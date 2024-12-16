10 Netflix Originals Leaving Netflix in January 2025

2025 is going to be a busy year when it comes to Netflix Original removals, with some big titles set to depart. Let’s zone in on Netflix Originals, which is set to leave Netflix in the first month of the year and includes a massive departure, with that being Longmire.

Please note: All removals are subject to change, meaning they could be renewed between now and their scheduled removal. Likewise, they could also be re-added to Netflix later. For the most part, these Netflix Originals are leaving the service globally, but some may only be available in select regions. In its New on Netflix Newsletter, Netflix did not confirm any of these departures.

As a quick reminder, we’ve covered the over 90 Netflix Originals scheduled to leave the streamer throughout 2025 in a separate post. You can find a comprehensive list of all the already removed titles here.

Longmire

Leaving Netflix: January 1st

We’ve already reported a fair bit about Longmire’s departure, given that it was originally due to leave a couple of years ago. However, the road for the neo-Western series seems to have ended. Come New Year’s Day, all six seasons and 63 episodes will be departing Netflix, which is an almighty shame given that it was one of Netflix’s first major revivals in its history, albeit it only ever streamed on Netflix in the US.

Of course, it’s not all bad news. As we followed up after we got notification of its departure, the author of the books that serve as the basis for the series is optimistic that now Netflix is out of the equation, the series can return in some form or another.

Lovesick (Seasons 1-3)

Leaving Netflix: January 1st

Another one of Netflix’s early revivals (with an interesting history, too, given that it changed name after getting moved to Netflix) from the UK is setting its departure also on New Year’s Day with all three seasons of Lovesick departing. Starring Johnny Flynn, Antonia Thomas, and Daniel Ings, the comedy from the same production company as Baby Reindeer follows a young man who discovers he has an STI and, as part of his civic duty, has to alert all of his prior girlfriends to inform them of the bad news.

The show only ran for 22 episodes, making this an easy binge-watch of the Christmas holidays before its global departure.

El Potro: Unstoppable

Leaving Netflix: January 5th

In January 2019, originating from Argentina, came a musical drama biopic by director Lorena Munoz that tracked the career and life of Rodrigo “El Potro” Bueno. Jimena Barón, Rodrigo Romero, Diego Cremonesi, and Daniel Aráoz led the cast and after six years on Netflix, its license is coming to an end.

Our friends at Decider reviewed the biopic back in 2019, ultimately giving it a skip-it rating although caveated, “Unless you’re a Rodrigo fan, the story of his rise to fame, at least in this film, isn’t interesting enough to devote two hours of your life to.”

Undercover

Leaving Netflix: January 10th

This removal is pretty bizarre, given that it’s part of a broader franchise that continues to receive new entries on Netflix. We’re referring to Ferry, which followed this series in 2021, with a series then released in 2023, and yet another movie scheduled to drop on Netflix globally in December 2024.

Nevertheless, the series that started it all in 2021 will be leaving with all three seasons departing on January 10th, 2025, with your last day to watch being January 9th. Starring Tom Waes, Frank Lammers, Nazmiye Oral, and Murat Seven, the crime thriller series spoken in Flemish follows a pair of undercover cops as they try to infiltrate a drug kingpin’s operation.

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

Leaving Netflix: January 10th

In recent times, we’ve seen some stand-up specials licensed to Netflix on a very short leash rather than Netflix carrying the indefinite rights. That applies to Andrew Santino’s 2023 stand-up special Cheeseburger, leaving Netflix after only two years. As seen on Netflix’s Beef and movies like Ricky Stanicky (and ripping Bobby Lee’s mother on Bad Friends), the comedian covered everything from global warming to sex injuries to politics.

Rita

Leaving Netflix: January 16th

You have to rewind to 2012, when this Danish comedy series first premiered on TV2 in Denmark before being introduced to a global audience via Netflix in September 2014. Now, with all five seasons available for streaming, the series has gained a loyal following. Rita follows Mille Dinesen in the titular role as a schoolteacher who leads an unconventional lifestyle, offering her students practical advice she struggles to follow herself.

Netflix went on to help release five seasons of the show, with the final season arriving in August 2020. Unless Netflix and SF Studios, the production company behind the show, can agree to an extension, it’ll be leaving the streamer in full next month.

LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship

Leaving Netflix: January 17th

Netflix has a large collection of episodes of various entries in LEGO Friends. Still, in 2016, it added two seasons of a new spin-off called The Power of Friendship, which are both now due to depart, even though the other LEGO Friends titles that don’t carry Netflix Original branding are due to stay for another few years.

Iliza Shlesinger: Freezing Hot

Leaving Netflix: January 23rd

After a decade on Netflix, the rights for Iliza Shlesinger’s first stand-up comedy special (and one of the first specials Netflix ever released) will be up in late January. In the over 1 hour special, Shlesinger discusses the universal struggles between men and women.

Iliza will still have four comedy specials on Netflix for the remainder of 2025: Hot Foever, Elder Millenial, Confirmed Kills, and Unveiled. The comic is also in the short-lived 2020 sketch series, which will remain streaming.

Unauthorized Living

Leaving Netflix: January 31st

The Spanish thriller Unauthorized Living first broke onto Netflix in early 2019, with a follow-up second season dropping the following year. Now, five years from now, both seasons are scheduled to depart the service in most regions at the end of January.

The series stars José Coronado, Álex González, Claudia Traisac, and Luís Zahera, with the plot revolving around a Galician shipper and drug lord who has hidden his Alzheimer’s diagnosis until his grand reveal, which sets off a string of events, including his second-in-command plotting to steal the empire from the heir.

Are you disappointed that some of these Netflix Originals are scheduled to depart the service? Let us know in the comments.