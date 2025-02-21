9 Great Movies Leaving Netflix at the End of February 2025

The second month of 2025 is beginning to wind down, and as always, when we enter a new month that means we’re about to see some rotation of Netflix’s movie library. Over 30 movies are leaving as we enter March 2025, but which ones should you be watching before they leave? Here are our nine picks.

Want to see the complete list of what’s leaving Netflix throughout March 2025? We’ve got you covered with the most comprehensive departures list on the net!

Note: This list covers removals planned for Netflix in the United States – other regions’ departures may and often will vary dramatically.

Leaving Mar 1 The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Genre: Drama, Western

Drama, Western Rating: R

R Release Date: November 15, 2024

November 15, 2024 Director: Jacques Audiard

Jacques Audiard Cast: John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal

John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal Language: English

English Runtime: 122 min Watch on Netflix

Are Westerns back? They are at least on Netflix with the success of Horizon: An American Saga over the Christmas break and, more recently, a solid performance in the Netflix top 10s by American Primeval, you could certainly make the case. One movie that flew under most radars back when it released in theaters six years ago was The Sisters Brothers, a comedy-drama set in Oregon 1851 and features an all-star cast.

Riz Ahmed plays Hermann Kermit Warm, a chemist with some knowledge that would make people very rich. That attracts the eye of a Commodore who recruits the Sisters brothers (played by John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix) to hunt him down and capture him. It’s not like your average Western, but that arguably works to the strength of the movie.

Leaving Mar 1 The Other Guys (2010)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Release Date: September 1, 2024

September 1, 2024 Director: Adam McKay

Adam McKay Cast: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Derek Jeter

Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Derek Jeter Language: English

English Runtime: 107 min Watch on Netflix

In what is undoubtedly the funniest Mark Wahlberg movie in his catalog is The Other Guys, which comes from the formidable duo and frequent collaborators of Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. The story is a familiar one, seeing two opposites having to reluctantly have to team up to solve a case. Still, it’s the script, situations, and performances from the two leads and the supporting cast that make this a slam dunk.

Bizarrely for a comedy, critics and audiences are largely aligned with this rib tickler. We ultimately agree with Joshua Katzman, who wrote for the Chicago Reader, “This is the fourth feature that Will Ferrell and writer-director Adam McKay have collaborated on, and once again they deliver laugh-out-loud if ultimately disposable comedy with mixed messages about arrested male development.”

Just a quick note: If you intend to watch this film before its departure, it’s one of the many Sony Pictures films you can’t catch on Netflix’s ad-tier.

Leaving Mar 1 Oblivion (2013)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Release Date: November 1, 2024

November 1, 2024 Director: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski Cast: Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Andrea Riseborough

Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Andrea Riseborough Language: English

English Runtime: 124 min Watch on Netflix

For me, Oblivion feels like it’s part of a bygone era. A great high-concept and big-budget sci-fi movie with one of the biggest Hollywood stars fronting it. These don’t get made often nowadays, especially if it’s an original IP. That said, I’m still grateful we got Oblivion, the excellent Tom Cruise-led film that comes from the director Joseph Kosinski, with the duo later reteaming on Top Gun: Maverick.

Set sixty years after an alien invasion, the story picks up on a remote platform with a repair technician and communications officer having to keep watch on the inhabitable Earth beneath them while reporting to a mysterious commander based in a space station orbiting Earth. It’s got the perfect level of intrigue and mystery to keep you hooked throughout and has a few twists and turns I doubt many will see coming.

Morgan Freeman, Andrew Riseborough, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Zoë Bell, Melissa Leo, and Olga Kurylenko round out the cast.

Leaving Mar 1 Inception (2010)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Release Date: January 1, 2025

January 1, 2025 Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page

Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Elliot Page Language: English

English Runtime: 148 min Watch on Netflix

What’s your favorite Christopher Nolan film? The Dark Knight is undoubtedly up there. Interstellar is probably where most people will fall or maybe even Oppenheimer. For me, it’s Inception.

With a beautiful script that lingers long after the credits roll, sublime performances from an outstanding cast, and intense action sequences that will leave you on edge, this is a film I find myself revisiting at least once a year. The film’s premise follows a thief skilled in infiltrating people’s dreams to extract secrets, although this new job has him tasked with planting an idea.

Leaving Mar 1 Scooby-Doo (2002)

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family

Adventure, Comedy, Family Rating: PG

PG Release Date: January 1, 2025

January 1, 2025 Director: Raja Gosnell

Raja Gosnell Cast: Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar

Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar Language: English

English Runtime: 86 min Watch on Netflix

It’s a two-for-one deal here, as both the first and second live-action Scooby-Doo movies are leaving Netflix. While they were critically panned upon release, they hold a special place in the hearts of those who grew up with them. These bizarre films often feel like a fever dream, but that’s part of their charm.

In the first movie, Mr. Bean (sorry, Mondavarious) is at the heart of a mystery taking place on an island that doubles as a theme park. Those on the island come away very different from how they arrived. In the second movie, Mystery Inc is tasked with finding who or what is behind the re-animation of some of their biggest previous foes.

Given that Warner Bros. movies frequently rotate in and out of Netflix’s catalog, we don’t expect them to be gone for long. However, one last watch before they disappear is an absolute must!”

Leaving Mar 1 21 Bridges (2019)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Action, Adventure, Crime Rating: R

R Release Date: March 1, 2024

March 1, 2024 Director: Brian Kirk

Brian Kirk Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons

Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, J.K. Simmons Language: English

English Runtime: 99 min Watch on Netflix

While most remember the late Chadwick Boseman for his iconic role as Black Panther in the MCU, one of my favorite performances of his is as Andre Davis in this 2019 crime drama. Directed by a relatively unknown writer-director duo, the film took audiences by storm with its intense action and engaging story.

If you’ve never seen it, now is your chance before its Netflix departure. Here’s the logline to see if it’s up your street, “An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing and who is in pursuit of him.”

Leaving Mar 1 Still Alice (2014)

Genre: Drama

Drama Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Release Date: September 1, 2024

September 1, 2024 Director: Richard Glatzer, Wash Westmoreland

Richard Glatzer, Wash Westmoreland Cast: Julianne Moore, Alec Baldwin, Kristen Stewart

Julianne Moore, Alec Baldwin, Kristen Stewart Language: English

English Runtime: 101 min Watch on Netflix

Another critically acclaimed movie leaving on the first of the month is Still Alice, which ultimately netted Julliane Moore an Oscar in addition to a slew of other trophies in 2015. The plot revolves around Alice Howland, a renowned linguistics professor, who is happily married with three grown children. But when she begins to forget words, a devastating diagnosis changes everything. As Alice and her family grapple with the reality of her condition, their relationships are put to the ultimate test.

This marks the second time Still Alice has departed Netflix, having previously spent time on the service between November 2022 and September 2023. Given this is a Sony Pictures film, it’s another one that

Leaving Mar 1 Sixteen Candles (1984)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Rating: PG

PG Release Date: November 1, 2024

November 1, 2024 Director: John Hughes

John Hughes Cast: Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Justin Henry

Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Justin Henry Language: English

English Runtime: 93 min Watch on Netflix

One of the biggest complaints—especially from older generations—is that Netflix doesn’t offer enough classic movies. Compared to the vast selection of films from the ’90s onward, titles from earlier decades are often limited to just a handful at any given time. That’s why it’s always disappointing to see beloved classics leave the platform, which is the case with Sixteen Candles, set to depart on the first of the month.

Given it’s the month of Valentine’s (albeit we’re now a week or two after the big day), what better time to rewatch this classic rom-com?

Leaving Mar 2 Ravenous (2017)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Action, Adventure, Drama Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Release Date: March 2, 2018

March 2, 2018 Director: Robin Aubert

Robin Aubert Cast: Marc-André Grondin, Monia Chokri, Charlotte St-Martin

Marc-André Grondin, Monia Chokri, Charlotte St-Martin Language: French

French Runtime: 104 min Watch on Netflix

Finally, we end on a Netflix Original movie that will be departing. March will be a quieter month than recent months when it comes to original departures, with only a handful of less notable titles set to leave. Among the biggest is undoubtedly the quiet zombie thriller Ravenous, also known as Les affamés.

Robin Aubert writes and directs the French-Canadian film with the plot centered on the residents of a small village in Quebec doing what they can to survive the ongoing virus outbreak.

The movie split audiences and critics who checked it out upon its release and afterward. Some argue the slow plot builds the tension, while others suggest it makes for a pretty dull watch – we’ll let you be the judge. If you’re a zombie aficionado, however, we’d recommend checking this out before it likely becomes lost media.

Are you going to be checking out any of these flicks before they depart Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.