49 Movies and TV Shows Scheduled to Leave Netflix UK in April 2023

There’s already a sizeable selection of movies and TV shows scheduled to leave Netflix UK in April 2023. April is one of the busiest months of the year for Netflix UK, so we expect a lot more departures to be announced soon.

There are many animated features scheduled to leave the Netflix UK library in April 2023, in particular, a sizeable selection of titles from Dreamworks. The likes of Bee Movie, Kung Fu Panda, Kung Fu Panda 2, Madagascar 3, and Rise of the Guardians. We’ll also see animated movies from Illumination and Sony leave Netflix UK such as Sing, and the four Open Season films.

46 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK April 1st, 2023:

90 Minutes in Heaven (2015)

A Sort of Family (2017)

The American Game (2019)

Bee Movie (2007)

Billu (2009)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

The Contractor (2007)

Cyborg 009 VS Devilman (Season 1)

The F**k-It List (2019)

Fate/Zero (2 Seasons)

The Girl on the Train (2016)

The Hard Corps (2006)

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda (2011)

The Last Vermeer (2019)

Looper (2012)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Main Hoon Na (2004)

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York (2015)

Monster High: Haunted (2015)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2008)

Open Season 3 (2010)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)

Paheli (2005)

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)

Pinky Memsaab (2018)

Puella Magi Madoka Magica (1 Season)

Resurrection: Ertugrul (4 Seasons)

Rise of the Guardians (2012)

Scary Movie (2000)

Sing (2016)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

Sleepers (1996)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Small Chops (2020)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of the Lost Dreams (2002)

Taxi Driver

That Winter, the Wind Blows (1 Season)

The Trap (2017)

Unbroken (2014)

Warm Bodies (2013)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on April 2nd, 2023

The Dictator (2012)

2 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on April 2nd, 2023

Babamin Ceketi (2018)

Turbo FAST (3 Seasons) N

