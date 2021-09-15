French Netflix Original ‘The Frozen Dead’ Leaving Netflix in October 2021

The French mystery thriller series The Frozen Dead is set to leave Netflix globally in October 2021. Titles come and go from Netflix all the time but the big deal with this title is that it’s labeled as a Netflix Original title. Here’s when and why The Frozen Dead is leaving Netflix and why you should give it a watch before it departs.

Known as Glacé in France, the series aired on M6 (also known as 6play) in January 2017. The series is based on the novel by Bernard Minier and ran for 6 episodes in total. The Frozen Dead is produced by Gaumont Télévision and Metropole Television.

Never checked out the series since it was added? Here’s what you can expect:

“A grisly find atop a mountain in the French Pyrenees leads investigator Martin Servaz into a twisted dance with a serial killer in this icy thriller.”

Should you watch the series? Well, reviews are few and far between but the series does host a 6.3/10 on IMDb plus it won the best television series at the La Rochelle TV Awards.

It arrived on Netflix globally (excluding Netflix in France) labeled as a Netflix Original on January 1st, 2018. It was first announced to be sold to Netflix in November 2017.

Now over three years later, the series is now due to depart Netflix globally on October 13th, 2021.

If you’re thinking it’s weird that a Netflix Original series is leaving then it’s not. Netflix Originals departing Netflix is an increasingly common occurrence particularly when Netflix acquired the rights after airing in its host country. We’re cataloging every Netflix Original to have departed Netflix here.

Blockbuster, another French title recently departed Netflix too The romantic comedy departed Netflix globally in January 2021.

Netflix hosts the series with various audio options including the original French audio as well as English, German, Spanish and Italian dubs. Multiple subtitle options are available too.

Where will the series land next? That’s unclear but it’s highly likey the series will go off into the void and not be widely available. Your best option is to seek out VOD options if you want to continue watching.

Have you seen The Frozen Dead on Netflix? Will you miss it when it departs? Let us know in the comments down below.