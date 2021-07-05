Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in August 2021

Netflix UK has been gifted some great new additions to the library throughout the Summer, but sadly this means we’re seeing a busy of list of movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix UK in August 2021.

We’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows that have left Netflix UK in July 2021.

Compared to previous months there is a distinct lack of BBC titles scheduled to leave Netflix UK, but instead, we’ll be saying goodbye to the modern-classic and multi-academy award-winning movie The King’s Speech.

Please Note: This list is not the complete list, more titles will be added below throughout July and August 2021. Ensure to bookmark this page for regular updates.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on August 1st, 2021

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Autumn’s Concerto (2009)

Baywatch (2017)

Brick Mansions (2014)

The Call (2013)

Casino Tycoon (1992)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chinese Odyessy Part 1 (1995)

Chinese Odyssey Part 2 (1995)

Clueless (1995)

Flipped (2010)

Friday Night Dinner (1 Season)

History of Joy (2017)

Holding the Man (2015)

The Hunted (2003)

Infernal Affairs (2004)

Infernal Affairs 2 (2003)

Infernal Affairs 3 (2003)

Initial D (2005)

Jackass 2.5 (2007)

Jackass: Number Two (2006)

Justice, My Foot (1992)

Kaaliyan (2017)

Khaani (2018)

The King’s Speech (2010)

Kuppivala (2017)

Lechmi (2017)

Legend of the Fist; The Return of Chen Zhen (2010)

Little Dragon Maiden (1983)

Love Cuisine (1 Season)

Love in the Buff (2012)

Melle (2017)

Minnaminugu the Firefly (2017)

Miss Rose (1 Season)

Mythily Veendum Varunnu (2017)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Office Girls (2011)

Operation Ouch! (1 Season)

Oru Vishheshapetta Biryani Kissa (1 Season)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (1 Season)

The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (2005)

Queen of No Marriage (2009)

Rangreza (2017)

Regal Academy (1 Season)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Step Up 5 (2014)

Sudani from Nigeria (2018)

Tammy (2014)

Ten Years (2015)

Two By Two (2015)

Two Fathers (1 Season)

Weeds on Fire (2016)

Where’s the Money (2017)

You’re My Destiny (2008)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on August 2nd, 2021

Don’t Tell the Bride (1 Season)

EXTREME CHOCOLATE MAKERS (1 Season)

Forever Chape (2018)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on August 3rd, 2021

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

Insidious Chapter 2 (2013)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on August 4tg, 2021

Marching Orders (1 Season) N

