‘Longmire’ Netflix Removal Could Mean Season 7 Renewal According to Author

With the news that Longmire is leaving Netflix after being on the service for a decade, rumors are already bubbling away that the show could find a new lease of life after its Netflix removal. The author of the novels that the show is based on took to social media to express hopes that more episodes could be on the way and also had some choice words about the deal that’s kept Longmire on Netflix.

As a quick catch-up and to provide some context, Longmire began its life on A&E before being revived at Netflix for seasons 4 through 6. After the sixth and final season dropped in 2017, the show has been dormant, and the clock has been ticking on when the rights to the show leave. As we first reported, all six seasons are scheduled to depart Netflix in the United States (the show never arrived in international regions) on January 1st, 2025. The show has already moved to Paramount+ ahead of the removal.

Over the past five years, really since Yellowstone, the neo-Western genre has rocketed in popularity and Longmire came a little before the genre popped. As a result, it’s surprising that the show has never been revisited.

Craig Johnson, the author of the books the show was based on, has taken to both Facebook and Instagram to share some thoughts about the show leaving Netflix and his thoughts on the existing deal that’s kept the show streaming on Netflix for the past eight years:

“So, I’m to understand that Netflix is officially dropping Longmire from its lineup at the end of the year even though the show is still alive and well in the ratings. I hear its been picked up by Paramount+ and I’m just curious to see if Warner Brothers, now free from the sweetheart deal with Netflix, will finally consider reviving the show… Interesting times. I have to admit that I took a great deal of satisfaction cancelling my Netflix subscription when I got to the box where they asked why and I simply wrote… LONGMIRE.”

“Now free from the sweetheart deal with Netflix” is certainly a phrase I wasn’t expecting to hear there, and while he didn’t go into specifics, we suspect this comes down to the fact that in this early period of streaming, deals were reportedly stacked far more in favor of the streamer over connected talent.

Johnson has previously expressed frustrations about the reason why the show jumped over to Netflix in the past, saying, “I’m afraid we were victims of our own success in that A&E, faced with three seasons of the highest-rated show in their network history, decided to buy Longmire from the producing studio, Warner Brothers. A broadcaster can make a lot more money off a show if they own it, rather than leasing it from a studio, but Warner Brothers knew they had a hit on their hands with Longmire and wouldn’t sell. A&E, in a fit of pique, decided that if they couldn’t buy the highest-rated, scripted show they’d ever had—would cancel it. Which they did.”

After A&E canceled the show and then picked up by Netflix, Johnson said the exact same thing happened again, “It quickly became one of the highest-rated, original-content shows they’ve [Netflix] ever had,” Johnson told Cowboy State Daily. “Smooth sailing for two more seasons and then guess what? Netflix wanted Warner Brothers to sell Longmire to them. Once again, Warner Brothers wouldn’t bite, but at least this time Netflix was gracious enough to allow the show a final season to wrap things up.”

Johnson concluded that no revival had happened yet because the show was a victim of its own success, “I think what’s happened is that the show continues to be a success for both the producing entity, Warner Brothers, and the broadcasting entity, Netflix, without them doing anything.”

Where would season 7 go? Well, there’s a lot of source material to choose from, including many new books published after the show concluded in 2017. Releases after the Netflix conclusion include Depth of Winter (2018), Land of Wolves (2019), Next to Last Stand (2020), Daughter of the Morning Star (2021), Hell and Back (2022), The Longmire Defense (2023), First Frost (2024), and Tooth and Claw (2024).

The cast of Longmire has also expressed enthusiasm for reviving the series in the past, though no definitive plans were ever laid out. Robert Taylor, who plays Sheriff Walt Longmire, said in July 2024, “There is always talk about doing some movies. That could seriously happen.” But also suggested to UPI that some underlying licensing issues were preventing the show from coming back. Cassidy Freeman, who plays Cady Longmire, also expressed interest back in August 2023, telling “Absolutely,” when asked about her interest in a revival. She fondly recalled the positive relationships formed during the show’s production.

What do you think? Would you like to see Longmire return for more episodes, particularly as the genre is seeing historic rises in popularity? Let us know in the comments down below.