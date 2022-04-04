Netflix UK is doing some Spring cleaning of its library, and once again, we’ll be keeping track of all of your favorite movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in May 2022.

There are already 40 listed movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK at the start of May, including the beloved Canadian teen-drama series Dawson’s Creek. Sadly, there will be a lot more titles leaving, which we’ll learn more about throughout April and May.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on May 1st, 2022:

3 Ninjas Kick Back (1994)

A Christmas Star (2015)

A YELLOW BIRD (2016)

Ace Ventura: Pet Dectective (1994)

Belly (1998)

Below Deck (3 Seasons)

Blue Streak (1999)

Center Stage(2000)

Darc (2018)

Dawson’s Creek (6 Seasons)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Faster (2009)

Fatal Deceit (2019)

Fire in the Blood (2012)

First Knight (1995)

Four Brothers (2005)

The Fourth Kind (2009)

The Frankenstein Chronicles (1 Season)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Funny Girl (1968)

Ghost Rider (2007)

He Even Has Your Eyes (2016)

JFK: The Making of a Presdie

Kindred Spirit (2019)

Laatu (2018)

Lineage of Lies (2019)

Loev (2015)

The Model of Murders (2019)

Monthly Girl’s Nozaki Kun (1 Season)

Mostly Sunny (2016)

Poisonous Protege (2019)

Premonition (2007)

Red Tails (2012)

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

School of Rock (2003)

The Song of Names (2019)

Tamara Drewe (2010)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on May 2nd, 2022:

Boys Over Flowers (1 Season)

Iris (2009)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on May 3rd, 2022:

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo(2018)

