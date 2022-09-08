‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 Sets Netflix UK Release Date

Having sat on the upcoming “worth the wait” section for several weeks, we have confirmation that the sixth and final season will hit Netflix UK in October 2022.

Airing between 27th February 2022 and 3rd April 2022 on the BBC, the series touched down on Netflix outside the United Kingdom (as a Netflix Original as it has done since season 1) on June 10th, 2022.

Six episodes make up the gripping final season of Peaky Blinders with the season kicking off with Tommy setting off to North America to explore new opportunities.

Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, and Sophie Rundle returned for the sixth season and introduced new faces, including Amber Anderson, James Frecheville, Stephen Graham, and Conrad Khan.

As per all previous seasons, Netflix UK has had to wait several months and sometimes over a year to receive the show’s new season. Thankfully, we only have to wait six months for the final season to hit Netflix.

Per Netflix’s supplemental message in the app, season 6 of Peaky Blinders is due to hit Netflix UK on October 3rd, 2022.

Of course, at this point, we should not know that season 6 has been streaming on the BBC iPlayer since all the episodes began airing. However, if you don’t have a television license, this will be your first opportunity to watch the sixth season without one.

Once the final season of Peaky Blinders hits Netflix, our intel suggests Netflix will then keep the show for 10 years with it roughly leaving in October 2032.

While we’re done with Peaky Blinders, for now, there are plenty of other related projects to the series, including a London stage play. Most importantly, there are constant rumors and plenty of evidence of a Peaky Blinders movie coming down the line.

Are you looking forward to the final season of Peaky Blinders coming to Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments down below.