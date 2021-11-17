First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix Australia in December 2021

It’s going to be another busy month of Netflix Originals, and excellent new licensed content for Netflix Australia subscribers. Below we’ll be keeping track of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix Australia in December 2021.

We’re also keeping track of all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Australia in December 2021.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Australia in December 2021:

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 1st, 2021:

47 Meters Down (2017) – Thasslophobic horror that sees two sisters vacationing in Mexico trapped within a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean.

– Thasslophobic horror that sees two sisters vacationing in Mexico trapped within a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. Below Deck (Season 4) – Reality series following the crew of a multi-million charter boat in the Caribbean.

– Reality series following the crew of a multi-million charter boat in the Caribbean. Body Cam (2020) – Horror thriller starring Mary J. Blige as Renee Lomito-Smith, a cop who investigates the grisly death of one of her colleagues.

– Horror thriller starring Mary J. Blige as Renee Lomito-Smith, a cop who investigates the grisly death of one of her colleagues. The Cleanse (2016) – Fantasy comedy starring Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki.

– Fantasy comedy starring Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki. Kayko and Kokosh (Season 1) N – Polish children’s animated series.

– Polish children’s animated series. Lost in Space (Season 3) N – The final season of the space-faring Robinson family, and their dangerous misadventure on a dangerous alien planet.

Mr. Church (2016) – Comedy drama starring Eddie Murphy as a cook hired to help a little girl and her dying mother.

– Comedy drama starring Eddie Murphy as a cook hired to help a little girl and her dying mother. The Power of the Dog (2021) N – Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Phil Burbank, a tyrannical rancher who torments his newlywed brother and his wife.

– Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Phil Burbank, a tyrannical rancher who torments his newlywed brother and his wife. SDU: Sex Duties Unit (2013) – Cantonese comedy.

– Cantonese comedy. Switch (2013) – Mandarin crime-adventure.

– Mandarin crime-adventure. Within (2016) – A widower moves into a beautiful new home with his new wife and daughter, only to discover the hard way that someone is living in the crawl space of their home.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 2nd, 2021:

Rain or Shine (1 Season) – Romantic K-Drama series

– Romantic K-Drama series Single All the Way (2021) N – Single man Peter is tired of being judged by his family for his perpetually single status, so he convinces his best friend Nick to accompany him for the holidays, and pretend they are in a relationship.

– Single man Peter is tired of being judged by his family for his perpetually single status, so he convinces his best friend Nick to accompany him for the holidays, and pretend they are in a relationship. The Whole Truth (2021) N – Thai drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 3rd, 2021:

Cobalt Blue (2021) N – Hindi language drama about a Marathi family thrown into chaos when a brother and sister fall in love with the same man.

– Hindi language drama about a Marathi family thrown into chaos when a brother and sister fall in love with the same man. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 4) N – After their escape from Isla Nublar, the teens of Camp Cretaceous wash up on a new island where even more danger lays around every corner.

Mixtape (2021) N – After a young girl accidentally destroys her mother’s precious mixtape, she sets out to track down all of the obscure songs.

– After a young girl accidentally destroys her mother’s precious mixtape, she sets out to track down all of the obscure songs. Money Heist (Part 5B) N – The heist of the century comes to an incredible and climactic end as the Professor tried to figure out how he and his team can escape from the Bank of Spain.

– The heist of the century comes to an incredible and climactic end as the Professor tried to figure out how he and his team can escape from the Bank of Spain. Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021) N – When a raid on the farmhouse for bigger stockings for the flock at Christmas results in Timmy going missing, Shaun must find him in time before he becomes someone else’s present on Christmas.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 5th, 2021:

The Photograph (2020) – Romantic drama starring Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 6th, 2021:

David and the Elves (2021) N – Polish Christmas family film.

– Polish Christmas family film. Voir (Season 1) N – Docuseries celebrating the history of cinema.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 7th, 2021:

Centaurworld (Season 2) N – Animated adventure series about a veteran war-horse who is transported from the middle of a battle into a fantastical world filled with Centaurs of different shapes and sizes.

– Animated adventure series about a veteran war-horse who is transported from the middle of a battle into a fantastical world filled with Centaurs of different shapes and sizes. Go, Dog, Go! (Season 2) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 8th, 2021:

Love on the Spectrum (Season 2) – Reality series exploring the experience of dating for young adults with autism.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 9th, 2021:

1917 (2019) – Incredible world war 1 drama from director Sam Mendes.

200 Meters (2020) – A Palestinian father, desperate to reach the hospital to see his son finds himself trapped on the wrong side of the separation wall.

– A Palestinian father, desperate to reach the hospital to see his son finds himself trapped on the wrong side of the separation wall. Asakusa Kid (2021) N – Tragic Japanese drama about comedian Takeshi Kitano, who began life as an apprentice under comedy legend Fukami of Asakusa. But as Takeshi’s stardom rises, his mentor’s begins to decline.

– Tragic Japanese drama about comedian Takeshi Kitano, who began life as an apprentice under comedy legend Fukami of Asakusa. But as Takeshi’s stardom rises, his mentor’s begins to decline. Shaman King (Season 2) N – Anime adventure series following the adventures of a 13-year-old shaman, and his samurai spirit warrior.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 10th, 2021:

Anonymously Yours (2021) N – Mexican romantic drama.

– Mexican romantic drama. Aranyak (Season 1) N – Hindi crime drama centered around two mismatched hill station cops who navigate their way through a web of suspects after a mysterious murder.

– Hindi crime drama centered around two mismatched hill station cops who navigate their way through a web of suspects after a mysterious murder. Back to the Outback (2021) N – Animated adventure about a group of animals from the reptile house, tired of being gawked at and seen as monsters by humans, escape from captivity, and attempt to get back to the outback.

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) N – South African holiday comedy.

– South African holiday comedy. Roaring Twenties (Season 1) N – Reality TV series about a group of twenty-something men living in Austin, Texas who are trying to find success in life and love in modern-day America.

– Reality TV series about a group of twenty-something men living in Austin, Texas who are trying to find success in life and love in modern-day America. Saturday Morning All-Star Hits! (Season 1) N – A flash to the past as the magic of Saturday morning cartoons are explored in this series.

– A flash to the past as the magic of Saturday morning cartoons are explored in this series. The Unforgivable (2021) N – Sandra Bullock stars as Ruth Slater, a woman who after serving a long prison sentence for a violent crime is released, and tries to find redemption by finding her estranged sister.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 11th, 2021:

The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1) N – Riding across Korea on their motorbikes, friends Rain and Ro Hong-chul relax and unwind by dining on the delicious food on offer across the country.

– Riding across Korea on their motorbikes, friends Rain and Ro Hong-chul relax and unwind by dining on the delicious food on offer across the country. Men in Black: International (2019) – Sci-fi spin-off adventure starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 12th, 2021:

Ordinary Love (2019) – Romantic drama starring Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville as a middle-aged couple in the midst of the wife’s breast cancer diagnosis.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 14th, 2021:

The Future Diary (Season 1) N – Japanese reality TV show.

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (Season 1) N – Holiday animated adventure.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 15th, 2021:

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe (Miniseries) N – Holiday-themed short story centered around the students of Las Encinas.

– Holiday-themed short story centered around the students of Las Encinas. The Hand of God (2021) N – Italian drama from Paolo Sorrentino that centers on the life of a boy growing up in Naples in the 1980s.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 16th, 2021:

A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) N – A year after falling in love, Callie and Joseph are still blissfully in love. But their blissful romance is threatened when Joseph is called back to the city for business.

– A year after falling in love, Callie and Joseph are still blissfully in love. But their blissful romance is threatened when Joseph is called back to the city for business. Aggretsuko (Season 4) N – Japanese anime series centered around the quiet red panda Retsuko, who takes out her frustrations of office life at the Karaoke bar where she lets loose singing death metal.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 17th, 2021:

Decoupled (Season 2) N – Hindi comedy-drama following the divorce of a writer and his wife, who announce the news by hosting a party, which exposes the absurd relationships of the other people in their lives.

– Hindi comedy-drama following the divorce of a writer and his wife, who announce the news by hosting a party, which exposes the absurd relationships of the other people in their lives. The Witcher (Season 2) N – After finally finding Ciri, Geralt of Rivia takes the young princess to the only safe place remaining in the North, the fortress of Kaer Morhen, the home of the Witchers.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 20th, 2021:

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Miniseries) N – Holiday-themed short story centered around the students of Las Encinas.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 22nd, 2021:

Emily in Paris (2021) N – Emily, a young marketing executive from the midwest is hired by a firm in Paris, offering her the chance to share her unique American perspective on things.

– Emily, a young marketing executive from the midwest is hired by a firm in Paris, offering her the chance to share her unique American perspective on things. Grumpy Christmas (2021) N – Children’s holiday-themed movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 23rd, 2021:

Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Miniseries) N – Holiday-themed short story centered around the students of Las Encinas.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 24th, 2021:

1000 Miles from Christmas (2021) N – Spanish Christmas comedy of a man in his 30s who reluctantly learns how to get carried away by Christmas spirit.

– Spanish Christmas comedy of a man in his 30s who reluctantly learns how to get carried away by Christmas spirit. Don’t Look Up (2021) N – Sci-Fi comedy from Adam McKay, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two scientists who discover a world-destroying comet is on a collision course with Earth, only to discover that grabbing the attention of the public and government of the impending disaster is harder than it should be.

Minnal Mural (2021) N – After being hit by a bolt of lightning a young tailor is gifted with superpowers and becomes the superhero “Minnal Murali.”

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 25th, 2021:

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Season 1) N – Pope Francis shares his life story with a group of young filmmakers.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 29th, 2021:

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Season 1) N – Crime docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 30th, 2021:

Kitz (Season 1) N – German drama centered around Lisi, a 19-year-old from Kitzbühel, who after the death of her brother enters the world of a Munich clique in order to expose the facade of their glamor, money, and hedonism.

What’s Coming to Netflix Australia on December 31st, 2021:

Cobra Kai (Season 4) N – After losing Cobra Kai dojo to John Kreese, Johnny Lawrence attempts to set his rivalry aside with Daniel LaRusso and teach the next generation of students together in order to win the next All Valley Karate Tournament.

Stay Close (Season 1) N – Richard Armitage and James Nesbit star as a photojournalist and homicide detective, who along with a Soccor Mom are disturbed by a terrible event from their past.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Australia in December 2021? Let us know in the comments below!