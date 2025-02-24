Underrated Syfy Series ‘Happy!’ Leaving Netflix Globally Throughout 2025

One of the hidden gems of the Netflix library over the past few years on TV has been Happy!, the dark comedy series headlined by Christopher Meni. Its time on Netflix is soon ending, with the series departing worldwide, beginning with Netflix in Canada and the United States. Here’s the removal schedule for Happy! seasons 1 and 2.

Airing on Syfy in the United States (the network owned by NBCUniversal), the series followed a corrupt former cop turned hitman named Nick Sax. His life is changed forever by a relentlessly positive, imaginary blue-winged horse named Happy. The trippy series ran for 18 episodes between 2017 and 2019, with Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson behind the show. Ritchie Coster, Lili Mirojnick, Medina Senghore, Patrick Fischler, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Bryce Lorenzo also star.

The series was ultimately cut short after just two seasons. It is a crying shame, although perhaps not overly surprising, given that it was a niche title, albeit with a small and passionate group of fans. In fact, you can regularly find these fans still campaigning to renew the show after all these years. Netflix fans of the show even campaigned for Netflix to pick up the show following its cancelation by Syfy in June 2019. One campaign for Netflix to save the show approached 40,000 signatures, but the show was not resurrected.

While Netflix carried the show in the US and Canada under a licensing agreement, the series arrived on Netflix in most international territories as a Netflix Original.

When will Happy! leave Netflix in each country?

As we first reported in 2022, Netflix will be losing Happy! globally throughout 2025, although each region will lose the show at different intervals. In the case of all regions, the show will leave precisely five years after its final season’s addition to Netflix.

Netflix Canada is the first country to see the show depart, with the rights expiring on February 27th, 2025.

Netflix in the United States will be the next, with both seasons leaving on March 27th, 2025.

Netflix UK, South Africa, and most other regions will lose the show over the summer, with the series set to leave on August 15th, 2025. These are the regions that carried the show as a Netflix Original.

We should also note if you plan on watching Happy! on Netflix, before it leaves, you’ll need to do so with a premium subscription as the title is unavailable on Netflix’s ad tier.

The removal of the Syfy series comes a few months after another show from the network, The Magicians, also departed the streamer in the US. On the bright side, Netflix will still continue to house a number of Syfy shows, including the very popular Resident Alien, which is now playing in most countries.

Are you disappointed Happy! is leaving Netflix soon? Let us know in the comments.