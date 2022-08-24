What’s Coming to Netflix UK in September 2022

We have your look at all of the exciting new movies, TV shows, comedy specials, and reality shows coming to Netflix UK in September 2022.

In case you missed it, we’ve kept track of all of the latest additions to the UK library in August 2022.

We’re also keeping track of everything leaving the UK library in September 2022.

Note to other publications: Please link to us if you use this list.

TBA September 2022 UK Release Date

Broad Peak (2022) – Polish Thriller – Years after failing to reach the peak of a mountain top, Maciej is convinced by his friend Kryzystof to try to climb the peak once more.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 1st

Æon Flux (2005) – Sci-fi action adventure about a mysterious assassin working to overthrow a government.

– Sci-fi action adventure about a mysterious assassin working to overthrow a government. Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals (2015)

Barbie & Her Sisters In A Pony Tale (2013)

Cop Car (2015) – Kevin Bacon headlines this crime thriller about a small-town sheriff setting out to find the two kids who are joyriding his cop car.

Disconnect (2012) – Thriller starring Jason Bateman. Black Mirror-esque look at our disconnected world when everyone is so connected.

– Thriller starring Jason Bateman. Black Mirror-esque look at our disconnected world when everyone is so connected. Gecko’s Garage (Season 1) – From Moonbug Entertainment, a kid’s animated series.

– From Moonbug Entertainment, a kid’s animated series. Joe Kidd (1972) – Clint Eastwood Western.

– Clint Eastwood Western. Laurence of Arabia (1962) – British Oscar-winning film about the true story of T.E. Lawrence.

– British Oscar-winning film about the true story of T.E. Lawrence. Love in the Villa (2022) N – Romantic Comedy – A young woman takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical British man.

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009) – Documentary on the beloved popstar.

– Documentary on the beloved popstar. Midway (1976) – War Drama – The Japanese Imperial Navy and the American Fleet clash at the island of Midway in one of the most important battles and turning points of WW2 on the Pacific Front.

– War Drama – The Japanese Imperial Navy and the American Fleet clash at the island of Midway in one of the most important battles and turning points of WW2 on the Pacific Front. Morphle: My Magic Pet: The Halloween Candy Magic Pet – Kids animated movie.

– Kids animated movie. Napoleon Dynamite (2004) – Cult-comedy hit.

– Cult-comedy hit. Off the Hook (Season 1) N – French Comedy.

– French Comedy. S.W.A.T. (Season 4) – Crime Action – Shemar Moore, former marine and sergeant of the LAPD SWAT team is torn between the loyalty of where he was raised and his allegiance to his brothers in blue.

– Crime Action – Shemar Moore, former marine and sergeant of the LAPD SWAT team is torn between the loyalty of where he was raised and his allegiance to his brothers in blue. Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022) N – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2) N – Animation – Teenage Rabbit Samurai Yuichi, a descendant of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, embarks on an epic quest to become a true samurai.

Shameless (Season 11) – Comedy Drama – U.S adaptation of the beloved British comedy, that sees alcoholic father Frank Gallagher and his Irish-American family dealing with life on the wrong side of the tracks in South Chicago.

– Comedy Drama – U.S adaptation of the beloved British comedy, that sees alcoholic father Frank Gallagher and his Irish-American family dealing with life on the wrong side of the tracks in South Chicago. Son of Rambow (2007) – British Comedy – On their Summer holidays, two young schoolboys from differing backgrounds are inspired by the first Rambo film and attempt to make their own.

– British Comedy – On their Summer holidays, two young schoolboys from differing backgrounds are inspired by the first Rambo film and attempt to make their own. The Associate (1996) – Whoopi Goldberg stars in this comedy about an African American woman struggling to be taken seriously by Wall Street.

– Whoopi Goldberg stars in this comedy about an African American woman struggling to be taken seriously by Wall Street. The Sting (1973) – Crime Comedy – Two swindlers team up to pull off the ultimate con.

– Crime Comedy – Two swindlers team up to pull off the ultimate con. Under Her Control (2022) N – An ambitious young woman enters into an unusual arrangement with her charismatic boss. By the time doubts creep in, it may be too late to back out.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 2nd

Buy My House (Season 1) N – Reality series hosted by Nina Parker.

Devil in Ohio (Limited Series) N – Determined to protect a young patient who escaped a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes the girl in, putting her own family — and life — in danger.

– Determined to protect a young patient who escaped a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes the girl in, putting her own family — and life — in danger. Fakes (Season 1) N – Teen crime – Two teens set out to build a fake ID empire.

– Teen crime – Two teens set out to build a fake ID empire. Ivy & Bean Trilogy (2022) N – Family Comedy – Two young and completely different girls, the loud and fearless Bean, and the thoughtful and quiet Ivy discover that despite their differences, can become best friends.

– Family Comedy – Two young and completely different girls, the loud and fearless Bean, and the thoughtful and quiet Ivy discover that despite their differences, can become best friends. Little Women (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Korean mystery drama series.

– Korean mystery drama series. You’re Nothing Special (Season 1) N – Spanish Fantasy Comedy – After moving from Barcelona to her mom’s boring town, Amaia discovers she may have inherited powers from her grandmother, rumored to have been a witch.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 3rd

Amsterdam Vice (2019) – Dutch action-adventure movie.

– Dutch action-adventure movie. Le Ballon Rouge (1956) – French classic movie.

– French classic movie. Little Matters Insects (2014) – Nature documentary.

– Nature documentary. Operation Ragnarok (2018) – Swedish thriller.

– Swedish thriller. Pearl Islands (2013) – Documentary on how pearls are found in the Persian Gulf.

– Documentary on how pearls are found in the Persian Gulf. Portugal’s Mountains of Wonder (2016) – Documentary on two mountains that reside in a remote corner of the country.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 5th

Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N – Korean romance series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 6th

Bee and Puppycat (Season 1) N – Teen animation series about a girl and her furry pal getting up to all sorts of adventures.

– Teen animation series about a girl and her furry pal getting up to all sorts of adventures. Get Smart with Money (2022) N – Documentary about personal finance.

– Documentary about personal finance. Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (2022) N – Comedy stand-up special from Brazil.

– Comedy stand-up special from Brazil. Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (2022) N – Comedy stand-up special.

– Comedy stand-up special. Untold: The Race of the Century (2022) N – Sports Documentary – A scrappy group of Australians pull off the ultimate underdog story when they banded together to end the 132-year winning streak of the New York Yacht Club.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 7th

Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1) N – A new spin-off of Netflix’s flagship cooking docu-series.

– A new spin-off of Netflix’s flagship cooking docu-series. Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Season 1) N – True-crime docuseries about a suspect found in a journalist’s murder.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 8th

Entrapped (Season 1) N – Scandanavian TV thriller series.

– Scandanavian TV thriller series. The Anthrax Attacks In The Shadow of 9/11 (2022) N – Documentary about fatal anthrax spores that sparked panic following the tragic 9/11 attacks.

The Big Ugly (2020) – Anglo-American relations go bad when London mob bosses invest in a West Virginia oil deal in hopes of laundering dirty money.

– Anglo-American relations go bad when London mob bosses invest in a West Virginia oil deal in hopes of laundering dirty money. The Imperfects (Season 1) N – Canadian produced sci-fi series starring Italia Ricci.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 9th

Cobra Kai (Season 5) N – Action Comedy – Decades after the All Valley Karate Tournament Final, the rivalry of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence is reignited when Johnny reopens the Cobra Kai Dojo.

End of the Road (2022) N – Action Thriller – A cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda and her family. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

– Action Thriller – A cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda and her family. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer. Kajillionaire (2020) – Indie comedy starring Evan Rachel Wood and Gina Rodriguez.

– Indie comedy starring Evan Rachel Wood and Gina Rodriguez. No Limit (2022) N – French romantic sports movie.

– French romantic sports movie. Narco-Saints (Season 1) N – New Korean series about a drug lord that operates out of South America. Based on a true story.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 10th

Killer Elite (2011) – Action thriller starring Jason Statham, Clive Owen and Robert De Niro.

– Action thriller starring Jason Statham, Clive Owen and Robert De Niro. Uncharted Amazon (2015) – Nature documentary.

– Nature documentary. Vampyres (2015) – Spanish-language vampire horror movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 11th

All My Life (2020) – Romantic movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 13th

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 1) N – Japanese anime – A Street Kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an Edgerunner a Mercenary outlaw also known as a Cyberpunk.

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum (2022) N – Stand Up Comedy Special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 14th

El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Season 1) N – Mexican telenovela.

– Mexican telenovela. Heartbreak High (Season 1) N – Romantic Drama – A fresh look at Hartley High over 20 years on. With her new friends – outsiders Quinni and Darren – Amerie must repair her reputation while navigating love, sex, and heartbreak.

– Romantic Drama – A fresh look at Hartley High over 20 years on. With her new friends – outsiders Quinni and Darren – Amerie must repair her reputation while navigating love, sex, and heartbreak. Sins of our Mother (Limited Series) N – True crime docuseries.

– True crime docuseries. The Catholic School (2022) N – Italian social drama.

– Italian social drama. The Lørenskog Disappearance (Season 1) N – Norweigen crime series.

The Next Karate Kid (1994) – Hilary Swank stars in this Karate Kid entry.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 15th

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Part 2) N – Japanese Anime – When evil forces threaten to resurrect Anthrasax, the God of Destruction, the Kingdom of Meta-llicana calls on a volatile dark wizard for help.

– Japanese Anime – When evil forces threaten to resurrect Anthrasax, the God of Destruction, the Kingdom of Meta-llicana calls on a volatile dark wizard for help. Liss Pereira: Adulting (2022) N – Stand-up comedy special from Colombia.

– Stand-up comedy special from Colombia. Terim (Season 1) N – Turkish docu-series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 16th

The Brave Ones (Season 1) N – Zulu Fantasy Drama.

Do Revenge (2022) N – Horror Comedy – Tired of being bullied, victims Drea and Eleanor decide to help each other by agreeing to go after one another’s bullies.

– Horror Comedy – Tired of being bullied, victims Drea and Eleanor decide to help each other by agreeing to go after one another’s bullies. Drifting Home (2022) N – Japanese Anime – Follows two childhood friends who drift into a mysterious sea with an entire housing complex.

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 2) N – Fantasy Drama – Bloom, a fairy with strong magical powers is enrolled in Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld.

– Fantasy Drama – Bloom, a fairy with strong magical powers is enrolled in Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld. Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (Season 1) N – Australian family series.

– Australian family series. I Used to be Famous (2022) N – British musical comedy movie about a boy band unexpectedly gets a second shot at success.

– British musical comedy movie about a boy band unexpectedly gets a second shot at success. Jogi (2022) N – Indian movie about three friends looking to save hundreds during tensions in the country.

– Indian movie about three friends looking to save hundreds during tensions in the country. Love is Blind: After The Altar (Season 2) N – Dating reality series.

– Dating reality series. Santo (Season 1) N – Spanish crime thriller series.

– Spanish crime thriller series. Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard (2022) N – Documentary on an upstart payment company but was involved in massive fraud.

– Documentary on an upstart payment company but was involved in massive fraud. The Brave Ones (Season 1) N – South African fantasy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 17th

Bloomfield (1970) – British sports drama about a fading football star.

– British sports drama about a fading football star. Glastonbury Fayre (1972) – Music concert of the 1971 Glastonbury Festival.

The Courier (2020) – Historical spy thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch about a British businessperson recruited to steal Russian secrets.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 20th

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022) N – Stand Up Comedy Special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 21st

Designing Miami (Season 1) N – Reality Series – Married couple from Miami Eilyn and Ray Jimenez. T are also competitors in the designer world.

– Reality Series – Married couple from Miami Eilyn and Ray Jimenez. T are also competitors in the designer world. Fortune Seller: A TV ScamWanna (Season 1) N – True Crime Docuseries – Controversial slimming cream sellers turned con artists Wanna Marchi and Stefania noble went from major TV success, but their scams eventually landed them in jail.

– True Crime Docuseries – Controversial slimming cream sellers turned con artists Wanna Marchi and Stefania noble went from major TV success, but their scams eventually landed them in jail. Iron Chef: Mexico (Season 1) N – Reality Cooking Competition.

– Reality Cooking Competition. Only For Love (Season 1) N – Brazillian romance series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 22nd

Thai Cave Rescue (Limited Series) N – Thai Drama – The rescue of the 12 boys and their soccer coach, who were trapped for two weeks in flooded caves in Thailand during the summer of 2018.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 23rd

A Jazzman’s Blues (2022) N – From Tyler Perry, a new musical drama.

Athena (2022) N – French Drama – Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos.

Lou (2022) N – Thriller – After her daughter is kidnapped, a mother teams up with her mysterious neighbor to pursue the kidnapper.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 24th

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy (2022) N – Third movie in the Japanese live-action anime adaptations.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 26th

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2) N – Animation – The adventures of Sunny Starscourt and her friends.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 27th

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (2022) N – Comedy stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 28th

Blonde (2022) N – Biopic Drama – A fictionalized biopic on the life and career of one of the world’s most famous actresses, Marilyn Monroe.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 29th

The Empress (Season 1) N – German Romantic Drama – Love at first sight, Emperor Franz Joseph of the Austrian-Hungarian empire falls in love with Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, Princess of Bavaria and the sister of his betrothed.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 30th

Anikalupo (2022) N – Nigerian Fantasy Drama – Saro, a man seeking for greener pasture, but unfolding events and his affair with the king’s wife, he encounters his untimely death and with Akala, a mystical bird believed to give and take life.

– Nigerian Fantasy Drama – Saro, a man seeking for greener pasture, but unfolding events and his affair with the king’s wife, he encounters his untimely death and with Akala, a mystical bird believed to give and take life. Entergalactic (Season 1) N – Animation – Jabari, a charming, streetwear-clad artist on the cusp of real success. After a chance run-in with his cool new photographer neighbor, Meadow, Jabari has to figure out whether he can make space for love in his life.

Rainbow (2022) N – Spanish Drama – Inspired by the Wizard of Oz, a modern-day Dorothy faces the challenges of being a teenager in today’s world.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in September 2022? Let us know in the comments below!