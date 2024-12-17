All Seasons of ‘The Magicians’ Leaving Netflix in January 2025

January 2025 is shaping up to be a very busy month for Netflix removals, and one of the shows currently among the roster of titles set to leave are all five seasons (consisting of 65 episodes) of The Magicians, which will depart Netflix US on January 15th, with your last day to watch being January 14th. The removal only applies to Netflix US, however, as no other region streams the show.

Airing between 2015 and 2020, the series comes from Sera Gamble and John McNamara (the former of which went on to develop You, which became a huge Netflix hit) and follows the life of Quentin Coldwater, who has enrolled at a new magic school to be trained as a magician. Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, and Summer Bishil are among the cast.

Netflix picked up the show under an old output deal Netflix had with NBC Universal and some of its subsidiary channels, such as USA Network and, in this case, Syfy. Netflix first acquired the show on December 26th, 2016, with new seasons added every year thereafter, except the fifth and final season, which skipped 2020 (due to COVID) and landed on Netflix on January 15th, 2021.

If you plan to do a rewatch over the holiday period and are on Netflix’s advertising tier, you’ll be out of luck. As with most Universal Television shows, the show is currently blocked on the ad tier, meaning that the only way to watch it is to upgrade your Netflix subscription.

Where the show will stream next is unclear and looking back at other Syfy titles that were previously at Netflix, their rights are all over the place. Prime Video, Tubi, AMC+, Pluto TV, Peacock and The CW are among some of the locations that are streaming so you’ll want to use a service like JustWatch to keep up with the movements of the show post-Netflix.

It’s going to be a busy start to the year when it comes to series and movie turnover. The complete list of US departures for January 2025 can be found here. Highlights include the Netflix Original series Longmire, which is leaving in full. Series like New Amsterdam, Monk, and Last Tango in Halifax are also set to depart.

Following The Magicians’ departure, Netflix will still stream several Syfy shows, including Wynonna Earp, Van Helsing, Happy!, and Resident Alien, albeit most of those will be expiring within the next couple of years.

Are you sad to see The Magicians depart Netflix in January? Let us know in the comments down below.