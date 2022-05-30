‘Blackout’: Abbie Cornish and Josh Duhamel Movie Headed to Netflix

Netflix has picked up the SVOD rights to Blackout, a new action-thriller starring Josh Duhamel and Abbie Cornish. The movie is confirmed to release on Netflix in select regions including Netflix in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Sam Macaroni serves as the director on the movie who is best known for his Lionsgate Home Entertainment movie Guest House released in 2020. Elsewhere, he’s assisted on productions including John Wick and Ghosts of War.

Here’s a rundown on what you can expect from the movie which is adapted from a screenplay by Van B. Nguyen:

“Blackout will follow Cain (Duhamel), who wakes up in a Mexican hospital with no memory. After meeting Anna (Cornish), he discovers who he is but soon finds himself fighting for his life as several warring cartel factions attack him, each looking for something he has stolen.”

The acquisition comes from XYZ films who Netflix has licensed and worked with extensively and continues to this day. Netflix has previously licensed The Old Ways, The Paper Tigers, and The Devil Below in multiple regions.

XYZ Films began its sale of the movie shortly before production started in October 2020 and wrapped up filming in January 2021.

Netflix has also exclusively released titles under its Netflix Original umbrella like Apostle, The Most Assassinated Woman in The World, and Stowaway. Upcoming Netflix Original projects include Havoc, The Raid, and Code 8: Part II.

Who stars in Blackout on Netflix?

Josh Duhamel headlines the project who plays Cain. Duhamel is perhaps best known for his role in Transformers but also recently starred in the short-lived Netflix Original series Jupiter’s Legacy.

Abbie Cornish co-stars in the movie and stars as Anna. The Australian actress has starred in a myriad of TV and movie projects. She most recently played Cathy Mueller in Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and has starred in movies like Sucker Punch, Limitless, and Geostorm.

Starring alongside Duhamel and Cornish in the movie includes Nick Nolte (Warrior), Lou Ferringo Jr. (S.W.A.T.), Omar Chaparro (No manches Frida), and Pedro Lopez (Ozark).

Netflix has not yet provided any release date details on when the movie will be available. You can, however, add the movie to your Netflix Queue via the movie’s direct page. We are expecting, however, that the movie will release this summer.

Blackout will have a runtime of 1 hour and 20 minutes and has a budget estimated to be around $12 million. It comes from Patriot Picture, Itaca Films, and Lost Winds Entertainment.

Are you looking forward to this new action movie Blackout coming soon to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.