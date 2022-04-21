What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2022

It’s time for another rundown of what’s set to leave Netflix. Netflix gains and loses content constantly so it’s down to you to make sure you catch things before they leave. Nowadays they often soon find new homes but if you don’t subscribe to every subscription service under the sun, use our guide to see what movies and shows are leaving in June 2022.
If you’ve been with Netflix for any length of time, you’ll know by now that Netflix’s library often switches things up by removing content and adding new content. For the former, this is always down to how Netflix acquires titles for the platform.
In the case of all the shows and movies below, their license periods are now set to expire and hence, we see the title depart.
As a reminder, we get word of the initial June departures thanks to Netflix’s PR release. We then get word of more titles throughout the prior month (typically when things are due to expire 30 days in advance) and then a final roundup from Netflix in the final week of the prior month.
The big removal for Netflix US in June 2022 so far is undoubtedly the beloved British series, Downton Abbey. We’ll be seeing all six seasons leave on the first of the month.
Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix US in June 2022
What’s Leaving Netflix on June 1st, 2022
- Battleship
- Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
- Chloe
- Closer
- Coach Carter
- Dennis the Menace
- Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- Free Willy
- Hairspray
- Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
- Happy Feet
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- New Year’s Eve
- Sniper: Legacy
- Stardust
- Sucker Punch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- The Blind Side
- The Devil’s Advocate
- The Disaster Artist
- The Final Destination
- Top Gun
- Wild Things
- Zoolander
