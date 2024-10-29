‘Friends’ Leaving Netflix In Even More Countries In 2024

Over the past four years, Netflix in some countries has seen the removal of the hit series Friends. It all began with Netflix in the United States losing the show in January 2020, and we’ve slowly seen it trickle off of Netflix elsewhere, too, but also re-licensed in other regions. More regions of Netflix are soon losing Friends, so let’s dig into where and why it’s leaving.

Friends is the beloved television show that requires no introduction. It has remained popular because of its relatable characters and timeless storytelling. While the show originally aired from 1994 to 2004, it has remained popular through syndication and streaming services, making it easily accessible to new audiences searching for comfort TV.

With the rise of rival streaming services, Netflix has lost a lot of big licensed titles over the years, although that has changed in 2023 and 2024. One show that’s been part of Netflix for a while has been Friends, which has become a hot commodity and a key selling point for Warner Bros. Discovery’s own streaming service. While WBD has been willing to license out other shows (like many of its HBO titles), there have been a few exceptions, with David Zazlav saying in 2022 that they’re simply looking to “get paid,” Friends is one that it likes keeping to itself.

Before we dig into the removal dates, we should stress that Netflix licensing is always subject to change. As far as we know, the show could be licensed to more regions this year or renewed by Netflix.

Friends has slowly departed from Netflix around the world since 2020

To recap, so far, we’ve seen the show leave Netflix in three waves over the past few years:

Netflix in the United States was the first and major region to lose Friends. It departed in January 2020.

Netflix in Canada saw it depart in December 2020.

It departed multiple international regions (and was renewed in a few others) in January 2022.

Since 2022, Netflix holds the streaming rights to Friends in over 20 regions according to Unogs, but how long will that remain?

Netflix France and Belgium lost Freinds on July 1st, 2024

We first reported that Netflix in France and Belgium would be the next to lose the show on July 1st, 2024. Your last day to watch is June 30th, 2024. The news of Netflix France losing the show coincides with Max launching in the country in June 2024.

Netflix in Asian Territories Will Lose Friends in November 2024

The next wave of countries set to see Friends depart includes most Asian territories like Netflix India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. Your last day to watch the series will be on October 31st, and the removal is scheduled for November 1st.

When will other Netflix Regions lose Friends?

In the United Kingdom, Netflix currently holds the rights to Friends until 2025 (specifically December 31st, 2024), coincidentally when Warner Bros. Discovery is reportedly looking to launch Max. That remains the case as of October 2024. This removal date also applies to Netflix in Israel, Italy, South Africa, Greece, Turkey, Germany, and Switzerland.

Netflix in Australia was due to lose the show in July 2024 alongside France and Belgium, but rights were renewed for a single year at the last minute. You are currently set to have the show through June 30th, 2025.

Of course, the best way to keep up with removals is to check our site, where we report monthly removals via our leaving Netflix soon hub.