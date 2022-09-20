145 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in October 2022

October is already taking shape as one of the busiest months of departures for the UK library in 2022. With over 140 movies and TV shows scheduled to leave, subscribers will have to say goodbye to some of their favorite titles.

October is typically one of the busiest months for Netflix UK, which is why we’ll be seeing over 140 movies and TV shows leaving the UK library. We fully expect to see even more departures throughout the month, and potentially many more for the first of the month. Some beloved movies such as Spider-Man, Saving Private Ryan, A Beautiful Mind, and Cast Away will be leaving Netflix UK at the start of October.

107 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on October 1st, 2022

26 Years (2012)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

About Last Night (2014)

Agyaat (2009)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Anatomy (2000)

Anjaan (2014)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

Austin Powers Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Body of Lies (2008)

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Cast Away (2000)

Company of Heroes (2013)

Contagion (2011)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Delhi 6 (2009)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dev. D (2009)

The Diesel (2018)

Due Date (2010)

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

Enough (2002)

Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot Hgh (1 Season)

Fight Club (1999)

Food Wars! (1 Season)

Fracture (2007)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)

Ghost Patrol (2016)

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012)

Halloween (1978)

Halloween 2 (1981)

Halloween 3: Season of the Witch (1982)

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Harishchandrachi Factory (2009)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

Heat (1995)

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015)

Hot Date (2018)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

I Love You (2016)

I’m Leaving Now (2019)

In Good Company (2010)

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Journey of an African Colony (2021)

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portait (2017)

Jumper (2008)

Kaminey (2009)

Khoobsurat (2014)

The King of Staten Island (2020)

Kisaan (2009)

Kismatt Konnection (2008)

Knight and Day (2010)

Knowing (2009)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Kurbaan (2009)

Limitless (2017)

Lost & Found Music Studios (2016)

Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Love You to Death (2019)

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012)

Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh (2005)

Marley & Me (2008)

Monster High: Freaky Fusion (2014)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Movie (2014)

Mugamoodi (2012)

Muran (2011)

My Friend Pinto (2011)

Naan Sigappu Manithan (2014)

Nowhere to Run (1993)

Offspring (2017)

Pablo (1 Season)

Pain & Gain (2013)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Phantom (2015)

Pizza (2014)

Race (2008)

Race 2 (2013)

The Rite (2011)

Rocks (2019)

Salam – The First ****** Nobel Laureate (2018)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Sinister 2 (2015)

Sniper: Legacy (2014)

Sommore: The Reign Continues (2015)

The Sparks Brothers (2021)

Spider-Man (2002)

The Strangers (2008)

The Tax Collector (2020)

Thaandavam (2012)

Theeya Velai Seyyanum Kumaru (2013)

The Town (2010)

The Treasure 2 (2019)

Udaan (2010)

Vantage Point (2008)

Vettai (2012)

Wake Up Sid (2009)

We Are Family (2010)

What’s Your Number (2011)

The Women (2008)

3 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on October 2nd, 2022

Banana (1 Season)

Desmond’s (6 Seasons)

White Teeth (1 Season)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on October 3rd, 2022

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on October 4th, 2022

The Goldfinch (2019)

2 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on October 6th, 2022

Inheritance (2020)

Kidnap (2017) N

2 TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix UK on October 9th, 2022

Fargo (3 Seasons)

Once Upon a Time in London (2019)

1 Music Special Leaving Netflix UK on October 10th, 2022

Gen Hoshino Stadium Tour “Pop Virus” (2019)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on October 11th, 2022

Joker (2019)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on October 13th, 2022

The Eve (2018)

4 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on October 14th, 2022

40 and Single (2018)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2019)

Lawless (2012)

Top End Wedding (2019)

17 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on October 14th, 2022

Beautiful Gong Shim (1 Season)

Doctors (1 Season)

Don’t Dare to Dream (1 Season)

Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo (2017)

Monk Comes Down the Mountain (2015)

My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (1 Season)

The Others (2001)

Rooftop Prince (1 Season)

Secret Garden (1 Season)

Singapore (1960)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Suspicious Partner (2017)

Ujala (1959)

Unfaithful (2002)

What Happens in Vegas (2008)

Yong Pal (1 Season)

You Are Beautiful (1 Season)

2 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on October 16th, 2022

Before 30 (2015)

The Game Changers (2019)

1 TV Show Leaving Netflix UK on October 18th, 2022

Monkart (1 Season)

2 TV Show Leaving Netflix UK on October 19th, 2022

The Girl Who Sees Scents (1 Season)

Wedding Unplanned (2017)

