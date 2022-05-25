‘Criminal Minds’ Seasons 1-10 Leaving Netflix in June 2022

After being on Netflix since 2014, Criminal Minds time on Netflix US will soon be coming to an end on Netflix. Ten of the 12 seasons that are streaming on Netflix in the United States will be leaving the service on June 30th, 2022.

First added to Netflix in 2014, the show received annual season drops at Netflix following the season finale on CBS where it aired. After being on Netflix for almost a decade, the show will now begin its slow removal from Netflix with seasons 1-10 now confirmed to be leaving on June 30th.

Criminal Minds is a police procedural series that follows a group of extraordinary FBI profilers who spend their days getting into the minds of psychopathic criminals.

The series concluded in 2021 with its fifteenth season which meant the series finished with 324 episodes in total. It also saw two spin-off series as well which were called Suspect Behaviour and Beyond Borders.

Netflix hasn’t been the best place to watch Criminal Minds for quite some time. Ever since season 13, Netflix has failed to license the newer seasons. Instead, they’ve been exclusively streaming at Paramount+ and these newer seasons are also available on Hulu but likely not forever.

Now as we’ve stated, Netflix is currently streaming seasons 1-12 of the show. Seasons 11 and 12 will continue streaming for the foreseeable future (we’ll have an idea of expiry dates on these in the near future).

The loss is a big one for Netflix. Nielsen data says that the show was Netflix US’s third most-watched title in 2020 picking up 35.41 billion minutes of viewing time. In 2021, it was the most popular show on Netflix in the United States with 33.9 billion minutes watched. The show continues to dominate the Nielsen top 10s acquired list every week through 2022 as well. Every week the series continues to pull in over 500 million minutes of viewing each and every week.

Where will Criminal Minds stream after leaving Netflix?

The good news is that Criminal Minds already streaming at its new home as we discussed above. All 15 seasons will continue to stream on Paramount+. The show is also due to be getting a reboot over at Paramount+ too.

Internationally, the show continues to be distributed by Disney where the show is available on Disney+’s Star tab. Once the show leaves Netflix in full, it’ll likely mean that Criminal Minds won’t be moving again for the long-term future.

Will you miss Criminal Minds when it leaves Netflix on June 30th, 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.