve them.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 19th

Love is Blind (Season 2) N – Dating reality series.

– Dating reality series. Notre-Dame (Season 1) N – French drama series covering the 2019 fire of Notre-Dame.

– French drama series covering the 2019 fire of Notre-Dame. The Green Glove Gang (Season 1) N – Polish series.

– Polish series. The School for Good and Evil (2022) N – Two best friends, Sophie and Agatha, are sent to the School for Good and Evil, where they find their fates switched, and attend the opposing sides of the school they thought they were destined for.

The Stranger (2022) N – A chance encounter leads to two strangers becoming close friends, however, a secret police operation and secrets threaten to ruin their growing bond.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 21st

28 Days Haunted (Season 1) N – Reality series where different teams spend 28 days in America’s most haunted locations.

– Reality series where different teams spend 28 days in America’s most haunted locations. Barbarians (Season 2) N – After betraying the Romans, and rejoining the tribes of Germania, Arminius must now help the tribes fight back against the Roman Legions who are attempting to conquer and subjugate his people.

Descendant (2022) N – In the small Alabama community of Africatown, the citizens share their stories and the history of the Clotilda, the last known ship to carry slaves from Africa to America.

– In the small Alabama community of Africatown, the citizens share their stories and the history of the Clotilda, the last known ship to carry slaves from Africa to America. From Scratch (Season 1) N – American woman Amy Wheeler travels abroad to study in Italy, where she falls in love with a handsome and charming Sicilian man.

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (2022) N – Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking.

– Arrested for smuggling cocaine, Michaella McCollum offers a first-hand account of her shocking journey through the illicit world of drug trafficking. ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Season 1) N – Kids animation series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 22nd

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (2022) – Kids animated special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 23rd

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (2022) N – Stand-up comedy speical.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 24th

The Chalk Line (2022) N – Spanish movie inspired by the true story of The Monster of Amstetten.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 25th

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1) N -Guillermo del Toro presents an incredibly new and terrifying anthology series that sees eight different directors, take on eight scary and mysterious stories that are sure to chill you to the bone. Will release over 5 nights.

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 3) N – More mysteries are unlocked in this new volume (that will release weekly starting from October 25th) of the beloved docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 26th

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (2022) N – French documentary.

– French documentary. Hellhole (2022) N – Polish movie.

– Polish movie. Robbing Mussolini (2022) N – Italian movie.

– Italian movie. The Good Nurse (2022) N – Amy, a struggling but compassionate single mother and nurse befriends Charlie, a new thoughtful and empathetic nurse on her unit. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths point to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy risks her life, and the life of her family to uncover the truth.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Cici (2022) N – Turkish drama.

Daniel Spellbound (Season 1) N – Kids animation series about a teen tracker follows in his late father’s footsteps to uncover a conspiracy in the magical world in this exciting supernatural adventure series.

– Kids animation series about a teen tracker follows in his late father’s footsteps to uncover a conspiracy in the magical world in this exciting supernatural adventure series. Dubai Bling (Season 1) N – Reality series.

– Reality series. Earthstorm (2022) N – Documentary on storm chasers.

– Documentary on storm chasers. Family Reunion (Part 5) N –

– Romantic Killer (Season 1) N – Anime series about Anzu Hoshino who spends every day playing video games, but when a mysterious wizard arrives, she is forced to help a magical world’s population decline.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 28th

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) N – Remake of the Academy Award-winning German drama about the experiences of a German soldier fighting on the frontlines of World War 1.

– Remake of the Academy Award-winning German drama about the experiences of a German soldier fighting on the frontlines of World War 1. Big Mouth (Season 6) N – Nick, and Andrew return as they continue their embarrassing and liberating journey through puberty.

Drink Masters (Season 1) N – Mixologists from around the world compete in a series of high stake cocktail challenges to obtain the prize and title of ‘Ultimate Drink Master.’

– Mixologists from around the world compete in a series of high stake cocktail challenges to obtain the prize and title of ‘Ultimate Drink Master.’ I AM A STALKER (Season 1) N – True-crime docuseries.

– True-crime docuseries. If Only (Season 1) N – Ten years into a disappointing marriage, Emma is struggling to cope — until she gets an unbelievable opportunity to live the past decade all over again.

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself (Season 1) N – British fantasy series about two waring clans and one witch who is caught in the middle.

Wendell & Wild (2022) N – Two scheming demon brothers, Wendell and Wild, must face their arch-nemesis, the demon-dusting nun Sister Helly, and her two acolytes, the goth teens Kat and Raul. However, Raul cannot see them so Kat helps Wendell and Wild to help him.

