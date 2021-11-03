Movies and Shows Leaving Netflix UK in December 2021

Welcome to a rundown of what’s set to leave Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout the final month of 2021. As always, we’ll keep you posted on removals from Netflix UK as and when we get them.

Missed any of the November removals? Head back to our November 2021 Netflix UK removals guide here.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix UK in December 2021

Note: this list will be updated over time. We endeavor to update weekly.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 1st

Borderline (Seasons 1-2)

Bromance (Season 1)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Director’s Cut (1977)

Dance with Me (1998)

Dhia Sofea (2015)

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart 2 (2014)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Fury (2014)

Gormiti (Season 1)

Haunted House (Season 1)

How Do You Know (2010)

Interrogation (2015)

Open Season 3 (2010)

Padamu Aku Bersujud (Season 1)

Paid in Full (2002)

Refresh Man (Season 1)

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert (1979)

Set Off (2008)

Sorry We Missed You (2019)

Tenkai Knights (Season 1)

The Legend of Secret Pass (2010)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Prestige (2006)

The Sweeney (2012)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Violin Player (2016)

Wandering Stars (2019)

Why Me? (2015)

Wild Wild West (1999)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on December 2nd

Off Camera with Sam Jones (Seasons 1-3)

What will you miss from Netflix UK in December? Let us know in the comments down below.