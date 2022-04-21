What’s Leaving Netflix in June 2022

It’s time for another rundown of what’s set to leave Netflix. Netflix gains and loses content constantly so it’s down to you to make sure you catch things before they leave. Nowadays they often soon find new homes but if you don’t subscribe to every subscription service under the sun, use our guide to see what movies and shows are leaving in June 2022.

If you’ve been with Netflix for any length of time, you’ll know by now that Netflix’s library often switches things up by removing content and adding new content. For the former, this is always down to how Netflix acquires titles for the platform.

In the case of all the shows and movies below, their license periods are now set to expire and hence, we see the title depart.

As a reminder, we get word of the initial June departures thanks to Netflix’s PR release. We then get word of more titles throughout the prior month (typically when things are due to expire 30 days in advance) and then a final roundup from Netflix in the final week of the prior month.

The big removal for Netflix US in June 2022 so far is undoubtedly the beloved British series, Downton Abbey. We’ll be seeing all six seasons leave on the first of the month.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix US in June 2022

What’s Leaving Netflix on June 1st, 2022

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year’s Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil’s Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander

Keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it throughout April 2022.

