‘ONI: Thunder God’s Tale’ Headed to Netflix in October 2022

A new four-part kids series that mixes CGI and stop-motion is eying a release on Netflix in October 2022. Oni: Thunder God’s Tale is a highly anticipated new series comes from Tonko House exclusively for Netflix.

The show was first announced for Netflix in November 2019 but has been in development for far longer. Cartoon Brew announced the title back in March 2019, meaning it was in development away from Netflix for months if not years, before they eventually picked it up.

At the time of the initial announcement, it was said the title is “pitched at kids and families, mixes stop motion and CGI.”

Tonko House and Netflix partnered with two Japanese animation studios for the project: Megalis VFX (whose past clients include Warner Bros. and Marvel) for the CG elements, and Dwarf Studios (Rilakkuma and Kaoru) for the stop motion.

Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi is helming the show as showrunner and has previously worked on Ice Age and Toy Story 3. He founded Tonko House alongside Pixar-alum Robert Kondo back in 2014. Kondo and Kane Lee serve as executive producers on the project, with Sara K. Sampson and Megan Bartel producing.

When will Oni: Thunder God’s Tale release on Netflix?

In May 2022, Netflix confirmed the title was aiming for a 2022 release.

We can exclusively reveal the series is eying to hit Netflix on October 21st, 2022. This has yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix and is subject to change.

What’s Oni: Thunder God’s Tale on Netflix about?

Four episodes make up the new limited series.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series as per Netflix:

“In a world filled with the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology, one of the creature’s free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to protect her peaceful village from the encroaching presence of the mysterious “Oni” who threaten the gods?”

The series in the UK is rated for ages 12 and up, while in the US, the series has a TV-Y7 rating.

Who is in the voice cast for Oni: Thunder God’s Tale?

Among the voice talent you’ll see in Oni: Thunder God’s Tale includes:

Craig Robinson (The Office, Hot Tub Time Machine)

(The Office, Hot Tub Time Machine) George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series)

(Star Trek: The Original Series) Anna Akana (Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy)

(Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy) Momona Tamada (Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club)

(Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club) Brittany Ishibashi (Runaways)

(Runaways) Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit)

(Jojo Rabbit) Tantoo Cardinal (Wind River)

(Wind River) Seth Carr (Black Panther)

(Black Panther) Miyuki Sawashiro (Kama Rider Decade)

(Kama Rider Decade) Charlet Takahashi Chung (Overwatch)

(Overwatch) Yuki Matsuzaki (Letters from Iwo Jima)

Omaar Benson Miller

Are you looking forward to watching Oni: Thunder God’s Tale on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.