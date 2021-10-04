Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in November 2021

November is scheduled to be a quieter month than October for titles leaving Netflix UK, however, that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to see some potential heavy losses. Below we’ll be reporting on every movie and TV show leaving Netflix UK in November 2021.

In case you missed it, we’ve also kept track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in October 2021.

One of the biggest losses to the UK and the global library is the removal of the incredibly popular sports anime Haikyu!!. For the past couple of years, Netflix subscribers have had access to the first two seasons of Haikyu!! but sadly, both seasons will no longer be available from November 1st, 2021.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on November 1st, 2021:

A Grand Night In: The Story of Aardman (2015)

A Perfect Christmas List (2014)

Aiji (2017)

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Bewitched (2005)

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story (2018)

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Eyewitness (2014)

Haikyu!! (2 Seasons)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Just You (1 Season)

Left Behind (2014)

Little Singham: Mahabali (2019)

Love Around (1 Season)

Love Family (1 Season)

Love Me or Leave Me (1 Season)

Monty Python’s And Now for Something Completely Different (1971)

Music and Lyrics (2007)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

New York Minute (2004)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Police Academy (1984)

Reckoning (2019)

So Undercover (2012)

Spanish Affair 2 (2015)

Swedish Dicks (2017)

The Bittersweet (2017)

The Code (2015)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

War (2007)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on November 3rd, 2021:

Oh Yuck (1 Season)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on November 4th, 2021:

Akulah Balqis (1 Season)

Which of your favorite movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in November 2021? Let us know in the comments below!