When Will ‘Resident Alien’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

Netflix just bagged the third season of the Alan Tudyk sci-fi comedy series Resident Alien in the United States, and the good news is that a fourth season is on the way. The bad news? It will be some time until you’ll get to watch season 4 on Netflix.

If you haven’t gotten on board yet with Resident Alien, you really should join in on the fun. Created by Chris Sheridan and starring Alan Tudyk, the series follows an alien who has crash-landed on Earth and has to go through extreme methods to stay hidden. Netflix in the United States streams seasons 1 through 3, with the first two landing back in February 2024 and season 3 dropping in February 2025.

Note: Netflix also streams Resident Alien in a handful of other regions like select European territories and the Nordics. Only the first season is available there, so this article doesn’t apply to you. You’ll need to refer to your local “New & Popular” sections for more information as and when it becomes available.

Switching networks for its fourth season (moving from Syfy to USA Network), the series is expected to return in “mid-2025,” according to Syfy Wire, the blog run by the network the series airs on. Filming on season 4 kicked off in December 2024 and is set to see most of the regulars returning. If you want to catch it airing live, you’ll need a cable subscription, but the series also streams in full, at least in the United States, on Peacock, where new episodes will be uploaded soon after they air.

Resident Alien Season 4 May Not Hit Netflix Until At Least 2026

Given that mid-2025 release date, we expect Peacock and USA Network to have a period of exclusivity before Netflix lands the newest season. At the earliest, we expect the new season to drop on February 13th, 2026, purely because that’s when new seasons have dropped so far. If Peacock has a year’s worth of exclusivity it may not be until mid-2026 for season 4 to touchdown on Netflix.

Our current intel suggests Netflix has the rights to seasons 1-3 of Resident Alien until at least February 2027.

Resident Alien Heading to More Netflix Regions

We can also report that the rollout of Resident Alien is expected to continue on Netflix in other regions.

We’ve got word that Netflix in the United Kingdom is due to receive “multiple seasons” of the show on March 1st, 2025. Whether this is all three available seasons or two is unclear at present. The same (according to our friends at Netflix Portal) is also rolling out in Latin American countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico on March 1st.

We’ll keep you posted on new intel for Resident Alien season 4 as and when we learn more – until then, let us know in the comments if you want to see Resident Alien season 4 come to Netflix.