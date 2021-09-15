Netflix Releasing Anime Series ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ Weekly from October 2021

Following up on the recent exciting announcement that the Blue Period anime will be released on Netflix on a weekly basis, the streaming service has revealed that a second anime, Komi Can’t Communicate, will also be released weekly on Netflix starting in October 2021. Below is everything we know so far about Komi Can’t Communicate, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix episode release dates.

Komi Can’t Communicate is an upcoming internationally licensed Japanese Netflix Original anime series adapted from the manga of the same name by author Tomohito Oda. The series is being animated by OLM and directed by Ayumu Watanabe.

Since the manga made its debut in Weekly Shōnen Sunday in May 2016, there has been a total of 22 published volumes.

When is the Komi Can’t Communicate season 1 Netflix release date?

The first episode of Komi Can’t Communicate will have its Netflix debut on Thursday, October 21st, 2021.

It’s currently unknown how many episodes of Komi Can’t Communicate will make up the first season. But it’s our assumption that the season will have approximately 12 or 13 episodes like traditional anime seasons.

New episodes will be released on a weekly basis every Thursday.

Komi Can’t Communicate episode release schedule

Episodes of the anime will begin broadcasting in Japan on October 7th, 2021, which means there is a two-week gap between the Japanese broadcast and Netflix release date.

The reason for the delay between the Japanese broadcast and Netflix release date is likely due to the number of nations Netlfix will have to provide subtitles for.

Episode Japanese Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 07/10/2021 21/10/2021 2 14/10/2021 28//10/2021 3 21/10/2021 04/11/2021 4 28//10/2021 11/11/2021 5 04/11/2021 18/11/2021 6 11/11/2021 25/11/2021 7 18/11/2021 02/12/2021 8 25/11/2021 09/12/2021 9 02/12/2021 16/12/2021 10 09/12/2021 23/12/2021 11 16/12/2021 30/12/2021 12 23/12/2021 06/01/2022

Please Note: The table above is based on the assumption the anime will have a total of 12 episodes and no mid-season break. The dates above are subject to change.

What is the plot of Komi Can’t Communicate?

Shouko Komi begins her first day at a prestigious private high school where she instantly rises to the very top thanks to her beautiful looks, black hair, and tall stature. However, she’s terrible at communicating and scares away other students. When fellow student Hitohito Tadano realizes that Shouki is poor at communicating, and likely has never had a single friend, he makes it his number one goal to help Shouki make one hundred friends so that she can overcome her communication disorder.

Who are the cast members of Komi Can’t Communicate?

Anime fans can look forward to watching a highly exciting cast in action for Komi Can’t Communicate.

Aoi Koga (Love is War) will take on the role of Shouko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara (Fire Force) will voice Hitohito Tadano, while Rie Murakawa (Re: Zero) and Rumi Ookubo (Talentless Nana) are voicing the roles of Najimi Osana and Omoharu Nakanaka, respectively.

Junya Enoki (Jujutsu Kaisen) will take on the role of Komi Shousuke, Maaya Uchida (The Promised Neverland) will voice Hitohito’s little sister Tadano Hotimi. Yukiyo Fuki (Patema Inverted) will lend her voice to the role of Himiko Agari, and Rina Hidaka (Tropical Pretty Cure) will voice Ren Yamia.

Last but least, Makeru Yadano will be voiced by Ami Maeshima (BanG Dream!)

Below is the full cast list for the Japanese Dub cast:

Role Japanese Dub Cast Shouki Komi Aoi Koga Hitohito Tadano Gakuto Kajiwara Najimi Osana Rie Murakawa Omoharu Nakanaka Rumi Ookubo Shousuke Komi Junya Enoki Hitomi Tadano Maaya Uchida Himiko Agari Yukiyo Fujii Ren Yamai Rina Hidaka Makeru Yadano Ami Maeshima Narrator Noriko Hidaka

When will an English dub be available?

An English dub will arrive on Netflix eventually, but it could take several weeks to several months.

Are you looking forward to watching Komi Can’t Communicate on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!